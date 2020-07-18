Election roundup: Local races kick off as county officials adjust to the coronavirus pandemic

This week marks the beginning of an unusual campaign season, in which candidate oaths are done via video call and Santa Clara County voters will have the option to cast a drive-thru ballot.
Despite the unusual circumstances the coronavirus is adding to the presidential election Nov. 3, many candidates are already lining up to run for public office across several Mountain View elections. Among them is a hotly contested City Council race that's all but guaranteed to shift the city's priorities and public policies.
As of July 15, a total of eight candidates have filed campaign documents with intent to run for one of the four seats this November. The field includes incumbents Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak as well as six challengers: former state Assemblywoman Sally Lieber; Mountain View Whisman school board member Jose Gutierrez; former council members Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter; Alex Nunez, a member of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning; and resident John Lashlee.
The other two incumbents, John McAlister and Chris Clark, are not allowed to run for re-election due to the city's limit of two consecutive terms in office.
In other local races, incumbents have been quick to announce their intent to run again. Mountain View-Los Altos High School District board members Sanjay Dave and Phil Faillace, whose terms expire this year, both say they plan to run for re-election, as do the two incumbents in the Los Altos School District, Steve Taglio and Jessica Speiser.
Three members of the El Camino Healthcare District board of directors have terms that expire this year, and two of the three have already announced they plan to run again. Julia Miller and John Zoglin both confirmed Friday that they will run for re-election, while the third candidate, Gary Kalbach, said he remains undecided. Kalbach said he worries about the hospital maintaining its top-notch rating for patient care in light of the pandemic.
For the Mountain View Whisman School District, three trustees have terms that expire this year: Gutierrez, who is running for City Council, Laura Blakely and Tamara Wilson. Blakely said she plans to run for re-election but hasn't started the filing process, while Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One challenger, parent Patrick Neschleba, confirmed Saturday morning that he pulled nomination papers and plans to run for the school board.
No other challengers appear to have pulled candidate papers signaling an intent to run for local office as of Friday, July 17, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.
Earlier this month, county election officials outlined a plan for accommodating interested candidates -- and later voters -- at a time when everyone is being told to stay home and keep a safe distance from each other. During the nomination period spanning from July 13 through Aug. 7, candidates will be able to file for office remotely, and will be able to give their candidate oaths and declaration signing via a video conference call.
Election staff are also hosting video calls with candidates to help out with the candidacy forms -- something Zoglin said was "incredibly helpful" for navigating the process on Friday.
County election officials must follow a statewide mandate requiring that all registered voters in Santa Clara County receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November election, but the office is nevertheless planning to open voting centers as well. In a plan reviewed earlier this month, residents who show up at a voting center will be offered a free disposable mask, disposable gloves and a stylus to fill out electronic touch screen voting.
Coming into the building itself won't even be necessary: curbside and outdoor voting will be available for those who can't get out of the car or who cannot comply with the county's safety procedures.
Below are the candidates who have confirmed they intend to run for office this November.
Mountain View City Council, four seats
John Lashlee
Mountain View Whisman School District, three seats
Laura Blakely
Patrick Neschleba
Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, two seats
Sanjay Dave
Phil Faillace
Los Altos School District, two seats
Jessica Speiser
Steve Taglio
El Camino Healthcare District, three seats
Julia Miller
John Zoglin
Comments
Sylvan Park
on Jul 18, 2020 at 10:08 am
on Jul 18, 2020 at 10:08 am
Just to kick off the conversation: When the field of candidates for each body is complete and assuming there are more candidates than seats up for election, the Voice should ask candidates a few basic questions starting with: what do you do for a living? In the city council race, the first special interest group to demand answers is normally the MV Chamber of Commerce including landlords. I recall years ago we had a council candidate who disclosed all of her responses to written questions from special interest groups. The Voice should demand all responses. Any candidate endorsed by an public employee union will be suspect in my book. Look at what some city employees are being paid and promised at Transparent California. There are 2 measures on the MV ballot in November. Council candidates should be expected to say how they intend to vote and why. Any candidates who instead says "it is up to voters" should not be supported.
