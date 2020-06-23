News

Former Assemblywoman Sally Lieber joins crowded race for the Mountain View City Council

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 23, 2020, 1:09 pm
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Sally Lieber is running for a seat on the Mountain View City Council in the November election. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Former State Assemblywoman Sally Lieber is seeking a return to the Mountain View City Council after an 18-year hiatus from city politics, with an eye towards preserving affordable housing and preventing displacement of long-time residents.

Lieber, who served on the council from 1998 to 2002 before a six-year stint in the state Assembly, said important public policy decisions are increasingly being made at the local level. She said she hopes to restart her career in public service to preserve what makes Mountain View a great community.

Top of mind going into the election season? Hanging onto the city's affordable housing, building more homes for low-income residents and creating communities with public health in mind -- including amenities for walking and biking.

"I see a lot of the challenges that Mountain View has in terms of retaining the affordable housing that we have and making sure that we provide for and take care of our service workers here in the community," she said.

Lieber specifically pointed to a worrying trend in which the City Council has approved the razing of several older apartments to make way for expensive rowhouses. Residents getting displaced in the process are not only getting booted from Mountain View, she said, but are often forced to leave the Bay Area entirely.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The defense is typically that the council's hands are tied by state regulatory guidelines and must rubberstamp the projects, Lieber said, but more can be done to retain affordable housing.

"I know that for certain projects there was a feeling among the council that there's nothing we can do but fast-track gentrification," Lieber said. "I think that we need to put a full-court press to keep people in Mountain View."

Lieber has a storied political history, running for the council in 1998 as an underdog and emerging as the top vote-getter. Soon after, Lieber ran a successful campaign for state Assembly in 2002 against steep competition, Rod Diridon Jr. and former Mountain View Councilwoman Rosemary Stasek, while facing a recall effort as mayor of Mountain View.

More recently, Lieber ran in the March 2020 primary for California's 13th Senate district, and narrowly lost to Josh Becker and Alex Glew, who will face off in November. Though Lieber fell short, results show she was the top choice in Mountain View. She was the top vote-getter in every precinct in the city, sometimes by a huge margin.

Lieber has been credited for championing state legislation for environmental protection -- including the creation of the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority -- and an effort to raise California's minimum wage to $8 an hour in 2006. She also focused on changes to the criminal justice system, and introduced legislation that would ultimately reclassify human trafficking as a felony.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Lieber said Mountain View has gone through huge changes over the last two decades, yet some of the concerns she raised during her short tenure on the council are still relevant today. Her proposal to consider rent control for mobile home residents was unpopular among her colleagues at the time, but the idea has since gained traction as a way to protect vulnerable, typically lower-income residents.

While in the Assembly, Lieber authored AB 1059, which penalizes mobile home park owners who aggressively try to force tenants to move.

Lieber said it's clear that Mountain View and the Bay Area at large need more housing, particularly to bring down costs and give young people some hope of being able to stay here. But she said growth can be done in a thoughtful way and can still retain the smaller suburban neighborhood character that gives Mountain View its identity.

"I have a deep love for Mountain View," Lieber said. "it's a small town, it's not a big metropolis, and I think we can accommodate our needs and make sure that we still have the character in our community."

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Former Assemblywoman Sally Lieber joins crowded race for the Mountain View City Council

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 23, 2020, 1:09 pm

Former State Assemblywoman Sally Lieber is seeking a return to the Mountain View City Council after an 18-year hiatus from city politics, with an eye towards preserving affordable housing and preventing displacement of long-time residents.

Lieber, who served on the council from 1998 to 2002 before a six-year stint in the state Assembly, said important public policy decisions are increasingly being made at the local level. She said she hopes to restart her career in public service to preserve what makes Mountain View a great community.

Top of mind going into the election season? Hanging onto the city's affordable housing, building more homes for low-income residents and creating communities with public health in mind -- including amenities for walking and biking.

"I see a lot of the challenges that Mountain View has in terms of retaining the affordable housing that we have and making sure that we provide for and take care of our service workers here in the community," she said.

Lieber specifically pointed to a worrying trend in which the City Council has approved the razing of several older apartments to make way for expensive rowhouses. Residents getting displaced in the process are not only getting booted from Mountain View, she said, but are often forced to leave the Bay Area entirely.

The defense is typically that the council's hands are tied by state regulatory guidelines and must rubberstamp the projects, Lieber said, but more can be done to retain affordable housing.

"I know that for certain projects there was a feeling among the council that there's nothing we can do but fast-track gentrification," Lieber said. "I think that we need to put a full-court press to keep people in Mountain View."

Lieber has a storied political history, running for the council in 1998 as an underdog and emerging as the top vote-getter. Soon after, Lieber ran a successful campaign for state Assembly in 2002 against steep competition, Rod Diridon Jr. and former Mountain View Councilwoman Rosemary Stasek, while facing a recall effort as mayor of Mountain View.

More recently, Lieber ran in the March 2020 primary for California's 13th Senate district, and narrowly lost to Josh Becker and Alex Glew, who will face off in November. Though Lieber fell short, results show she was the top choice in Mountain View. She was the top vote-getter in every precinct in the city, sometimes by a huge margin.

Lieber has been credited for championing state legislation for environmental protection -- including the creation of the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority -- and an effort to raise California's minimum wage to $8 an hour in 2006. She also focused on changes to the criminal justice system, and introduced legislation that would ultimately reclassify human trafficking as a felony.

Lieber said Mountain View has gone through huge changes over the last two decades, yet some of the concerns she raised during her short tenure on the council are still relevant today. Her proposal to consider rent control for mobile home residents was unpopular among her colleagues at the time, but the idea has since gained traction as a way to protect vulnerable, typically lower-income residents.

While in the Assembly, Lieber authored AB 1059, which penalizes mobile home park owners who aggressively try to force tenants to move.

Lieber said it's clear that Mountain View and the Bay Area at large need more housing, particularly to bring down costs and give young people some hope of being able to stay here. But she said growth can be done in a thoughtful way and can still retain the smaller suburban neighborhood character that gives Mountain View its identity.

"I have a deep love for Mountain View," Lieber said. "it's a small town, it's not a big metropolis, and I think we can accommodate our needs and make sure that we still have the character in our community."

Comments

Gary
Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
Gary , Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
4 people like this

Great. Glad to see that she is wiling to serve. The position does not pay much.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Kyle ML
Monta Loma
5 hours ago
Kyle ML, Monta Loma
5 hours ago
2 people like this

I’m tired of talk about “preserving” anything. Build more housing and it will be more affordable. Any candidate that doesn’t advocate flooding the market can go away.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

David
Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
David, Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
Like this comment

She also organized the protest that marched down El Camino and then sat in the San Antonio intersection

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Greg David
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Greg David, Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
2 people like this

Talk about a desperate attempt to remain relevant and in a position of power.....

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Peanut Gallery
Old Mountain View
43 minutes ago
Peanut Gallery, Old Mountain View
43 minutes ago
Like this comment

Quick question, Greg: how did your city council run go? Sounds like you're still trying to stay relevant...

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?