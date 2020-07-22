The Corner Laughers bring bright indie-pop to online concert

If a summer breeze could be made into music, it just might be a track by the Corner Laughers. The Redwood City-based indie-pop band's original songs are layered with brightness in every sense: warm, dreamy vocals, thoughtful lyrics and an all-around joyful energy, even on more wistful tracks. The Corner Laughers will play a free online concert on July 25, 1 p.m. presented by the Menlo Park Library.

The lineup features lead singer/songwriter and ukulele player Karla Kane (who also puts her writing skills to work as Arts & Entertainment Editor for this news organization), Khoi Huynh, who switches off between bass, piano and guitar, Charlie Crabtree on drums and KC Bowman, guitar.

The Corner Laughers released their latest album, "Temescal Telegraph," on June 5, though when band members were planning the release, little did they know it would bump up against shelter-in-place orders, according to an interview with the TheSixFifty.com. Even so, the band managed to complete filming a video together for one of the tracks, "The Accepted Time," just ahead of the shutdown.

The band, which has been together for over a decade, has said that their sound has evolved over time, drawing on various genres, with "Temescal Telegraph" mixing indie-pop and folk rock, and maybe here and there, there’s also a subtle twang of blues and little bursts of rhythmic ’60s pop — fitting for a band with such strong Bay Area roots.

For more information, visit menlopark.org.