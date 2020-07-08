News

County correctional officer arrested on suspicion of smuggling meth to inmates

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 8, 2020, 9:58 am

A two-month investigation has resulted in the arrest of a correctional deputy on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine to inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Mayra Riosa, 35, of Antioch, is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on $1 million bail, a higher amount sought by detectives based on "her aggravating circumstances, which include access to funds, her former position of authority and influence, and potential flight risk," the office said in a news release.

— Bay City News Service

