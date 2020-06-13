New COVID-19 testing site opening in Mountain View on Monday

A new weekday coronavirus testing site is set to launch Monday at the Shoreline Athletic Fields in Mountain View, providing no-appointment tests for all North County residents.

In a town hall meeting held by city officials Friday, City Manager Kimbra McCarthy announced that the testing site will open starting June 15 on Garcia Avenue, with a low barrier of entry for anyone looking to get tested. Residents only need to bring a photo ID, and are requested -- though not required -- to provide health insurance information.

The site is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., McCarthy said, and is run through a partnership with Santa Clara County's public health department and Planned Parenthood, which operates a clinic in Mountain View and recently teamed up with the county in response to the coronavirus.

"We're very happy we'll be able to provide that service in conjunction with the county for our residents in Mountain View and those residents who live in the North County," McCarthy said.

For the first week, from June 15 to June 18, the testing site will only provide tests for first responders, health care providers and essential workers, including jobs that have frequent contact with others, McCarthy said. That includes everyone from food bank volunteers and grocery store workers to in-home support service workers.