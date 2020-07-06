Despite criticism, Mountain View Whisman school board approves $1.2M home loan for superintendent

Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph will get a $1.2 million low-interest loan from the school district to purchase a house in the area, after the school board voted Thursday to grant the perk to its highest-paid employee.
The 4-1 decision was deeply criticized by parents and district residents, who slammed the decision as an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds that were meant to pay for student services. An online petition urging the board to reverse course gained 1,000 signatures as of Monday, with many commenters arguing that the money would be better spent on students and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rudolph has been with the district for five years and earns a $281,000 salary, receiving a 14% pay raise from the school board last year. Instead of providing a raise this year, school board members said they felt a home loan provided by the district -- with a low interest rate -- would be the best way to retain the superintendent and give him a good reason to stay in the community.
"We strongly believe in Dr. Rudolph's leadership, and this really commits him to our community," said board president Tamara Wilson. "I've sat in board meetings and heard him being accused of using us as a springboard to bigger and better things and that we were a 'stop' along the way, and this shows his commitment to wanting to stay in the community."
The agreement states that Rudolph must purchase a home either in or directly adjacent to the Mountain View Whisman School District, and that the 30-year loan will have an interest rate based on the Applicable Federal Rate (AFR), which varies from month to month and will depend on when Rudolph buys a home. In July, that rate was 1.17%. The loan amount will come out of the district's reserve funds.
Even if it does serve as a retention tool, pouring money into a long-term home loan amounts to an "irresponsible and reckless use" of taxpayer funds, said district resident Mainini Cabute. She said that money would be better spent on school staff, including hiring new counselors and school nurses or training teachers to better provide remote education.
The district should not be in the business of granting home loans," she said. "The district funds are intended for the education and development of our district students."
The online petition, started by Cabute and parent Prem Andrzejek, also accuses the district for failing to disclose the home loan and allow for public input prior to the vote. Parents are "angry and appalled" by the lack of transparency, according to petition.
Trustees defended their decision at the Thursday board meeting, saying that home loans are a common way to attract high-level administrators to an area where housing is at a premium -- both in the corporate world and in the public sector. In 2015, the neighboring Palo Alto Unified School District provided a $1.5 million interest-free loan for former Superintendent Max McGee, who at the time received a $295,000 salary. McGee later resigned and turned over the title of the home to the district.
In 2018, Palo Alto Unified hired Superintendent Don Austin, who did not receive a home loan.
Mountain View Whisman school board member Devon Conley said no city or school district employee actually makes enough money to 'easily' purchase a home in the area. She emphasized that while superintendents have a high salary, they often serve most of their careers making modest salaries as teachers and principals.
"If we do not offer an employer-assisted housing benefit to future superintendents, we will only get people who are independently wealthy," Conley said. "They will not understand the needs of our students or the concerns of our teachers and staff."
Trustees also repeatedly said the public couldn't have been appraised about the loan ahead of time because of the Brown Act, which only permits the board to negotiate contract agreements with employees in closed session. Cabute said she wasn't sold on the argument, and that the Brown Act shouldn't be used as a broad defense for not giving the public access to the terms and allowing for more feedback.
What's unusual about the loan is the timing. While home loans may be commonly used to entice new talent to the high-cost area like Mountain View, Rudolph has served as superintendent for five years in the Mountain View Whisman School District. The job has a notoriously fast turnover rate, with superintendents in urban areas serving an average of just over three years in any one district.
Board member Ellen Wheeler, the only sitting trustee who voted to hire Rudolph in 2015, said in an email that home loans were not part of the hiring discussion that took place five years ago. But today, it marks a good opportunity to keep Rudolph in the school district at a time when many other superintendents are headed for the door.
"We are very pleased that Ayinde has stated many times to us that he wants to stay in our district for a long time," Wheeler said. "His experience in these extraordinarily complex times is highly valuable to the success of our school district. If he left, it would be very difficult find someone who could show the skill set Ayinde has developed over the years."
As for giving out loans during the coronavirus pandemic and the economic uncertainty it brings, Wilson said the district has the money available. Property tax growth for the 2020-21 school year remains unscathed by the immediate-term impacts of the coronavirus, and she said property values would have to sink pretty low to put a dent in the budget. She pointed out that the district's average home sale price is about $1.8 million, while the average assessed value floats closer to $910,000.
"With new residential and business construction still thriving in Mountain View, the property tax revenue outlook is good," Wilson said. "Even if a downturn occurs, home values would have to drop by at least half to decline below current average assessed value."
