Flights landlord sues restaurant CEO for late rent

Despite Santa Clara County's ban on evictions amid the pandemic, Flights Restaurant founder and CEO Alexander Hult is being sued by his landlord in Mountain View for back-rent payments.
The county ordinance allows tenants impacted by COVID-19 to pay back rent payments within a year with no late fees and prevents landlords from evicting residential and small-business tenants for non-payment of rent. For Hult, those payments on the Mountain View property total $27,000 per month.
"We've always paid our rent on time before," Hult told San Jose Spotlight. "But there has not been a single dollar in sales since mid-March."
Landlords for the three other Flights locations in the Bay Area, located in Burlingame, Campbell and Los Gatos, have all given Hult breaks in the rent. Unlike the Mountain View location, which has been shuttered since March, the other three restaurants have patio seating.
Hult said the lawsuit, which he was served on Saturday, "came out of nowhere," as he had been in the middle of negotiating with his Mountain View landlord.
"I just think it's so wrong in this time," Hult said. "I understand that it's tough for (landlords) too, but filing a lawsuit in the middle of all this is unfair."
Business interruption insurance has been no help either, Hult said. Most insurance providers have told customers that interruptions from the virus don't qualify for coverage after they were overwhelmed with claims.
"This is not the small businesses' fault," Hult said. "We've done everything in our power to do business."
When the lockdowns first forced Hult to close his restaurant and created unprecedented need, Hult created the FeedtheNeed Bay Area campaign. He used community donations totaling $150,000 to provide 12,000 meals for hospital workers, low-income families and seniors sheltering in place. The community service work allowed Flights and other Los Gatos restaurants to keep some employees on payroll.
"We were able to get through the hardest parts (of the lockdown)," Hult said. But as other restaurants reopened for outdoor dining, his remained dark and business dried back up.
Now, Hult plans to fight the lawsuit "to ensure this unjust and ruthless tactic will not be tolerated by us or other small businesses in the same situation," he wrote in a Facebook post.
"The big picture is that every single independent restaurant will close its doors ... people will lose their homes," Hult said. "I think we just need to send a very strong message to the politicians that they need to figure it out with the landlords."
Hult has launched a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations for legal fees. His Facebook post about the lawsuit was shared almost 200 times and Hult said many law firms have offered to represent him pro bono. He is planning a demonstration outside of the office of Peninsula Land & Capital, which owns the building where Flights resides in Mountain View, on Friday.
The landlord did not return calls for comment.
"At the end of the day, there needs to be a bigger discussion about what's going to happen because a million small businesses will be in this situation," Hult said.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
This landlord have a name?
Rengstorff Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Emergency ordinances concern evictions for non-payment of rent - not lawsuits for breach of contract for nonpayment. The provisions concerning paying back unpaid rent later limit only the ability of a landlord to use a 3-day eviction notice (pay past due rent or quit) demanding all past-due rent as soon as the conditional moratorium ends. Instead of seeking money from suckers using GoFundMe, the tenant should go see a lawyer who will actually read the ordinances involved.
Rengstorff Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Read the county ordinance. As updated, it applies to residential and commercial EVICTIONS - but not to the obligation to pay the rent except in the context of suing for eviction (unlawful detainer). The City of Mountain View eviction moratorium only applies to residential units and, again, only to evictions. The case against this corporate tenant appears online at the court website. The LLC suing is identified. Its landlord is represented by a business and landlord-tenant law attorney in San Rafael named Brendan Brewer - a lawyer since 1994. The corporate tenant here should GoSeeCompetentLawyer. If ignorant lawyers have really offered to represent the tenant without charging, why would the tenant need money for a lawyer?
another community
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Frankly I hope both parties bankrupt each other. Mountain View downtown has been looted by rent-raising landlords and overpriced, phony "small businesses" like Flights that cater to corporate business, not the community. They ran Fishscapes, Bierhaus, and many others out of town, now enjoy the bed you have made.
Rengstorff Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
By the way, Mr. Hult is NOT a defendant listed in the case online. The plaintiff -landlord is Menlo Land & Capital II, LLC. The listed defendants are Flights Restaurant Group, Inc. and Flights Holding, LLC (SUPERIOR COURT CASE NO. 20CV368193 filed July 10, 2020). See public portal - santa clara county cases - insert case number.
