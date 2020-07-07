Santa Clara County gains state clearance for plan to reopen economy

That changed on Monday night, however. According to the state department, the county submitted a complete attestation to the application and the attestation was posted on the site late in the day.

The approval followed a weekend of confusion and disappointment, with the state informing the county on July 4 that it had not met all the "metrics" for readiness, a necessary prerequisite for receiving the state clearance. As such, the county's attestation was deemed incomplete and was not posted on the state Department of Public Health's website.

The July 2 order also includes a set of rules that all businesses must follow during the pandemic. These include allowing telework when possible, shifting operations outdoors and imposing density restrictions, with no more than one employee per 250 square feet of gross floor area.

The variance attestation, which the state Department of Public Health posted on its website July 6, is a requirement for counties that want to reopen their economies more quickly than allowed under the state's shelter-in-place order. The variance will allow the county to move ahead with the health order that county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issued on Thursday , allowing hair salons, gyms and other businesses to reopen on July 13.

After an initial setback, Santa Clara County received the go-ahead from the state on Monday night for its plan to reopen the economy and allow hair salons and gyms to resume operations on July 13.

"What we want them to know is, as far as the County of Santa Clara is concerned, we believe that outdoor dining is allowed under our order and that is consistent with the state order," Campos said Monday, before the state officially approved the county's attestation.

The issue didn't surface until last weekend, when agents from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited several businesses in Gilroy and Morgan Hill to tell them that outdoor dining is not allowed, according to a report from The Mercury News. On Monday, Santa Clara County Deputy County Executive David Campos said that the direction from the state on outdoor dining created confusion for some businesses.

County leaders had argued that because the state had not explicitly banned outdoor dining, and because other parts of the state have been allowing outdoor dining without seeking variances, they had assumed such a variance was not needed.

While serving meals outside was consistent with the county's June 5 order, which allows such an activity, it clashed with the state's shelter-in-place order, which does not. Because the county had not received a state variance before Monday night, it was not technically allowed to move ahead with indoor or outdoor dining, according to state officials.

The state's approval of the attestation also creates some clarity for restaurant owners, in Palo Alto, Mountain View and elsewhere, who have been expanding outdoor dining by setting up tables in newly built parklets and recently closed thoroughfares. As part of its "Summer Streets" program, Palo Alto has recently closed California and University avenues to traffic to promote outdoor dining. Mountain View's "Summer StrEats" program has taken over several blocks of Castro Street.

The state's earlier denial seemed to have caught just about all local and county officials by surprise, given that it was the first instance since the shutdown took effect on March 17 in which the state explicitly rejected an order from the county's health officer. While county officials acknowledged last week that the order would require approval from the state, they expressed optimism that the approval would be forthcoming.

Santa Clara County gains state clearance for plan to reopen economy

State Department of Public Health approves county's attestation, allowing July 2 order to take effect