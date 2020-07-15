News

Obituaries: William James Stover

William James Stover, 76, a professor at Santa Clara University and Los Altos resident, died on June 11.

To read full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/obituaries/.

Lloyd Lee

Lloyd Lee

