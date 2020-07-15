Listening to the language of the birds

Local Naturalist Jeff Caplan will lead an educational webinar on identifying and connecting with common birds in the redwood habitats of the Peninsula, particularly in the Midpeninsula Open Space District's new preserve, Bear Creek Redwoods, on Friday, July 17, at noon.

The free birding-basics webinar is open to all, and is recommended especially for people ages 12 and up. The event is sponsored by the district, Peninsula Open Space Trust and the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory.

"Jeff focuses on mindfulness, curiosity and bird language to help people from diverse backgrounds feel safe and connected in nature," according to event organizers.

To register, go to openspacetrust.org.