Wilson said the school district can also keep its "healthy" reserve levels while ratcheting up spending during the pandemic. For the upcoming school year, the district has $700,000 budgeted for a standing "virtual teaching team," which will support remote learning and limited access to school campuses, and has already purchased laptops and tablets for all students. An extra $300,000 has been set aside for unforeseen costs, which Wilson said will be kept in the budget indefinitely in order to offset future emergencies.
The only dissenting vote on the superintendent's contract was board member Jose Gutierrez, who said he supported the $1.2 home loan but nevertheless wanted to cast a symbolic "no" vote against the contract. He said he didn't want people to think trustees "don't care" or don't understand the frustration raised by parents Thursday evening.
"This is not a sham process, this is democracy," Gutierrez said.
Waverly Park
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Yes some parents were upset about the loan, but many others who mostly remained silent are in support. Everyone knows how expensive housing is now in our community. If we are to attract and retain quality leadership, we need to support their efforts to set down roots in the community. A home loan for someone at Superintendent Rudolph's level is not unusual in high cost areas. People can debate various school district decisions but overall the leadership recently has been at a higher level than in years past, including the incredibly difficult work to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, would this be the right time for a change in leadership with all the disruption of ongoing plans that entails? Of course no one is perfect, but sometimes it seems like people just want to get upset and complain, when perhaps they could focus their efforts in more productive ways.
Rex Manor
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I would not have a problem with a loan for a superintendent who was doing a good job - Rudolph is not. He is a bully who leads by fear and retaliation. Many of his employees are scared of him. That's not a leader who deserves such a large perk that other lesser paid employees are not offered. Props to Gutierrez for at least listening to his constituents unlike the others.
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
MVWSD Reserves -$1.2 M either in County Pool or (now) a Superintendent private mortgage
The Reserves of the MVWSD are now almost completely in unallocated General Fund deposits held by the County Treasurer.
Web Link
How much does the MVWSD loose by holding a private mortgage rather than a “pooled” investment? It is almost a wash, very little difference! If you study the Santa Clara County fiscal report above, you will see that the county pool fund is yielding about 1.8% (and falling from 2.22% in July 2019).
Although a mortgage is not a liquid asset like the County pool - it will turn over when the current Superintendent leaves. You might (as I do) think of it as ‘the very last extra reserve asset’ of the MVWSD, if there should be a dire drawdown of the +$20 M Reserves that now exist.
Two of the former Trustees of the MVWSD, who hired Superintendent Rudolph, (Nelson and Chiang) think that with ‘teacher subsidized rental apartment housing’ now under contract, this type of housing assistance for the Chief is not crazy (either fiscally or recruitment/retention wise). In our opinion this is important for ‘the top administrator’ if we wish to recruit nationally, or even from other areas of California!
Further (if you must!):
County Pool investments are not “insured”. In San Mateo County several school districts lost combined millions, Reserves and school Bond money, by the misadventures and mismanagement of the San Mateo County Treasurer (in the Great Recession investment bank failures). In my opinion, a well written mortgage instrument is no more risky than local County Pools have proven to be over the last quarter century.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Well, since we are keeping up with the "Palo Alto" numbers for the Superintendent's compensation, then MVWSD MUST pay the teachers Palo Alto equivalent salaries, especially when you are asking them to take their life in their hands to come back to work!!! Anything less than adjusting the salary schedule to reflect Palo Alto's teacher salaries, is unacceptable, based on the board's current logic in this situation.
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
The Brown Act ignorance of the Bd. Members is 'astounding'. First, I had to warn of (my) pending legal action if this public contract issue was not disclosed in writing in the meeting Agenda materials (last Monday morning). Second, contract negotiation "may" be in Closed Session, not must. And after the last negotiating session (when the contracts appear to have been finalized, but not "acted" upon) Wilson, the Bd. President could have announced the results of the negotiations after the Closed Session.
If this reminds you of some California Police Dept. "transparency" practices, or some Federal Gov. cabinet agency current practices ... YOU KNOW how to change! (U need to Vote)
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I don't get this. Why can't the superintendent get a loan with a salary like that? Interest rates are extremely low so what's the sweetheart deal he's getting? You'd think at a time like this someone who styles himself as a voice for equity would think twice about putting his hand out to the district.
another community
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Good job, MVWSD Board! With the high cost of housing here, this housing loan is a reasonable use of funds to make possible retaining the administrator you want, to secure capable, long-term leadership for the district. It’s very disruptive to learning for children, and expensive in its own way, for district leadership to change over every few years, as happened before.