Old Mountain View
on Jul 18, 2020 at 6:37 pm
on Jul 18, 2020 at 6:37 pm
Whatever you do, don't vote for Jose Gutierrez! He flip flops on rent control and the 1.2 million dollar home loan to the schools superintendent. He appears to have no clue on anything other than to moan about how unfair everything is despite of his voting record. Beyond that he is a proven turncoat and sellout to his community, family and friends. He's the last type of politician this town needs.
Just Say No to Jose!
Old Mountain View
on Jul 18, 2020 at 7:05 pm
on Jul 18, 2020 at 7:05 pm
Having lived in Mtn.View for over 50 years, I can not remember such an awful choice of candidates to pick from.
It was during Pat Showalter and Lenny Siegel term on the city council when they gave us the RV living on our streets. They forbid the police from enforcing current laws on the books that would have stopped this. Alex Nunez is no different from these 2. If they would be on the council today I would fear the riots that are happening all over the country would have been allowed to happen here, especially with Lenny Siegel being the extreme activist that he is. We would have tent cities popping up all over the city if those 3 would be elected to the council.
Current city council members Margret Abe-Koga Margaret and Lisa Matichak would get my vote as they are the only ones who tried to end the RV living on the streets.
I remember Sally Lieber from her long past in politics and I can say I am not impressed with her track record.
I would need to hear more from the other candidates. It is disappointing that they have little experience and for them to be on the city council is troubling.
Can we have more qualified people please!
North Whisman
on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm
on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm
Voters kicked Lenny S. and Pat S. out of office after their first city council term.
That rarely, if ever, happened before.
Lets all remember that and not make the mistake of voting them back in.
Old Mountain View
on Jul 18, 2020 at 11:15 pm
on Jul 18, 2020 at 11:15 pm
In response Gladys you said:
“It was during Pat Showalter and Lenny Siegel term on the city council when they gave us the RV living on our streets. They forbid the police from enforcing current laws on the books that would have stopped this.”
They di not do this, they used the proper procedures to regulate the local laws and did so honestly and transparently. Unlike the actions of Margaret Abe Koga, Lisa Matichak, and Jose Guittierz, who LIED through their teeth to try to convince the Citizens of Mountain View to pass Measure D. WHICH failed miserably by a vote greater than 2 to 1. You said:
“Alex Nunez is no different from these 2. If they would be on the council today I would fear the riots that are happening all over the country would have been allowed to happen here, especially with Lenny Siegel being the extreme activist that he is. We would have tent cities popping up all over the city if those 3 would be elected to the council.”
And so far there are NO RIOTS in Mountain View. This is the typical AntiFa “TERRORIST” propaganda. When in fact AntiFa stands for Anti-Fascist. These three above among many others are members of the RADICAL EXTREME RIGHT that want to use the government to be a means to line the pockets of their contributors. You said:
“Current city council members Margret Abe-Koga Margaret and Lisa Matichak would get my vote as they are the only ones who tried to end the RV living on the streets.”
YES by trying to label them as criminal when they really are NOT criminal. They work in positions in companies like Google. Or worse they are teachers working in our schools. All you want to do is perform the worst example of “SOCIAL ENGINEERING” kind, expunge all “UNDESIRABLES” from the City you CHOOSE. This is in fact an example of Fascist governmental practices, just without the act of either assaulting or killing them.
In response to Jeff who said:
“Voters kicked Lenny S. and Pat S. out of office after their first city council term.”
But Pat Showalter is working in the following areas showing highly competent skills to be a member of the City Council:
“Currently Serving on:
Alta Housing Board (formerly Palo Alto Housing), Carbon Free Mountain View Board, San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission, Santa Clara County Roads Commission, Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning Executive Committee, Water Now Alliance Leadership Council, and the Cooper Park Neighborhood Association
Thus she is amply qualified to serve again in the City Council. As far as Lenny Seigal, I have my so many differences with him I can’t count them. HOWEVER, his work has never been to advocate private interests like the three above. He attempts to serve the residents of the City of Mountain View to the best he can. And I respect it.
