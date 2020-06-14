Guest opinion: St. Francis High School has had long-standing issues with inclusivity. Here’s how it can change.

Thank you for backing student-led initiatives that have waited years to come about. The Black Student Union was never meant to exclude, but to give a platform for students who felt excluded in our community. New affinity groups were necessary because one “International Club” was never enough. “Safe Spaces” becoming the “Pride Student Alliance” was a leap forward, though we still can’t have a club that officially promotes feminism.

Thank you for eliminating the work-study program, which socially and psychologically isolated and humiliated many students of color who came from lower-income backgrounds.

To start, we appreciate the current administration taking steps to address the intersectional consequences of racism and sexism on campus.

But given the history of non-inclusive practices and inaction at St. Francis, we can’t say we’re necessarily surprised by it.

The latest incident involving graduates of Saint Francis High School in Mountain View is incredibly disheartening and upsetting to our Black American peers and the St. Francis community at large.

While we can’t change our past, acknowledge harm caused by past actions, such as the 2016 “Diversity Liturgy” speech that exemplified the narrative of “us versus them.”

Condemn both negative and positive stereotypes from students and teachers. Encourage students to pursue their passions, even if they contradict social norms.

Political views may differ, but recognize the difference between constructive debate and the reinforcement of discrimination. Allowing racist comments in the classroom because “they’re heard in the real world” only validates and perpetuates them.

Looking ahead, there’s still plenty to be done. Here are a few suggestions.

As you have stated, changes begin with St. Francis’s educators and administrators. They must understand how racial, gender, socioeconomic and religious minorities face a range of challenges that impact their academic, social and mental well-being. Past students were hesitant to speak out, fearing ignorance or retaliation from students and administration. This must change.

Address racist and sexist behavior in the classroom, on the field and on social media.

Emphasize consent in our sex-ed curriculum and follow through when you say that sexist behavior will not be tolerated.

Matthew Asuncion (a Sunnyvale resident, class of 2018), Camryn Kenney (Menlo Park, class of 2020), Tanya Menezes (San Jose, class of 2019), Mark Salinas (Milpitas, class of 2019), and Lauren Tankeh (San Carlos, class of 2018) are St. Francis High alumni.

P.S. Lift prior restraint of The Lancer so these perspectives can be in our own paper too.

While the school is not necessarily responsible for individuals’ actions, it is their job to foster an environment of inclusivity, intersectionality, and fighting for what is right, and to enforce that message.

We recognize that teachers of diverse backgrounds and their allies have brought students hope, but let’s not be complacent to tokenize them — let’s bring more voices to the table. And while we appreciate the current administration for making progress, the most recent incident reveals the magnitude of long-standing issues on our campus that must be addressed.

Have open community discussions with your students, faculty and alumni. Listen to petitions, social media posts and other op-eds that discuss issues like anti-racist education, gender rights and sexism in-depth.

Promote educators that reflect the Bay Area and your student population, who have increasingly diverse backgrounds and world views. Instead of teaching purely Catholic issues, emphasize moral Catholic approaches to contemporary universal issues in religion class and beyond.

The Voice accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to letters@mv-voice.com by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively.

Guest opinion: St. Francis High School has had long-standing issues with inclusivity. Here’s how it can change.