Rengstorff Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
And another thing. I see in the GoFundMe link that Mr. Hult "of Los Gatos" is the "organizer" and there it is claimed that the lawsuit was filed after Hult pleaded with the landlord to compromise. The claim in the article is that the lawsuit came as a surprise. I also see that Mr. Hult has collected $2,010 toward his goal of $100,000. Contributors could demand their money back. But figure they would need to sue to ever get it!
Rengstorff Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Also online at Cal. Sec of State business search: Mr. Hult had 4 corporations using the name Flights Restaurant (Los Gatos, Campbell, Burlingame and Mountain View but in 2019 merged them in a Nevada corporation named "Flights Restaurant, Inc." That is the thing about corporations (and limited liability companies). They can be here today and gone tomorrow. They can stop paying on a contract and the other party may never recover a dime. I see this article was NOT WRITTEN BY A REPORTER FROM THE MOUNTAIN VIEW VOICE. It lists the author as a "contributor" to "San Jose Spotlight." A real reporter would have investigated.
Rengstorff Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Checking online I see the "contributor" who is credited with writing the article is a journalism student at Boston College. Hopefully, she will learn to do some basic research before writing articles as an actual journalist.
Rengstorff Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Correction
The author says online she is a journalism student at Boston University - not Boston College. Apologies to Boston College.
Rengstorff Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
What the heck is "San Jose Spotlight"? Online it appears to be a new, progressive non-profit funded by donors including - get this - $32,000 of your money from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. Investigate that.
Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I see a story in the San Jose Mercury News dated July 23 but updated early on July 24. It refers to service of the lawsuit on Mr. Hult's wife in Los Gatos. That is said to have occurred "Saturday morning" but it does not say WHICH SATURDAY. Yesterday was Saturday the 25th. Must have been an earlier Saturday. Some attorney in the County Counsel's Office reportedly told the Mercury News reporter that landlords can sue for damages (unpaid rent) - but a "wrongful" lawsuit could give rise to a counterclaim. The reporter evidently did not know enough to keep asking questions. There is nothing in the county ordinance against suing for unpaid rent - except in an eviction action. Read it.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Hey,Stella, great way spew and seed anarchy:(
How do you define someone as "rich" that needs to be punished? Someone you perceive that has more money than you.
It's a fact, homeowners are in trouble, renters are in trouble. The unemployed are in trouble. Renters that own Commercial Properties are in trouble. Homeowners with Rental Properties are in trouble. Everyone is in trouble, except those in Public Service with guaranteed salaries and those with "fat-forever" pensions, courtesy of taxpayers, they're all good.
Meanwhile the virus doesn't differentiate/care and our elected leaders are busy rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, both Republicans and Democrats alike. The blame game is fun but not productive nor protective.
There is no free rent (residential or commercial). Many lessors (Commercial and Residential) are working with their tenants and many are not, some cannot or will not....they have similar hardship issues, and the law states they must act/file now in order to attempt/recover their lost income at some point in the future, when the arbitrary guidelines/moratoriums end. Don't hate the player, hate the game. Some will follow the law and others like (Stella),enjoy stoking the seeds of anarchy out of ignorance.
Don't despair, don't forget, you can head over to Gavin's winery. No substantial meals required and you can reserve your picnic table for a max of 6 friends/strangers. You can invite someone to give you a haircut or a mani-pedi at the same time. Good Times..with wine (no food required) in Napa, courtesy of your Governor! His $600K income from PlumpJack Winery is reassuring (to him). Sorry you didn't know....
Gavin's new Mantra. "Wash your hands and drink wine all afternoon at my place". "You do not need to be socially distanced from you friends and no mask required, so long as you sit at our picnic tables"
Never over estimate the intelligence of the electorate, junk journalists or kids wasting their parents money.
Rengstorff Park
21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
While "Stella," the journalism student, failed to investigate for the article, it appears to have been the corporate operator Alexander Hult who provided misinformation and spin. The Mercury News article says Hult worked deals with his corporation's other commercial landlords - not that nothing has been paid. Maybe this landlord was too hard-nosed. Or maybe this landlord has more information about Hult. But the idea that real people would donate money to a guy operating a business through a corporation (that I guess is doing nothing) for a lawyer (the guy claims will be free - "pro bono") while misrepresenting the law, was a bit much to keep quiet.