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Superintendents are different. The past MVLA one did not thing these type of 'special benefits' should be given to the Chief, if not available to all others. He was willing to rent (and stayed 5 years). PAUSD has generally offered similar 'special benefits". When I talked to Dr. Skelly/ former PAUSD/ interim MVWSD / current Superintendent of San Mateo Union High School District, he expressed that this 'was important'. (He had one from PAUSD and did not get one when he moved)
The City of MV does do this, for instance for the current City Clerk (I think), who replaced one who had lived in this [high priced] area for decades.
@"Why can't": if a Super has $280K income then 5X that (assuming 20% down saved) is a $1.4 M home. Max. ? $1.2M + $1.4M would be $2.6M for a family. Not totally unreasonable - Blakely & Wison's residences are over this (Zillow estimates) and Conley's is close (as is my own single family home in Cuesta Park area).
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Error, my. Wheeler not Wilson.
Wilson owns a small condo and Gutierrez is a long-time renter (as are many residents). Wheeler's home is estimated near $3 M (plus or minus and depends on the month!)
Rex Manor
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
@Community Minded
It's a lot more disruptive when principals change every few years, which has been the norm with this board and superintendent.
Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I really can't believe this. So many people here in Mountain View are struggling to make ends meet and the Whisman School District board members are giving him a 1.2 million dollar loan for a home!! Shoot, maybe residents in Mountain View should start running for these jobs, as well as in the City Council. It truly amazes me. It is no wonder there are so many homes up for sale and families moving out of the State. Mountain View is getting too big for its britches!
Monta Loma
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Please don't read this article and think that Jose Gutierrez was truly listening to the public. He acknowledged that he agreed with the other board members on providing a loan, and he only voted no because he knew there were enough votes to pass without his. This is a naked grab for sympathy from the public he claims to be representing, but it seems much more like an attempt to curry favor with residents before his campaign this fall.
Rex Manor
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The school district took 5 weeks to get distance learning going when COVID struck. Other districts across the state and country took a much less time. Private schools went distance learning within a matter of days. The elected school board claims how great of a job both they and the superintendent are doing. There were 1000 people who signed a petition urging them to vote NO (within 24 hours of knowing this item would be on the agenda) and the board still voted YES. Does the school board realize less than 5000 people voted on measure M in the last election? There are already 1000 people who likely will vote them out this fall. By offering a $1.2m loan to a single employee, they are putting themselves in a difficult position for future budget discussions. How do you think it's going to go over when they tell the teachers union they can't afford to pay teachers more? How do you think the parents will feel when they say we can't afford to install proper air purification in your child's classroom? I wouldn't be surprised if the superintendent refuses the loan and goes to a bank/credit union like the rest of the population so that he can take the higher moral ground. Btw, Jose Gutierrez NO vote was just spineless and a safe vote. He didn't even have the decency to vote what he believes (which he stated right after making the vote). This guy is not someone you want in city council this fall representing you. The board meeting is posted to the public on the districts webpage if you would like to listen to it and form your own opinion.
another community
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I’m feeling a little better now about our district’s musical superintendents, which began when the then superintendent both falsified/forged loan documents for a school remodel and embezzled half a million for his own home remodel.
Shoreline West
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Thank you for covering this topic, Kevin. This article is well written and a fair assessment of what occurred regarding this issue. My takeaway is that the Board of Trustees handled this item with poor governance. Based on their decision to vote without proper public outreach or vetting, the Board made an assumption that community members don’t need to have a say regarding a $1.2m home loan coming out of our public fund reserves (which they are comfortable replenishing with bond funds). Their decision reckless during this pandemic. I have a lot of opinions on this matter- but most important is that there should be MORE resources allocated to support our teachers and school staff during this pandemic. If they want to think outside the box about something- I prefer that they focus on that. I was really surprised to learn that there were many people who cared about this item and actually took action to sign the petition. The first comment on this thread stated that many people who were silent supported this decision. I think that statement is dangerous and probably a similar justification that some County jurisdictions use when carrying out voter suppression tactics.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I think this is disgraceful My father Guy Richard shortz was the whisman school board president back in 1990 for 5 years his salary was like $60 a meeting and the schools were in such bad shape he put our own home as collateral so he could get a loan to spent on advertising a proposition which increased district income from homeowners which eventually had Crittenden middle School rebuilt and the gymnasium built My point is as he was dedicated to the children even put his own money and our families house at risk because he saw a vision of a better future for the children and the wisdom school district. He was a true leader unfortunately he died of brain cancer in 1997 resigning from the school board if you don't believe me go inside the Crittenden gymnasium there's a plaque on the wall with his name on it.