When you have the Mayor Lisa Matichak targeting a private citizen for participating in perfectly legal and ethical political activities of a private citizen Lenny Seigal, that’s when a line is crossed and she should never hold office ever again. The story “Mayor makes an embarrassing email mistake” found here (Web Link) Specifically the story says:
“Mountain View Mayor Lisa Matichak made a digital faux pas yesterday (March 7) when she accidentally hit “reply all” on an email, appearing to say that she wants to “thwart” former Mayor Lenny Siegel’s advocacy for building housing in the North Bayshore area.
It all began at 12:38 a.m. yesterday when Siegel wrote a mass email to the members of the pro-housing group Balanced Mountain View, inviting them to a meeting Tuesday evening to strategize about “getting the North Bayshore job done.”
Plans for Google and Sy-West to develop the area around Century Cinema 16 with housing, office, hotel and entertainment have stalled, and Siegel is concerned that the so-called “gateway” area to North Bayshore won’t see much housing.
Later in the morning, Matichak responded from her personal Gmail account to the whole email list with one sentence: “How are we going to thwart him?”
The email appeared to be in direct response to Siegel’s message because his was the most recent email listed underneath hers.
North Whisman neighborhood resident Barry Burr responded with the word “Yuck” and asked whether the issue needed to be so divisive.
“I’m no (former Mayor) Mike Kasperzak, but I’m sure we can all agree that the first part of solving where parties have their differences is to grant that other side’s view is just as legitimate to them as our views are to ourselves,” Burr wrote at 1:01 p.m. “However distasteful the opposing opinions may be, let’s get the show on the road to get the plan built. OK?”
‘Honest mistake’
At 1:19 p.m., Matichak responded to the Balanced Mountain View list, explaining that the email was an accident.
“I made an honest mistake this morning and thought I was responding to a different email on a different topic,” Matichak said. “We have a precise plan in place for North Bayshore and we are working with the property owners in North Bayshore to implement the plan.”
Matichak declined to say who she was hoping to thwart, if not Siegel and his housing advocacy in North Bayshore.
“That was my personal email that that was sent to, and it had nothing to do with city business, so I’m not going to say,” Matichak told the Post. “I kind of feel like I’m surprised that my email error would cause such an uproar.”
Lurking suspected
SIEGEL REMOVED MATICHAK FROM THE BALANCED MOUNTAIN VIEW EMAIL LIST YESTERDAY BECAUSE IT APPEARED THAT SHE HAD BEEN “LURKING” ON IT “TO KIND OF KEEP AN EYE ON WHAT HER POLITICAL ADVERSARIES WERE DOING.”
But he said he wanted to “let the dust settle” before he took a position on whether Matichak was telling the truth about the email.
“People make mistakes, but her disclaimer would be more credible if she would say who she was trying to thwart. That’s not a word that I use,” Siegel told the Post. “If I were to write that, I would be able to explain who it was about, so either she’s hiding something else that she’s uncomfortable about or she’s not telling the truth.”
And Siegel said it was suspicious that Matichak waited several hours to send a followup email explaining that the “thwart” email was sent in error.
It wouldn’t be out of character for Matichak to want to weaken housing in North Bayshore, Siegel noted. He said she was “weak” on housing, though not totally against it.
In Palo Alto, both Matichak and Vice Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga would be considered pro-development, but in Mountain View, where elected officials tend to support more housing, both are on the slow-growth side, Siegel said.
Matichak’s record on housing
In June 2017, Matichak, Abe-Koga and Councilman John McAlister voted to slash a plan for 9,850 units to between 1,500 and 3,000.
Matichak later voted to strengthen housing in North Bayshore when it was clear that the pro-housing council members had secured the majority, Siegel said.
On Feb. 26, both Matichak and Abe-Koga saw Sy-West’s proposal for developing the “gateway” area of North Bayshore as the starting point for the area’s master plan.
Siegel said he disagrees with that idea because Sy-West’s plan was “very out of balance” with between 517 and 742 housing units for 885,000 square feet of new office space, 330 hotel rooms, 285,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and services, including a movie theater complex.
