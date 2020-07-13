News

San Jose man dies in car crash on I-280 in Los Altos

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 13, 2020, 11:09 am
A man who died in a solo-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills on Saturday evening has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 60-year-old San Jose resident Kenneth Smith.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. July 11 on southbound Highway 280 north of El Monte Road. A caller shortly before that had reported a black 2009 Lexus sedan going more than 100 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the Lexus driver, later identified as Smith, appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which went up a dirt embankment on the west side of the highway, then down a ravine, striking several trees, CHP officials said.

The Lexus overturned, possibly more than once. Smith, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, died as a result of the crash, and the CHP has not determined if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CHP Officer Oscar Landell at (650) 369-6261.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Waldo
Waverly Park
3 hours ago
Waldo, Waverly Park
3 hours ago
Thankfully, no one else was involved.

Jake O.
Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago
Jake O., Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
It is unfortunate for his family, and that many won't learn from this, but going 100 mph without a seat belt isn't too bright. I think Darwin covered this.

God
Gemello
1 hour ago
God, Gemello
1 hour ago
Can't get more or a generic name then "Ken Smith" unless he was "John Smith"....anyway get in line we'll see if you get in.