The Crossings
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
To be this tone deaf in this political climate is truly amazing. That this board thought they could write a $1.2M check without any community input goes against representation for taxation. Whether you like the guy or not, the cold hard facts are that he's not going to be around too terribly long. Interest rates are currently low, so why does the Board need to tie up this capital? The Supe can get his own loan or better yet, rent, like the rest of his constituents. He should be working so hard that he doesn't have time to be hosting garden parties and sprucing up his manor. We have so many issues to deal with here in this District and this guy is off on Zillow, doing some VR open house tours, and now got 50 real estate agents spamming him. Uh, how about a little more energy into the fall school re-opening. Is he done with that? Feeling pretty good about himself so he's off picking paint colors, vanity fixtures, and landscaping designs?
Shoreline West
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I think the decision to allocate $1.2 million loan is a sound one, for the reasons explained in the article and further explained in comments.
What concerns me is the fact that Jose Gutierrez said he supported the $1.2 home loan but nevertheless he cast a "symbolic no" vote against the contract, to symbolize his response to the concerns of petition-signers.
I don't believe in "symbolic votes"--the options are Yes and No, and to vote in a way you disagree with is a contradition of the responsibility of elected officials.
Vote Yes or No and be willing to stand by your vote.
Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Driverless Education Board- First of all, everyone has the right to keep their homes nice, comfy, and updated - whether rented or not. I DO agree with you that the MVWSD Board's behavior and method of handling this large ticket item was counter to the role they have taken on as elected officials. Either they don't know Brown Act and their responsibilities to the public, or they do -- and they chose to wiggle around both to get this vote through without uncomfortable discussions with the public.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Mainini,
You say: "The first comment on this thread stated that many people who were silent supported this decision. I think that statement is dangerous and probably a similar justification that some County jurisdictions use when carrying out voter suppression tactics."
How DARE you accuse other parents that!! This makes me so mad. Just like you, every other votes has a right to an opinion and comment. YOU certainly have a lot of opinions. And for you to say that for another parent to say there is a "silent majority" who doesn't agree with "is dangerous and is voter suppression" is insulting and bullying to the rest of the 9,000 folks who DID NOT sign your petition. (10,000 parents in the district).
The info in your petition was ONE SIDED. And people signed it before they got more info from the other side at the board meeting. If you had listed both pros and cons AND both sides AND full info on your petition, then you would have gotten *much fewer* votes. People would have the full context, rationale to make up their minds. The way you and your co-sponsor who wrote it (who has many an experience in petitions who ruin it for all others), anyone could have signed it without knowing the full info and rationale. You didn't even wait until the board meeting to get all the info - you just charged ahead with your mind made up.
Good thing you guys lost and common sense prevailed from our elected representatives who there to represent *all* not just the screaming Karens.
You, Mainini, are prime example of a disguised KAREN imho.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I agree with the poster that T. Guiteriez should have stuck true to his guts and voted YES since that was the right thing to do. He got bullied by the petitioners and the screaming Karens.
Rengstorff Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The person above who called mainini a karen is just being rude and inflammatory.
Not really sure how offering up a voluntary petition to delay a vote on a surprise $1.2m loan is a Karen move. It even dilutes the meaning of what a real Karen is. A Karen is not someone who thinks $1.2m should be spent on teachers vs a single employee of the district.
It’s inspiring when people get involved in a democracy and yet you spend your time trolling online.
Gemello
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This was the right choice. We don’t need a revolving chair for this important role. It was fiscally prudent and shows that the current supe is planning to stay, which should be helpful in future difficult conversations with staff and teachers. Thank you to the school board for voting in the best interest of our children and not getting swept up by the emotion of some outspoken parents.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Rude and inflammatory? You want to see rude and inflammatory?!? All, please read the comments on the the nasty and negative comments MVWSD open community Facebook page. Its the most rude, inflammatory, half-baked, one-sided misinformation, outright lies, twisting of facts, close-minded thinking and just good 'ol making s--t up that has come to characterize the populist movement nowadays. Just read it and see for yourself. Also some F-words sprinkled in there as well for fun. Not rude at all. Heck, Trump supporters are "involved in democracy" too and we know how that turned out.
So glad that our elected board did the right thing and thought about ALL the constituents and did their duty to carry out the duty to the best of their ability after looking at data and info that they had. That is their job. Not to kowtow to a bunch of bullies on petitions and Facebook. One of the trustees also said that there were some "very nasty comments" that had racial undertones. Now who's rude and inflammatory?!? In the middle of liberal silicon valley in the middle of BLM movement! It makes me sick to my stomach. Our children are watching.
