Newsom, Bay Area officials applaud Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ job rights

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, called the ruling "another milestone in our path forward toward full equality for the LGBTQ community and a more perfect union."

Newsom stated, "Nobody should ever have to fear losing their job simply because of who they are or whom they love. Today's Supreme Court decision rights this injustice and brings the country in line with what has long been California law."

The court ruled in three cases filed by two gay men from Georgia and New York and a transgender woman from Michigan. State laws in California and 20 other states already ban discrimination against LGBTQ workers. The high court decision extends the protections nationwide.

The high court in a 6-3 ruling said Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans employment discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to job bias based on sexual orientation or transgender status.

Gorsuch wrote, "An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it wouldn't have questioned in members of a different sex.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority decision that even though Congress may not have intended that result in 1964, the "written word" in Title VII's ban on sex-based job bias compelled the interpretation that the ban applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status.

"This is now one injustice that can begin to be righted," Maribel Martinez, who manages Santa Clara County's Office of LGBTQ Affairs, said in a statement. I hope the logic and reasoning will carry the day in other LGBTQ nondiscrimination contexts, such as Title IX and in health care. We still have a lot of work to do – but celebrating big wins like today's is motivating."

"That more than half of U.S. states still allow employers to fire an individual simply because of who they love or because of their gender identity is both cruel and unjust. All individuals deserve equal rights under the law and today's historic ruling brings us one step closer to full equality for all Americans," she said in a statement.

"We must now build on this win by expanding protections to housing and to all aspects of life," Wiener said.

"That even a conservative Supreme Court today voted to protect LGBTQ employees from work discrimination reaffirms the humanity of all LGBTQ people and establishes precedent for the protection of LGBTQ people in every area of our society," Santa Clara County Deputy County Executive David Campos said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Justice made a similar argument in a friend-of-the-court brief filed on behalf of the employers, contending that Congress had for many years accepted the "settled understanding" that Title VII didn't apply to LGBTQ workers and hadn't taken any action.

In dissenting opinions, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh said the decision amounted to new legislation that should have been left up to Congress.

Stephens died of kidney failure in May. In a statement released by the ACLU, her widow, Donna Stephens, said, "I am grateful for this victory to honor the legacy of Aimee, and to ensure people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

The American Civil Liberties Union represented Aimee Stephens, a transgender woman who was fired from her job at a funeral director in Michigan in 2013 when she announced she was returning to work as a woman.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the San Francisco-based National Center for Lesbian Rights, said, "Today's decision will be remembered as a watershed in the history of LGBTQ rights, even as our country continues to grapple with the brutal legacy of racism."

The city of San Francisco, represented by Herrera's office, joined a coalition of cities in a friend-of-the-court brief asking the Supreme Court to rule in favor of the gay and transgender workers.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said, "This is a huge victory for equality, decency and fairness. In these tumultuous times, earning this kind of victory — especially during Pride Month — makes it that much sweeter."

Newsom, Bay Area officials applaud Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ job rights

Eshoo: Decision is 'another milestone in our path forward toward full equality for the LGBTQ community'