Mountain View, Los Altos high schools to host drive-in graduation ceremonies at Earthquakes stadium area

This year, Mountain View and Los Altos high school's recently graduated senior classes will get to celebrate the end of high school in a new, albeit retro way: a drive-in graduation ceremony.
This weekend, in groups of 100 vehicles, their classes will descend on the tailgate area of Avaya Stadium – home to the San Jose Earthquakes – to hold drive-in graduation ceremonies, featuring a video compilation of each graduating senior receiving his or her diploma case.
The San Jose Earthquakes have donated the use of the space to the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, and will be projecting photos of the graduates and school information on the stadium scoreboard.
Earlier this month, graduating seniors donned their caps and gowns and were filmed picking up their diploma cases one at a time, in a socially distanced manner.
Each student will be issued a single ticket for one vehicle only.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made traditional graduation celebrations all but impossible, and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District has worked through a number of different approaches to celebrate seniors.
Alta Vista High School also compiled a video of the graduating seniors, accessible here.
This year, the Mountain View Voice took took a new approach to documenting the class of 2020, highlighting the high school journeys of five graduating seniors.
Los Altos High School, which has 550 graduates in the class of 2020, will host viewings on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Avaya Stadium, at 1123 Coleman Ave. in San Jose.
Mountain View High School, which has 475 graduates in the class of 2020, will host viewings on Sunday, June 28, at the same times.
