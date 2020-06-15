Margaret Abe-Koga and Alex Nunez join the race for the Mountain View City Council

The race for the Mountain View City Council is heating up, with Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga and community activist Alex Nunez both announcing Monday their intent to run in the contested race this November.
Both candidates say they would push for policies that would provide relief to those hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including tenants behind on rent and businesses struggling to survive. Both said they would support a public dialogue on policing and potential policy changes to improve confidence between Mountain View residents and their local police department.
Abe-Koga and Nunez are joining an increasingly crowded race for the City Council this November, which is poised for a big shake-up on Election Day. Four seats are up for grabs, currently occupied by Abe-Koga, Lisa Matichak, Chris Clark and John McAlister, and two of those members -- Clark and McAlister -- cannot run for re-election due to the city's term limit rules.
Matichak has announced her intent to run for re-election, while former council members Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter and Mountain View Whisman School Board member Jose Gutierrez have also announced they will run for a seat on the council.
Though past council races have focused tightly on housing, traffic and quality of life issues, the recent entrants say the problems caused by COVID-19 and civil unrest are too big to ignore and should shape council priorities in the coming years.
Margaret Abe-Koga
Abe-Koga, running for her fourth term on the council, said she believes she has the experience needed to weather both the near-term economic fallout of COVID-19 as well as the economic recession that follows. Her experience in public policy, particularly as mayor during the fallout of the 2008 Great Recession, will be an asset during the difficult financial times, she said.
"The experience that I've gained not just in the past few months but over my three terms, especially as mayor back in 2009 when I had to lead the city out of the great recession, I think is going to be very critical and useful as we move into the next phase," she said.
Abe-Koga has been supportive of city financial assistance programs to date, including a $2.6 million program to help those struggling to pay the rent, and she believes future rounds of economic recovery need to help small businesses that have struggled to survive during the shelter in place. The city's financial outlook depends on the success of local businesses, she said, warranting the need for a concrete small business support strategy.
With possible cuts to city services on the horizon, Abe-Koga said it's important to have someone on the council that was around before the city has had plenty of money and strong tax growth.
"We haven't had to make hard decisions on terms of how to spend our city resources, but I imagine we'll have to do that," she said.
Abe-Koga is planning to launch a three-member council subcommittee to talk about policing and the concerns raised by residents about police use of force and racial bias, and acknowledged that it's a topic that needs to be discussed in a public way. She said she is proud of Mountain View's diversity, and that the city's conversation about race shouldn't be constrained to policy department activities.
"There is a bigger discussion about race relations in this country beyond police department procedures," she said. "It's really about us as individuals, as people and as a nation and how we interact with each other."
Beyond civil unrest and concerns over COVID-19, Abe-Koga said she plans to push harder to support environmental sustainability and the battle against climate change, noting the extraordinary drop in emissions that has taken place since most Bay Area employees were forced to work from home. It's a clear example, she said, of what could happen if the city more aggressively supported walking, biking and alternative modes of transportation.
Abe-Koga said the city has done a good job supporting housing growth during her tenure on the council, including rezoning to allow a cumulative 17,000 additional housing units in Mountain View, but she warned that the housing may not get built during a deep recession.
"My concern is I remember during the Great Recession all building construction stopped," she said. "So I want to do what I can to encourage the construction to continue even during the slower economic times."
Alex Nunez
Alex Nunez, a frequent face at council meetings and an active member of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning, is running on a platform focused heavily on expanding the city's housing supply -- particularly affordable housing -- and preserving and even expanding the tenant protections under Mountain View's rent control law.
In a statement Monday, Nunez said that COVID-19 and the public health restrictions that followed have been challenging for vulnerable residents, particularly the homeless and those unable to pay the rent. Many families were already struggling to keep up with the cost of living in Mountain View, and COVID-19 further exacerbated the problem.
"I believe that the needs of many Mountain View residents have been largely left behind throughout our longtime housing crisis, and especially now during our COVID-19 emergency," Nunez said. "This has left many in our community feeling hopeless and powerless for their ability to ever recover and establish a better life for themselves or their families."
Nunez is a resident of the Shoreline West neighborhood, a place he describes as one of the most diverse locations in Mountain View -- full of homeowners, tenants and people from all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. He said it's shaped his thoughts on what it means to have a city that serves families and their desire for nice, peaceful neighborhoods, which he said will be helpful in representing the city as a councilman.
Though Nunez has spent much of the last year advocating on behalf of tenants, supporting anti-displacement measures and campaigning against attempts to curtail rent control, he said his long-term goals are focused squarely on sustainable housing growth.
An adequate housing supply means residents from all incomes -- ranging from service sector jobs to high tech -- will be able to afford to live in the area, he said, reaching a point where rent stabilization won't even be necessary to prevent mass displacement of low and middle-income renters.
"I think we should grow our way out of rent control," he said.
Seizing on recent concerns over policing and use of force in Mountain View, Nunez said he would push for citizen-led input on both the police department budget and department policies, and for training for first responders so they are better equipped to handle mental health crises.
Nunez has received endorsements from former state Assemblywoman Sally Lieber; Mountain View Whisman school board member Tamara Wilson, Rental Housing Committee members Emily Ramos and Susyn Almond; and Foothill-De Anza Community College district board member Laura Casas.
