Mountain View, Los Altos high schools to host drive-in graduation ceremonies at Earthquakes stadium area

This year, Mountain View and Los Altos high school's recently graduated senior classes will get to celebrate the end of high school in a new, albeit retro way: a drive-in graduation ceremony.

This weekend, in groups of 100 vehicles, their classes will descend on the tailgate area of Avaya Stadium – home to the San Jose Earthquakes – to hold drive-in graduation ceremonies, featuring a video compilation of each graduating senior receiving his or her diploma case.

The San Jose Earthquakes have donated the use of the space to the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, and will be projecting photos of the graduates and school information on the stadium scoreboard.

Earlier this month, graduating seniors donned their caps and gowns and were filmed picking up their diploma cases one at a time, in a socially distanced manner.

Each student will be issued a single ticket for one vehicle only.