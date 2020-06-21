Guest opinion: Mountain View policing needs to change

Just over a week ago, the Mountain View Coalition for Police Reform and Accountability (MVCPRA) was formed in response to a truth that the brutal murder of George Floyd and many others before (and even after) him have laid bare yet again: The institutions that were set up to dehumanize and keep power out of the hands of Black Americans cannot be the institutions that protect our communities and people. We joined MVCPRA because we have a firm belief in addressing public safety, health, and social issues with non-punitive and community-led restorative measures.
This year, $44.8 million of our tax dollars will fund the Mountain View Police Department. Although Mountain View police seem to be making a true effort to be "kinder and gentler" than average, it is not enough. At its root, police work is violence work. Over the past decades, governments have tasked police with addressing issues such as drugs, mental health crises, and homelessness. The shift of these issues onto police’s plates has criminalized poverty instead of preventing it. What if social workers, physicians, teachers, and psychologists -- people who don’t have a gun in their waistband -- were the ones responding?
Currently our police department pays Lexipol, a privately held company based in Texas, to write its policies. Lexipol’s policies are written to protect police from civil liability rather than aiming to protect the civil rights of the residents of Mountain View. MVCPRA is urging the Mountain View City Council to establish an independent, citizen-led commission to audit and rethink our policing policies and budget.
In a letter to the Mountain View Voice published on June 13, MVPD Chief Max Bosel claimed that in the last year “just 26 calls total resulted in use of force.” That’s good. But it begs at least two questions: 1) Is this statistic true? There is no independent auditing of police interactions. 2) Why does the Mountain View proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 include requests for funding 30 new patrol rifles? This is just one example from the $44.8 million being proposed to fund MVPD. Our money would be better spent on programs, people and tools to uplift our community.
Although this will not be an easy or comfortable process -- returning power to the people -- we are optimistic that the people of Mountain View can come up with non-punitive ways to address issues of poverty, mental health, homelessness, sexual violence, and drug abuse. We shouldn’t rely on the police to perform all these functions - it criminalizes vulnerability. Let us instead prevent crime by working with people to address their needs. Let us reimagine public safety.
Leslie Zeiger and her daughter Ana live in Mountain View.
Were can I find a list of who all your members are?
Will you come out publicly right now and state if any current city council member and the current group of people who are running for city council, are members or are having or had any type of input or discussions with your group?
Does Lenny Siegel have any type of involvement in any way with your group, past or present.
Most of the money spent for Mountain View police is for personnel. MV Police have a local union that endorses candidates for city council. So do members of our fire department. In fact, according to Transparent California, in 2019, the highest paid city employee in Mountain View was not the city manager or city attorney or police chief. It was a police sergeant with total compensation of $468,488 including over $175,000 in overtime. The second highest paid employee in 2019 was the President of the local firefighters' union ($462,784 including over $160,000 in overtime). That same union president joined current mayor Margaret Abe-Koga on campaign pieces in support of Measure D on the March 3 ballot. That measure would have changed provisions of Mountain View's local rent control law ( part of the City Charter). Voters rejected Measure D 2-1.
Holy cow, you Lenny-obsessed people are truly deranged. When will Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak rein in their toxic online fanbase that they've encouraged and allowed to fester for years?
The vast majority of the budgets cover salary, overtime and pension payments. 10-20-30 AR15's to replace aging equipment is but a splinter on the banister of the overall budget. It's a rounding error.
If you would like to know where the vast majority of your money goes, hit up Transparent California.
Web Link
..btw
About 17,000 rounds of ammunition fire, you'll have to check springs and barrel,etc. At that point, a decision is made to repair or replace. Weapons training consumes many rounds of ammunition. Like your cell phone, it's better to replace than repair (more cost effective), all things being equal. I'm guessing most do not have a 20 year old cell phone, washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Proper weapons training is "Extremely" important and MVPD is a very well trained public safety agency. I'm shocked MVPD have taken this long to replace these rifles. Please don't send an officer into harms way with their salary and a 20 year old weapon when required to take down an active shooter. For what we pay our safety agencies, I would expect modern equipment.
I went to the recently advertised-in-MV Voice- Mask giveaway hosted by the MVPD at Shoreline Ampitheater a couple weeks ago. I rode up on my bike. I was told, "no walk-ins." "Whaddaya mean --I need an appointment?"
"You must be in a vehicle!"
Now, what is the difference between handing someone a mask right there in front of you on a bike, and handing one to someone rolling down their window so you can? And I thought the idea was to distribute as many as possible to keep as many members of the community safe as possible. Guess I was wrong. Felt totally like a second-class citizen as I rode away, wondering, how many OTHER folks coming over here today on their bikes (or walking) are gonna hear this same crap? "Bike friendly city"- hah!
MVPD- underwhelming in their "authority."
@Mark: What's your point? The police department needs to be overhauled so masks can be distributed better?
@Silvia. It's evidence the MVPD seperates the citizens by class, where those wealthy enough receive the benefits of the "kinder and gentler police force, while marginalized communities will receive the brunt of violence from police. Turning down citizens because they need to possess a car to receive a mask is a show of the class enforcement of the MVPD.
Our ploice department is one of the best around. They have a great record of keeping the community safe and acting with respect. We should support then I'm there efforts to serve and protect our great community.
rule:
Our goal is to continue to help keep our community safe. Again, due to our limited quantity, we are only giving up to four masks to each vehicle to help ensure that those who are able to drive through later on in the day still have an opportunity to receive a mask. There will be no walk-ups allowed.
Is the police really the high priority problem in Mountain View? Of course, everything can be improved, but I worry that a tendency to make the police a scapegoat will make more difficult to recruit good peace officers and will undermine the vitally important trust between the police and the population it serves.
What kind of nonsense is this, mountain view police is great. Leave this rage against police and stick with facts, most budget goes for personell and you're upset offer couple pieces of equipment? What's next, give police water guns?