Comments
Shoreline West
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
I'd like to add my endorsement of Alex Nunez to this list as well. I have seen him stand up day and night over the past 5 years for issues of equity, housing affordability from a place of wisdom, determination and compassion. He is smart as a whip, and truly cares. Just some of the reasons I married him. I can vouch that he has literally poured blood, sweat and tears into making our community a better place, one with equity, and fought against housing policies that have been hurting our vulnerable populations. Most of the blood and sweat was in helping put up the Measure P signs in promotion of the successful business tax and securing anti-Measure D signs against hailstrom winds. :) Two campaigns that fought for our community, with a major win, and landslide defeat of Measure D.
I hope everyone in our community gets to see how profoundly knowledgable, committed and devoted to equity and a safe and kind place for all to live. He is incredibly capable, and will fight for you, me and us. I hope you will join me and a broad and diverse coalition of people and vote for Alex Nunez this November!
Castro City
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
I am sorry to say but neither should get a vote from us.
They both wanted to pass Measure D which was sold with so many lies in it that it got less than 1 vote for every 2 votes against it.
Then they abused their position to arrange more loss of affordable housing in the City. In fact violating current state laws in the process.
It was done because they wish to purge anyone who supported CSFRA from the City.
It is social engineering in the most ugliest of degrees.
This is not limited government nor conservativism. It is in fact dictatorial and authoritarianism of the highest order.
So I just can never vote for these two to be in the City Council
Shoreline West
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
@the businessman
I am so with you on not voting for anyone that supported or pushed for Measure D.
Just to clear the record... I think you might be thinking of JOSE GUTIERREZ who supported Measure D.
Alex was one of the primary leaders AGAINST measure D. See his quote in this voice article: Web Link
Blossom Valley
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Welcome to the (local) big leagues Alex. I look forward to hearing more about your ideas for the City. It was always a pleasure to listen to what you had to say from the public microphone while addressing City Council. You spoke positively and passionately and with high energy coming. Good luck to you.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Meghan,
Your right Alex was not part of Measure D.
But he did not fight hard enough regarding t destruction of affordable housing in the latest approval to remove them.
So I am correcting my claims above, thank you.
But still we need to replace these seats with those that will not punish the people for making policies that overrule the city councils
Castro City
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Let me finally fully correct myself.
Alex is the right person for the job.
Lets try to get him, Pat Showalter, and Lenny Siegal back there
So that the CSFRA will be properly implements and suported by the City Council again.
Monta Loma
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Turbulent times ahead - Margaret Abe-Koga is the best candidate to navigate us through the next 4 - 5 years. She has the experience and ability to keep the city afloat and work with other council members to get things done. And she cares deeply about the community - residents and small businesses. She has my vote.
Rengstorff Park
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Alex, Pat and Lenny, back?
OMG, the Socialist Party of Mn. View.
Yes, we need more tents on our sidewalks, parks, in the front doorways of businesses.
Then we can hand out hundreds of thousands of needles to drug addicts. Just like San Francisco.
We will be know as the S.F of the Southbay.
Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Go Alex! We really need more progressives on the council. Mountain View should be a city that takes care of our working-class residents and is an open and diverse place.
another community
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
I am so happy to see that Alex Nunez is running! He is a wonderful asset to our community and an important voice for the underserved in Mountain View. MAK is not progressive enough to represent our area, as she showed by her dismissive attitude to the young activists who demanded police reform last week, or by how callously she has treated residents who live in RVs. Nunez is the right choice for Mountain View!
Gemello
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
@OMG
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but you need to know how silly you look if you post some variation of, "Welcome to Socialism..."
You are not seeing Socialism. What you are seeing is one of the wealthiest, geographically advantaged, productive capitalist societies in the world flounder and fail at its most basic test. Taking care of its people.
This crisis is not about the virus.
This crisis is about the massive failure of our, "Booming economy," to survive even modest challenges. It is about the market dissonance of shortages in stores, even as farmers/producers destroy unused crops and products. This crisis is about huge corporations needing an emergency bailout within days of the longest Bull Market in our history ending and despite the ability to borrow with zero percent interest rates.
This crisis is about corporatized healthcare systems being unable and ill equipped to provide basic healthcare, at the same time they post record profits. It is about crisis response depending on antiquated systems nobody remembers how to operate.
But most of all, this crisis is a direct result of the politicization of every aspect of our society for the benefit of a privileged few. The vilification of education, science, media, natural rights, rural lifestyles, urban lifestyles, charity, compassion, and virtually everything else for brief political gain has gutted our society.
What you are seeing is a quarter century of technological brilliance being reduced to a narcissistic popularity contest. You're seeing the folly of basing the health and welfare of an entire society on personal greed. You're seeing all the necessary tools, for us to shrug off this crisis, go unused while people argue over who should get the credit and profit. Even worse, you're seeing vital help withheld because recipients might not, "deserve it..."
You're seeing a lot of things nobody thought they'd ever see, but you're not seeing Socialism...
-- Paul Field
"Doing nothing for others is the undoing of ourselves."
-- Horace Mann
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Happy to see Alex running! He has been a great voice for reform at city council meetings, and a tireless champion for those in danger of being forced out of Mountain View.
He's also a very serious thinker and sweats the details - ideal characteristics for a councilperson.
The Crossings
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I'm excited to see a fresh face here! I'm looking forward to voting for Alex and getting a little more innovative energy on the City Council.
Monta Loma
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
When people run, they have a few buddies post positive comments.
The same rhetoric will appear in letters and campaign literature before November 3.
Abe-Koga just pretended all was well with the police department in a joint piece with the Police Chief. Now, as a candidate, she suddenly wants "citizen input" on the police department? Please!
Waverly Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Vote against all the incumbents who were part of the undemocratic switch on the Cannabis tax vote. They don't respect the voters on something so straightforward, how can you expect them to do the right thing on any other issue?
Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Voting Alex for sure.