But, Siegel pointed out, Matichak worked constructively as a planning commissioner on housing in North Bayshore before she was elected to council.
Ultimately, Siegel said, everyone has sent an email to the wrong person. But it remains unclear whether Matichak meant to send an email about “thwarting” Siegel to someone off-list, or whether she was really referring to something unrelated.
“We all make this kind of mistake. I do,” Siegel said. “It’s clear she made a mistake. The question is: What mistake was it?”
City of Mountain View Voters “WHO DO YOU TRUST?”
Rengstorff Park
on Jul 19, 2020 at 3:28 am
on Jul 19, 2020 at 3:28 am
Definitely voting to re-elect Margaret Abe Koga and Lisa Matichak. They've done as good of a job as could be expected.
We need City Council members that understand how to create additional affordable housing. Rent control has been an abject failure, and we can expect more building owners to convert their properties to new, high-cost, for-sale housing, which will create even more of a need to build more income-qualified subsidized housing for low-income residents. We can't become a city just for high-income tech workers.
Not sure who else to vote for. Definitely not Sally Lieber, Lenny Siegel, Alex Nunez, or John Lashlee That leaves only Jose Gutierrez and Pat Showalter. I might vote for Pat Showalter and give her another chance despite her past mistakes. I think that her heart is in the right place, she just needs a dose of reality when it comes to certain issues. Lenny's heart is also in the right place but he just doesn't understand the reality of the housing situation. especially when it comes to people living in cars and RVs, but also when it comes to rent control.
Why are there no non-incumbent true progressives running? Is this the best we can do?
Old Mountain View
on Jul 19, 2020 at 6:24 am
on Jul 19, 2020 at 6:24 am
In response to Mike Engler you said:
“Definitely voting to re-elect Margaret Abe Koga and Lisa Matichak. They've done as good of a job as could be expected.
We need City Council members that understand how to create additional affordable housing. Rent control has been an abject failure, and we can expect more building owners to convert their properties to new, high-cost, for-sale housing, which will create even more of a need to build more income-qualified subsidized housing for low-income residents. We can't become a city just for high-income tech workers.”
This is such a false statement it is ridiculous. These two have targets for destruction as much affordable housing they can. They also are using their power to purge voters that do not agree with them as well.
Proof?
Here are a few of their “affordable” housing successes:
They destroyed 116 affordable housing units in this approval report titled “Council reluctantly approves razing of 116 rent-controlled apartments“ (Web Link). How many affordable units were included in this project? Answer NONE.
How about this one?
In this story titled “More apartments on the chopping block“ (Web Link). How many affordable units were included in this project? Answer NONE.
Finally they don’t know how to follow the new state laws in the story “A little-noticed new law could upend a key argument against rent control“ (Web Link. In effect they are removing affordable housing units and not replacing the affordable prices for the new units. This is a violation of the new state laws, and I strongly hope someone will convince the Governor or a Private Attorney to sue the City to block this action.
The REALITY is that you are not telling the truth. The PRIVATE housing sector NEVER succeeded in providing adequate housing in the state of California even with Costa Hawkins. Ever since 1995 any attempt to FIX the PRIVATE housing market has failed. TIME to put priority on only funding and approving PUBLIC projects. The PRIVATE housing market NEVER worked.
Costa Hawkins is in the ballot for being overturned. The SNEAKY repeal of CSFRA is in the ballot. And these people that use dictatorial action against public need are on the ballot that lied so much on Measure D that it was reject by a greater than 2 to 1 margin.
These people cannot be REWARDED for their attempts to take advantage of the city for their own interests. These people have proven to be dangerous to the citizens of Mountain View.
Gemello
on Jul 19, 2020 at 11:20 am
on Jul 19, 2020 at 11:20 am
On what planet have Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak done a "good job"? They pushed for Measure D to kick out more of the poor in Mountain View, just like with their RV bans. If this wasn't Mountain View, they'd be running as Republicans, not "true progressive" as Mike Engler said.
Gutierrez is in the same mold. As a school board member, he even endorsed Measure D when it would lead to the eviction of many of the students and families he was elected to represent! I suppose he needs the landlord money in order to move on up to council.
