News

Guest opinion: The risk of returning to the classroom in the fall

by Sophia Caramagno / Contributor

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 7:57 am
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mountain View High School closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

I am a teacher in the Mountain View-Los Altos School District and recently I participated in a community survey from our district. At the end of the survey, I was allowed to review the comments others had left. Frankly, I found those comments shocking. Many parents were demanding that students return to the physical classroom this fall. They claimed that distance learning was a complete failure, that their students learned nothing and that their students refused to engage with online learning. They insisted that students were going to suffer from lifelong learning loss because of distance learning.

What I understood from these comments was that teachers experienced difficulty transitioning to a completely new way of teaching in a matter of weeks, especially since there were no models to guide our work. Our lessons, in the beginning of that process, were not as skillful as our normal in-class lessons would be, and parents found this frustrating and disappointing.

"I don’t want to die so your child can be in a classroom during an epidemic."

-Sophia Caramagno, Mountain View High teacher

Additionally, parents were confronted with just how difficult it is to engage a teenager in work they do not wish to do. This is a job that previously has been largely left to teachers in the classroom, and now falls on parents in the home. These parents felt they did not have the training or techniques needed to get their students to do their schoolwork.

Finally, parents are deeply concerned that this natural disaster and its disruptive effects will permanently impact the future success of their students, and that it is the responsibility of the schools to prevent learning loss, in spite of this unprecedented crisis.

On the other hand, I could die if I catch COVID-19 from a student who has no symptoms, but is still a carrier for the disease. My husband could die if he catches it from me. My mother-in-law could die because we are responsible for her care. All three of us are at risk. Hand sanitizer, face masks, social distancing, and disinfectant will not guarantee my safety, it will only slightly lessen the risk for the three of us.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Teachers will get better at teaching remotely. The district can provide guidance and training for parents who wish to take on some of the responsibility of their student’s education. Learning doesn’t stop at the end of a semester or a school year, and can be made up when the crisis has passed.

So, I have only one heartfelt plea to those parents calling for us to go back to business as usual: I don’t want to die so your child can be in a classroom during an epidemic. Please don’t ask me to. We can find another way, and it may not be perfect, but it will be good enough.

Sophia Caramagno is a Mountain View High School social studies teacher.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

The Voice accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to letters@mv-voice.com by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Guest opinion: The risk of returning to the classroom in the fall

by Sophia Caramagno / Contributor

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 7:57 am

I am a teacher in the Mountain View-Los Altos School District and recently I participated in a community survey from our district. At the end of the survey, I was allowed to review the comments others had left. Frankly, I found those comments shocking. Many parents were demanding that students return to the physical classroom this fall. They claimed that distance learning was a complete failure, that their students learned nothing and that their students refused to engage with online learning. They insisted that students were going to suffer from lifelong learning loss because of distance learning.

What I understood from these comments was that teachers experienced difficulty transitioning to a completely new way of teaching in a matter of weeks, especially since there were no models to guide our work. Our lessons, in the beginning of that process, were not as skillful as our normal in-class lessons would be, and parents found this frustrating and disappointing.

Additionally, parents were confronted with just how difficult it is to engage a teenager in work they do not wish to do. This is a job that previously has been largely left to teachers in the classroom, and now falls on parents in the home. These parents felt they did not have the training or techniques needed to get their students to do their schoolwork.

Finally, parents are deeply concerned that this natural disaster and its disruptive effects will permanently impact the future success of their students, and that it is the responsibility of the schools to prevent learning loss, in spite of this unprecedented crisis.

On the other hand, I could die if I catch COVID-19 from a student who has no symptoms, but is still a carrier for the disease. My husband could die if he catches it from me. My mother-in-law could die because we are responsible for her care. All three of us are at risk. Hand sanitizer, face masks, social distancing, and disinfectant will not guarantee my safety, it will only slightly lessen the risk for the three of us.

Teachers will get better at teaching remotely. The district can provide guidance and training for parents who wish to take on some of the responsibility of their student’s education. Learning doesn’t stop at the end of a semester or a school year, and can be made up when the crisis has passed.

So, I have only one heartfelt plea to those parents calling for us to go back to business as usual: I don’t want to die so your child can be in a classroom during an epidemic. Please don’t ask me to. We can find another way, and it may not be perfect, but it will be good enough.

Sophia Caramagno is a Mountain View High School social studies teacher.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.