Arts

Listening to the language of the birds

Local naturalist to offer webinar on the birds of Bear Creek Redwoods Preserve

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 15, 2020, 10:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Naturalist Jeff Caplan will lead a webinar on identifying and connecting with local birdlife. Courtesy POST.

Local Naturalist Jeff Caplan will lead an educational webinar on identifying and connecting with common birds in the redwood habitats of the Peninsula, particularly in the Midpeninsula Open Space District's new preserve, Bear Creek Redwoods, on Friday, July 17, at noon.

The free birding-basics webinar is open to all, and is recommended especially for people ages 12 and up. The event is sponsored by the district, Peninsula Open Space Trust and the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory.

"Jeff focuses on mindfulness, curiosity and bird language to help people from diverse backgrounds feel safe and connected in nature," according to event organizers.

To register, go to openspacetrust.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Listening to the language of the birds

Local naturalist to offer webinar on the birds of Bear Creek Redwoods Preserve

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 15, 2020, 10:06 am

Local Naturalist Jeff Caplan will lead an educational webinar on identifying and connecting with common birds in the redwood habitats of the Peninsula, particularly in the Midpeninsula Open Space District's new preserve, Bear Creek Redwoods, on Friday, July 17, at noon.

The free birding-basics webinar is open to all, and is recommended especially for people ages 12 and up. The event is sponsored by the district, Peninsula Open Space Trust and the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory.

"Jeff focuses on mindfulness, curiosity and bird language to help people from diverse backgrounds feel safe and connected in nature," according to event organizers.

To register, go to openspacetrust.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.