None of these three have the interests of all Mountain View residents in mind, only the wealthy.
Rengstorff Park
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Back to Earth: you have to understand how the mind of a property owner works. They have little interest in subsidizing, forever, affordable housing for non-income qualified residents where they aren't getting any government funding.
You can see what has occurred in Mountain View since rent control has been put in place in Mountain View and we've only seen the tip of the iceberg with the three approvals of Ellis Act conversions.
We really need to build additional subsidized, income-qualified, affordable housing because Mountain View is going to continue to lose existing naturally affordable housing as property owners exercise their rights under the Ellis Act to get out of the rental housing business. This is not some wild theory, you've already seen this happening in our city. IF we don't do this we'll become a city composed solely of high-income tech workers.
Abe Koga and Matichak understand the reality of the need to create additional affordable housing and don't just look at the kind of simplistic solutions, like rent control, that don't work. I think that we all understand how tempting it is for people to vote for laws that will benefit themselves financially, but the often don't have the critical thinking skills that are necessary to evaluate the long-term consequences of what they vote for.
We need to move Mountain View forward and create a livable Mountain View for all. This requires experienced, focused, empathetic council members that don't just pander to special interests.
Old Mountain View
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
In response to Mike Engler you said:
“Back to Earth: you have to understand how the mind of a property owner works. They have little interest in subsidizing, forever, affordable housing for non-income qualified residents where they aren't getting any government funding.”
What you don’t realize is people like MAK and LM have manipulated the housing market so that only Ford Mustangs are in the dealership when people want to buy a Ford Focus. This is the FAILURE of PRIVATE housing, this has been the market manipulation ever since both Costa Hawkins and Ellis Acts. Costa Hawkins may be voted into oblivion, and the Ellis Act is on the way. You said:
“You can see what has occurred in Mountain View since rent control has been put in place in Mountain View and we've only seen the tip of the iceberg with the three approvals of Ellis Act conversions.”
Again MAK and LM have been acting contrary to state laws as previously described earlier. These people cannot even follow the laws so they are simply untrustworthy. You said:
“We really need to build additional subsidized, income-qualified, affordable housing because Mountain View is going to continue to lose existing naturally affordable housing as property owners exercise their rights under the Ellis Act to get out of the rental housing business. This is not some wild theory, you've already seen this happening in our city. IF we don't do this we'll become a city composed solely of high-income tech workers.”
The solution is to ELIMINATE the ELLIS ACT and the COSTA HAWKINS ACT because both were based on false promises made to the state and its people. THAT will then allow the PUBLIC housing sector to take over and get rid of the CHEATING PRIVATE HOUSING sector regarding withholding housing that exists but are not used. You said:
“Abe Koga and Matichak understand the reality of the need to create additional affordable housing and don't just look at the kind of simplistic solutions, like rent control, that don't work. I think that we all understand how tempting it is for people to vote for laws that will benefit themselves financially, but the often don't have the critical thinking skills that are necessary to evaluate the long-term consequences of what they vote for.”
MAK and LM are doing exactly what you complained about, they are using their position to get political donations and supporting their private financial interests of companies that don’t even exist in this City.
The People of Mountain View cannot let this continue. THESE PEOPLE and PRACTICES must be PURGED FOREVER. You said:
“We need to move Mountain View forward and create a livable Mountain View for all. This requires experienced, focused, empathetic council members that don't just pander to special interests.”
THESE INDIVIDUALS have PROVEN not to be BE ANY of this and they are PANDERING TO PRIVATE SPECIAL INTERESTS.
Old Mountain View
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
I am amused and dismayed that there are still people in town blaming me for the presence of vehicles residences in Mountain View. People are living in vehicles throughout the Bay Area; most are doing do because they can't afford the rent. Having people live in cars or motorhomes is not a solution to our housing crisis, but until we build more affordable housing, that's where some people will end up. Back in 2015 (or was it 2016), Pat Showalter and I proposed 24-7 off-street parking at the Shoreline Amphitheater Parking Lots. We finally have it, but not enough, and with too many restrictions. Mountain View shouldn't be ashamed of trying to provide for our less fortunate neighbors. We should be proud.
