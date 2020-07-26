New check-in system aims to reduce waiting in line at COVID-19 testing sites

Santa Clara County is implementing a new check-in system at walk-up COVID-19 testing sites that provides wristbands to reduce the amount of time waiting in line.

Anyone seeking a test can check in at any of the county's pop-up sites and receive a wristband for an hourlong time slot later in the day. They can then leave and return at the designated time.

It's best to check in early in the day, officials said. When wristbands run out, people will be directed to other testing options nearby.

The walk-up testing sites in Santa Clara County provide COVID-19 tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor's note, and regardless of immigration status. Locations may change each week based on testing needs.

"These walk-up test centers are very popular," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing officer. "I encourage anyone who came in contact with someone with COVID-19 to get tested, as well as anyone who works on the frontlines in construction, supermarkets, restaurants or who regularly ride public transit."