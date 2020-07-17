Los Altos closing downtown streets to help local businesses

The city of Los Altos is implementing a new initiative called Open Streets Los Altos that will partially close downtown streets every Thursday through Monday to accommodate outdoor dining and retailer merchandise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program allows for pedestrian access only on closed streets and will last through Sept. 28. Closed roads will reopen around 6 a.m. on Mondays.

The streets affected include Main Street from First to Second streets, Main Street from Second to Third streets, and State Street from Second to Third streets. From Friday through Sunday, a portion of Fourth Street between Pompeii Ristorante and Wells Fargo Bank across the street will also be closed.

Numbered streets like First, Second and Third Street will be open for vehicle traffic and plazas will be open for parking. ADA-accessible street parking and bike parking will also be available, according to police.

The Police Department also recommends that drivers park in the plazas or use the drop-off and pickup locations located on First, Second and Third Streets.