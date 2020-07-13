San Jose man dies in car crash on I-280 in Los Altos

A man who died in a solo-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills on Saturday evening has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 60-year-old San Jose resident Kenneth Smith.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. July 11 on southbound Highway 280 north of El Monte Road. A caller shortly before that had reported a black 2009 Lexus sedan going more than 100 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the Lexus driver, later identified as Smith, appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which went up a dirt embankment on the west side of the highway, then down a ravine, striking several trees, CHP officials said.

The Lexus overturned, possibly more than once. Smith, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, died as a result of the crash, and the CHP has not determined if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CHP Officer Oscar Landell at (650) 369-6261.