Waverly Park
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
This action by the board does not bode well for the relationship with the teacher's union and other support staff. MVWSD has progressively become top heavy with disproportionately high salaries and consultant fees for job coaching in the district office.
Teachers spend their own money on basic supplies for their classrooms, get paid very little, and are going to be frontline workers come this school year. They should be getting hazard pay. They should be supported with additional support staff like nurses and counselors. This is what the reserve money should be used for.
Teachers' unions across the state and country are considering work action to be taken. Teachers are considering early retirement or leaving the profession. Teachers (and ultimately students) is where the money should be going.
All the people saying that this loan is about supporting educators haven't been paying attention. They are just assuaging their own guilt for their personal privilege with this pseudo progressiveness. This includes the board members.
Old Mountain View
17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
"The 4-1 decision was deeply criticized by parents and district residents, who slammed the decision as an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds that were meant to pay for student services." This seems to be a common headline for this superintendent, district and board over the years. And here they go again. Let's just sink money into a home loan in the middle of a national economic crisis. Brilliant. Sheer genius.
The Board Member comments are insane.
Board president Wilson says she strongly believes in Dr. Rudolph's leadership, and this really commits him to our community. The problem is everyone know he is arrogant, rude and bully behind closed doors. He has chased away numerous quality administrator and teachers and left the district with a reputation of a place to avoid. Clearly Wilson needs to reconcile with what commitment really is and means. The ones that were driven away weren't here for money and home loans, so spare us your nonsense.
"We are very pleased that Ayinde has stated many times to us that he wants to stay in our district for a long time," Wheeler said. "His experience in these extraordinarily complex times is highly valuable to the success of our school district. If he left, it would be very difficult find someone who could show the skill set Ayinde has developed over the years." Wheeler is off her rocker. It almost sounds as if she's been blackmailed. She should seriously just step down. She's presided over years of turmoil and chaos in the district. She is very much part of the reason it is difficult to find someone. Furthermore, Ayinde brought bare minimum experience to the job. He was a never a superintendent before coming to MV. He led one-school district back East. As far as how Rudolph has done in these extraordinary and complex times, just reference other articles on his tenure and the balance is hardly a sign of success or brilliance. If anything it's been one of chaos and failure.
And wow. Just wow. According to Conley, "If we do not offer an employer-assisted housing benefit to future superintendents, we will only get people who are independently wealthy," Conley said. "They will not understand the needs of our students or the concerns of our teachers and staff." So try that kind of logic and calculus at any company in SV. You'll be laughed out the door. No wonder we're hitting rock bottom. I guess the notion that some people work hard and earn their way along is just anathema to Conley. Let's just break down societal values along with the schools.
And Gutierrez, well he is the biggest joke of all. He agrees with the loan, but casts a symbolic vote against. What a joke of a politician. At least we can all be grateful that he just destroyed any chance of getting elected to city council with such a foolish ploy.
Lastly comparisons to other districts is a joke. Palo Alto is a unified district with 19 schools. MV has half that amount. And oh yeah, Palo Alto learned their lesson about home loans.
Rex Manor
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
This is a really bad idea. We need to get money for teachers and help them. This guy simply does not deserve special treatment. I am very sorry to say this but this is an example of why we do not trust local governments to do the right thing for the people like teachers that need more pay for their work in our neighborhood. I want better teachers and not overpaid admins with special financial benefits.
Sylvan Park
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Three of 5 school board members have their terms expire this year. Candidates are needed. The deadline for filing is early August. Board members - like city councilmembers and maybe an occasional reporter should learn a little about what the Brown Act requires. Hiding the proposed contract from the public - the plan announced by the original agenda - would have violated the Brown Act. Why? Because the public is entitled to see non-privileged materials given to the board and needs to see the precise proposed action to comment on it before the contract amendment is approved. The proposed contract amendment presented with the agenda materials (following the complaint by Steve Nelson) called for the loan on a specific house with the purchase agreement attached as an exhibit. But no purchase agreement was ever attached. The comment made at the meeting was that no house had yet been selected by the Superintendent. The motion to approve the contract amendment made no sense without the purchase agreement. The token or symbolic "no" vote by trustee Jose Gutierrez was just plain silly. Superintendents commonly demand more and more ever year like NFL quarterbacks. Maybe some candidates will propose to add a large boat to the superintendent's compensation package next spring. Living in the county will not be necessary with schools operating remotely. The Superintendent could call in from his favorite lake.