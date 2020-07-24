'On again, off again': State's watchlist creates uncertainty for businesses

Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement last week that counties on the state's coronavirus "watchlist" had to tighten their restrictions gave whiplash to certain Santa Clara County businesses that had just reopened on July 13.
With 37 of California's 58 counties under monitoring, it also raised huge questions about what will happen when a county gets off the watchlist — questions that Santa Clara County health leaders so far are unable to answer.
Santa Clara County found itself on the state Department of Public Health watchlist for the second time last week after a rise in hospitalizations. Because it remained on the watchlist for more than three days, the county had to order hair and nail salons and other businesses to end their indoor operations on July 15.
As of Monday, July 20, the county was off the watchlist. On Wednesday, it was back on due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
County health leaders were asked how they would decide to reopen businesses, given the on-again-off-again nature of being on the watchlist, but they refused to answer repeated inquiries.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said he has no illusions about what the county will be charged with doing in the weeks and months ahead, nor what the pain to communities, schools and businesses will be.
"It has been clear from the outset of the pandemic that we are going to have to work through all of this with an ever-changing set of circumstances," he said by phone on Wednesday. "All of us are looking for certainty" but the coronavirus is uncharted territory.
The government and the state have struggled with whether to take actions on a county-by-county basis, a state basis or a blend of both, he said.
"The watchlist is particularly unsettling," he said.
Santa Clara County has a low hospitalization rate compared to other areas of the state, so even a modest uptick equates to a significant percentage, which places the county back on the watchlist, he said.
"We're going to be whipsawed a bit by the state. Folks were told they can open nail and hair salons and fitness centers on Monday and then closed again on Wednesday. This whiplash works a terrible hardship on businesses," he said.
Judy Kleinberg, president of the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, said the revolving door of health orders and the layers of state and county rulings are the source of great frustration for businesses and damaging to morale.
"Each business that has been able to open in a limited way has made commitments to workers and made financial outlays to accommodate the health restrictions, and then their plans have been abruptly changed. The tolerance for these abrupt changes is wearing thin with really no one to blame," she said.
"The 'we're all in this together' mantra is barely resonating at this point when some businesses are open, even partially, or are out on the street, and others are open, then closed, then open outside — and others aren't allowed to open at all," she said in an email.
While Santa Clara County is on the watchlist, San Mateo County is not, which also presents challenges.
"If there is any confusion, it's that neighboring counties have different rules, which undercuts confidence in the reasoning for backtracking on the reopening," she said. "We started with a coordinated response of all seven counties, and all businesses were in the same boat and the messaging was consistent. Now there are mixed messages and businesses can't function without certainty and a modicum of predictability," she said.
Kleinberg favors regional decisions rather than county-by-county ones.
"I would re-establish the regional approach to have all Bay Area counties following the same rules and same timeline," Kleinberg said. "The difference from one county to another in terms of the watchlist is only due to the existence of political boundaries. That's just not how the Bay area functions socially or economically."
Simitian believes it's important for the state and counties to pick a set of metrics and stick with them.
"There is going to be this continual tension between economic activity and protecting people's health. Asking public health officers to thread that needle is going to take a lot of care."
Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Tough situation. Plan to work and learn remotely. Some "in-person" contact will be allowed. But voting for the November election - here in California - will be by mail and collection boxes. Other states have moved to more voting by mail. But here is the problem. President Trump and his Republican allies are claiming that (1) voting by mail will enable voter fraud and (2) the U.S. Postal Service is broke. Trump will do anything to remain President - including shutting down all post offices as voting begins in October. If only 50% of registered voters cast ballots or get their ballots to election offices to be counted, 26% can carry the day. While Trump still could not realistically win in California, the Presidential election will be decided in swing states - not here.
Old Mountain View
0 hours ago
0 hours ago
The county by county approach was designed to cause this problem.
It makes it totally unstable regarding the benchmarks. Since they change daily.
The Business sector pushes the governments to open up because they are dying. These businesses never had disaster insurance to cover a pandemic even though the risk was known all along. Especially since Spanish Flu, Polio, HIV and so on.
As a professional business continuity expert, I knew that there were insurance policies that would mitigate the losses. Yes the businesses had to be smart enough NOT to buy garbage insurance, like all of us.
But the only way county by county control COULD work is that no one could cross county lines. Otherwise it was a DEFECTIVE plan.
Businesses should have also frozen themselves, thus they would have only taxes to pay on non existent revenue. The Federal, State, County and city taxes should have been frozen too. They should have arranged for a long term COVID plan expecting at least 1 to 2 years of business disruption.
The States were caught with no resources for this situation, especially when the federal laws establish that federal agencies were responsible to provide support to them. But the Trump administration dropped their obligations.
The response simply never was correct. And now you are seeing that politicians are complaining that people do not want to take the risk to get sick by not returning to work? The REALITY is that 100% of their recent earnings should be provided because they lost their work BY NO FAULT OF THEIR OWN. This is crazy. These people cannot afford to get sick and die for their financial situation and their dependents.
WE NEVER ACTED ON THE PROBLEM CORRECTLY, WE NEVER DID WHAT MOST OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE DONE. WE NEED TO GET REAL AND ACT ACCORDINGLY AND SIMPLY ACCEPT THE FACT WE ARE ALL IN TROUBLE AND NO ONE IS GOING TO GET OFF CHEAPLY.