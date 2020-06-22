No cars in sight: Castro Street closed to traffic for outdoor dining

A long stretch of Mountain View's vibrant downtown was cut off to vehicle traffic Monday, marking the beginning of a monthslong transformation of Castro Street into a pedestrian promenade with space for outdoor dining.
As of early in the morning of June 22, Castro Street had been cordoned off to cars from Evelyn Avenue to Mercy Street, with traffic signals out and thick cement barricades blocking cross traffic. City staff will spend the next week converting the empty roadway into a picnic area for downtown businesses and customers who want to eat outside -- provided they follow public health guidelines.
The plan is to begin offering customers with roadway dining by Friday, June 26. Dubbed the "Castro Summer StrEats" program, the road will stay closed through September 30.
The street closure is largely seen as a lifeline for Mountain View's downtown restaurants, many of which have lost business and have been on the ropes financially for months. Restaurants have been particularly hard hit by public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which outright prohibited dine-in services for months and only recently loosened the rules to allow outdoor dining.
Some long-time eateries couldn't weather the financial blow and have closed for good, including Clarke's Charcoal Broiler in Mountain View and Dan Gordon's in Palo Alto.
Many downtown restaurants approaching the Mountain View Caltrain station have virtually no room to expand outdoors while adhering to county health orders requiring social distancing between customers, spurring city officials to convert the roadway into dining space north of Mercy Street. The Mountain View City Council approved the plan on June 9.
In a statement shortly before the vote, Downtown Association President Sarah Astles told council members that the business community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the closure, and that the roadway picnic area will bring much-needed business back to Castro Street after months of dormancy.
"The extra dining space is essential during these times, as many restaurants will not be able support themselves with the reduced number of interior tables," Astles wrote. "Outdoor dining space is also much safer for our guests, and it is all that may be allowed for an unknown period of time, pending county guidelines."
As of last week, the plan was to set up a total of 60 picnic tables in the street -- 15 per block -- each one spread out 6 feet from one another. But the exact details remain in flux: though local business leaders had originally envisioned a free-for-all approach in which restaurants could pick any empty table, the city is now planning to assign tables to restaurants.
Customers must wear face coverings and are limited to party sizes of up to six people, all of whom must be from the same household. Tables will be disinfected between customers, and participating restaurants must provide access to the indoor restrooms. The rules are also fairly tight on alcoholic drinks, which are not allowed at the public picnic tables.
Several Peninsula cities are considering or have approved similar street closures to keep local businesses alive during the pandemic, including Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Carlos and San Mateo.
Mountain View is already in the midst of studying transit options for blocking off part of Castro Street to traffic permanently, in many ways making the three-month closure for outdoor dining a test run for what could be Castro Street's car-free future. City officials are studying a redesign of the downtown transit center that includes closing Castro Street at the Caltrain tracks and turning a portion of the street into a pedestrian-only corridor.
Comments
another community
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
I'm glad Mountain View and other surrounding cities are finally able to offer outdoor dining to the public. Good luck Mountain View and to all of the thriving businesses downtown. We are blessed with some of the nicest weather in the country. Be respectful to each other and to the staff. We are all in this together.. enjoy your summer!!
Shoreline West
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Please let us know where Castro Street can be crossed with an automobile, so that we know how to get to the Post Office from Shoreline.
Thank you!
Monta Loma
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I was hoping the restaurants would be able to set out their own tables in the street - like they do in Europe. Picnic tables are not comfortable for many people.
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
This is fantastic..its only july... where are the arrows on the street to show us where to walk? .. make sure to have tracers out in force.. !!
taser the rule breakers!! we still have 2 active cases in santa clara.. we need to add this as permanent additions!!
Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Let's make this permanent! I'm really enjoying the experience of walking down Castro Street without needing to worry about a car running me over.
Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
MV Renter: All cross-streets will be open. The closure takes the form of four separate one-block stretches of Castro, not one four-block stretch.
That was in the previous Voice article about this plan ("Vehicles will still be able to cross Castro at the intersections with California, Dana and Villa streets") and in the original City staff proposal preceding the City-Council vote, available on the City website. That report also showed it graphically as a map ("Figure 2"). "Staff proposes that Castro Street between Evelyn Avenue and Mercy Street (100 to 400 blocks) be closed through September 30, 2020. As shown in Figure 2, side streets would be open to facilitate east-west travel across Castro Street."
Second photo on this page, above, also shows Castro blocked off on both sides of Villa, with Villa still open for traffic.
another community
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The circles are 6 feet apart from one another or the circles are 6 feet in diameter? There's a big difference. It doesn't matter how big the circle is, it matters how far apart they are.
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I saw the tables lined up in the 400 Bryant parking lot. I hope
They plan to paint them by Friday. They look like crap.
I am also envisioning already the uber eats door dash grub hub drivers using the cross street intersections as
parking places with their park anywhere button engaged. Let’s hope MVPD runs a regular patrol up and down the side streets to prevent this.
Bailey Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
No need to re-open to cars. This is good.
Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Those of us who live alone seem to be excluded in all the dining situations. If we live in a senior community and can maintain the 6 feet apart rule, why can't more than one friend who also lives alone join together at a table?
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
"Picnic tables are not comfortable for many people."
There are other tables. There have always been other tables.
Jackson Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Yet another good concept ruined by the city. No alcoholic beverages on tables. One size fits all tables. Czar to determine which restaurants get which tables.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Will there be shade over tables?
Rex Manor
27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
What about restaurants on the side streets? Places like Sushi Tomi, Fiesta Del Mar Too, Chez TJ and many others. They won't be able to have tables out in front of their restaurants. Doesn't really seem fair, does it?