Bailey Park
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
@Lenny,
You are a hard core activist. I first heard you talk while on the dais, you are a rude-crude person who openly mocks people who do not agree with you, including other council members.
IMHO, you should not be returned to the council. It was a long 4 years watching you last time. You came in 5 out of the 6 candidates that were on the ballot. You were not returned to the council for a reason.
It was you who spear headed the signature gathering to over turn the councils narrow street parking ban for R V's. There is no reason why us tax payers should have to pay the money to put this on the ballot.
In your own post, you are making excuses as to why people should be allowed to sleep in the streets. If you would be honest you would say that R V's are only the start, because many more are homeless and cannot afford rents or RV's so tents/cardboard/canvas housing should be allowed in parks, sidewalks thru out the city.
Old Mountain View
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Lenny:
Again, I don't see eye to eye on a lot of things with you.
BUT, you have nothing to explain, the HOUSING SHORTAGE CRISIS caused the RV alternatives. You have been stuck with fellow City Council members that NEVER got the situation into the right direction. The Councils have been instruments of the real estate, landlord/property managers, and developers making the situation worse and worse. Them like others, an example would be Mike Engels are classic Victimized Extreme Narcissists and they are defined as:
“From the Article Narcissists who cry it states:
Extreme narcissists often shift gears from visible grandiosity to acting that they are better than others because they suffer more than others. You can see an extreme narcissist who hogs the limelight and credit from achievements and self-praise also getting similar recognition from milking an injury or a seeming misfortune that has occurred to them. VICTIMIZED EXTREME NARCISSISTS are on the constant prowl looking for any gullible soul that will believe their version of calamity whether it is real, exaggerated, or fictitious. What they claim that makes their calamity different is that it is worse for them. Beware of this kind of extreme narcissism.”( Web Link.)
In effect the PRIVATE housing industry plays this game with politicians and the people.
The PEOPLE should not get suckered into this manipulation.. The “Calamity” of the Housing Crisis was of their own creation. They know this. They want to make it look like they are the “heros” by claiming it is everyone else’s fault and if you just let them control everything it will get fixed. This is simply not going to happen. They can’t fix the problem they made.
Does this sound familiar? Like Donald Trump and his attempts to make himself look like a victim?
Gemello
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Mike, it's pretty easy to look up who funded Measure D: out-of-town landlords. It's the most straightforward example of "pandering to special interests", and on top of that, the extremely wealthy kind! Margaret Abe-Koga, Lisa Matichak, and Jose Gutierrez are all about those special interests, not the interests of actual residents.
Beth, if you're concerned about taxpayer dollars going to putting the RV ban on the ballot, City Council had the opportunity to simply not enact the ban once the signatures were gathered. For Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak, however, punishing the poor so the wealthy wouldn't have to look at the outcomes of inequality was just too important to them. In fact, more important than your tax dollars...
Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lets just clear the air here:
When MAK and LM and LG promoted Measure D, they were saying this to the people of Mountain View.
Let us have the power to abuse and in effect kill the renters of Mountain View and we will protect you from OURSELVES?
This reminds me of a 80s movie called Labrynth the scene found her (Web Link)
These people are Jareth when he said:
"I ask for so little. Just let me rule you, and you can have everything that you want. Just fear me, love me. Do as I say and I will be your slave. - Jareth"
This is the unhealthy and flat out lies told by these people ever since Costa Hawkins and Ellis Acts were enacted. These people cannot be allowed to get their way anymore regarding anything.
That is in fact what MAK and LM did in the City Council. They abused their power to force people out of Mountain View. Did they provide any "subsidies" to those displaced so they could stay in Mountain View. NO THEY DIDN'T. They wanted to throw them out of the city. They wanted to punish the City for not:
"(letting them) rule you, and (Mountain View) can have everything that (Mountain View) wants. Just fear (them) , love (them). Do as (they) say and (they) will be (Mountain View's) slave.
REALLY?
TIME to stop this ABUSE. TIME to shut it down FOREVER