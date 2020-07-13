Gov. Newsom orders immediate end to indoor dining, other activities due to statewide surge in coronavirus

"The state confirmed this afternoon that it will require sectors closed for indoor operations in counties on the monitoring list to close in Santa Clara County effective Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. We wanted to share this information with businesses and residents as soon as possible," the county Public Health Department said in the email.

Each county on the state's coronavirus monitoring list -- which now includes Santa Clara County, according to a press release sent out at 4:30 p.m. Monday -- must also close gyms, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, hair and nail salons and indoor malls in addition to the statewide closure. Today was the first day those businesses had been allowed to reopen.

The new order will have a stark impact on San Mateo County, which on June 17 reopened most businesses that Newsom said must now shut down. Santa Clara County did not initially appear to be as dramatically affected by the updated order, since it has not permitted indoor operations of most businesses.

"We were able to suppress the spread of this virus, we were going to knock down the growth of this in the beginning," Newsom said. "We're going to do that again -- there's no doubt in my mind."

the state's ability to tame it as it did in May, provided that residents continue following health and safety guidelines by wearing face coverings and maintaining their physical distance from others.

The state's positivity rate has also continued trending north of 7% even as the number of tests across the state has surpassed 100,000

Coronavirus hospitalizations have risen by about 28% over the last two weeks, from 5,077 on June 29 to 6,485 as of Sunday. In the last week, the state's seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests rose from 7,876 on July 6 to 8,211 on Monday.

State health officials have also observed a shortage of ventilators in areas like Imperial County. Newsom said the state has some 10,000 ventilators available, but such shortages are still concerning.

Newsom said Monday's restrictions on indoor activities were driven in part by an influx of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in the state's rural areas like Lake, Butte and Placer counties.

The governor has often compared the state's ever-evolving coronavirus response to a dimmer switch, with the state opening and closing sectors of the economy as the virus' spread ebbs and flows.

"We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to recognize, soberly, that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy," Newsom said.

Gov. Newsom orders immediate end to indoor dining, other activities due to statewide surge in coronavirus