New principal announced for Mountain View High School

Jimenez's career in education covers more than 30 years, spanning from his first position as a substitute teacher in San Diego to his most recent position, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools at Mt. Diablo Unified School District in the East Bay, according to a press statement from the Mountain View Los Altos High School District.

Jimenez will take the position vacated by principal Dave Grissom, who plans to take on the role of commissioner of the California Interscholastic Federation's Central Coast Section at the end of June.

He and his wife, Anna, have two adult children. One studies at Suffolk University in Spain and the other recently graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mountain View High School's new principal was born and raised with two siblings in Oxnard, California, to parents who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico. He holds a Master's of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Point Loma Nazarene and a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from San Diego State University.

But, he added, "I am definitely planning to reach out to all of these stakeholders early on, and often, as I start building relationships … I look forward to getting to know everyone, and hearing from students.”

Jimenez said he may not be able to get to know students, staff, families and the community in the usual way new principals do.

“Mike comes in at a challenging time – in the midst of a pandemic,” she said. “This also creates a unique opportunity for Mike to share some of his extensive expertise in curriculum and instruction, combined with his recent experiences in administering distance learning.”

“I believe in student-centered schools and equity for all students and I will fight for students and equity. Honesty, trust, respect, and integrity are extremely important to me and for me,” he said. “These characteristics help build working relationships for all stakeholders. These are some of the characteristics I bring with me to MVLA.”

“I want to help kids understand their learning potential and what they have to offer our global society,” Jimenez said in the press statement. “I want to help parents and the community learn how to unleash the potential of our curious, open-minded, inspirational students. As an administrator of high school students, I have witnessed this potential and it is extremely inspiring and it drives me to help students succeed.”

New principal announced for Mountain View High School