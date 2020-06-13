Guest opinion: A message from the Mountain View mayor and police chief

On Memorial Day, communities across this country watched in horror as a former officer in Minneapolis held George Floyd to the ground, his knee restraining Floyd by his neck, actions which directly led to Floyd’s death.
Police agencies across the country, including the Mountain View Police Department, came out to condemn, in no uncertain terms, the inexcusable actions of the officer. The Mountain View Police Department reiterated a vow to continue the strong partnership with the community, as it has for decades. The actions of the former Minneapolis police officers, at their very core, went against everything the Mountain View Police Department stands for, from human rights to rendering immediate medical aid for those calling out for help.
With more than 36,000 calls for service in 2019 alone, the Mountain View Police Department is a valuable organization in our community, serving vulnerable populations, our children, and more with a Mountain View-first mentality. The department is known as a dedicated leader in the community policing model. In the last three months alone, the police department has single-handedly helped distribute nearly 10,000 face coverings to those who need them to help us flatten the curve of COVID-19. They have distributed more than 2,000 bags of food to those in need. And they have been working in close collaboration, as they have for years, with community-based organizations to help find housing resources for those who need to stay healthy and stay safe while we battle this pandemic.
For more than 20 years, officers have served the children of Mountain View as mentors and trusted adults with the Dreams and Futures program, which helps students learn and deal with peer pressure, family issues, drugs, and more. These officers are beloved by their students, and they are repeatedly requested for reading days, assemblies, and more.
And that’s not all – our community comes out in force every year to help the Mountain View Police Department build meal baskets for families in need for Cops N Gobblers, thanks to the incredible donations made from our community members. Last year, in less than 45 minutes, Mountain Viewers, in tandem with officers, built over 400 baskets, that were in turn distributed by both officers and families to those who needed some help making their Thanksgiving Day special.
Every year in December, Mountain View officers help bring holiday gifts to thousands of Mountain View students with the Cops That Care program – this event takes months to coordinate, but is worth every smile of the more than 1,000 children that walk through the door to receive a present of their choosing in time for the holidays.
These are just some of the efforts you may know about, and are part of the fabric of who we are and the values we hold. They are ingrained in the community policing model, which the Mountain View Police Department wholeheartedly embraces and follows. This doesn’t include the tens of thousands of calls for service Mountain View officers were dispatched to last year – calls for crime, calls for help, calls for someone to be there to support them when no one else was.
Of those 36,000 calls last year, less than a fraction of 1% – just 26 calls total – resulted in use of force, resulting in at most, minor injuries. That’s because Mountain View officers are trained holistically to constantly work to de-escalate, to help those in need at their pace, and to ensure that every possible avenue is taken before force is even brought to the table as an option. This isn’t just a policy that we have – it is ingrained in multiple policies, it is repeatedly covered in training every year, and it is a constant topic of discussion within the department.
Your Mountain View police officers care deeply for this community. They work to build bridges every day, not because it’s their job, but because they, like you, are men and women searching for a better way to serve the greater good. They will continue to meet you at the table, be there when you are having your worst day, and be there for every call in between. Because that is what it means to be a police officer in Mountain View.
Going forward, there will be many moments and conversations with many community members in many neighborhoods. Mountain View police will continue to be there to listen, to learn, and to help create intentional, meaningful movements forward.
Margaret Abe-Koga is the mayor of Mountain View and Max Bosel is the police chief.
Comments
Martens-Carmelita
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Thank you for this article. On behalf of what I assume to be the overwhelming majority of Mountain View residents I would like to voice my support for our police department.
Sylvan Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Our county supervisor, Joe Simitian, has proposed changes for the county sheriff's department. The Mountain View police and city council members and candidates (deadline for running early August) should start considering at least those changes for the city.
Gemello
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Hey Gary - You might want to check the Mountain View, Los Altos and Palo Alto PD websites. They have been ahead of these topics for years and Supervisor Simitian is listing items that have already been addressed in 2017 so that he can show that he is "doing something." Look up the Body Camera article in the Mercury News. So when these topics are brought forth, especially by people from out of town that just want to yell (City Hall meeting), it is actually quite insulting to the community. Did anyone notice that every letter that was read and every person that spoke read from a script that was the same. None of them had any examples about our police department. They always said, "A Friend of mine" or "I heard." Those kind of statements really show how uneducated they are or have jumped on the wagon. This editorial was well done but can be put in a sentence. "Yeah, been there and done that." My question is "WHAT ARE WE YELLING ABOUT!!!" Do we really know, have data or even have examples (locally)?
Good Job Mayor and Police Chief
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
During City Council testimony on June 9th, there were members of the Mountain View Coalition for Police Reform who mentioned some disturbing statistics, IF true. I remember a figure that there are 2% African Americans in Mt. View, but represented 10% of arrests. There was also a disproportionate number of Hispanics arrested compared to the population percentage. Can anyone provide the source for this data. IF true, the rosy picture provided in this article needs to be amended to address what appears to be a potential systemic bias towards people of color or some other explanation. I am open to listening!
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Read: Web Link
And then: Web Link
Another article should be out soon about a drunk off-duty MV policeman beating up 2 hispanic people a decade ago. Then the police visited their house to pressure them to drop their complaint. It worked.
The great things our police do are appreciated. But there's no excuse for harming people. When such things happen, if ALL police aren't VERY forthcoming about it, they're corrupt. If they want to end the corruption, it starts with admitting everything and apologizing.
Continuing to keep secrets about past sins in continuing corruption. Asking forgiveness from God is a start, but they must also ask forgiveness from the public and make amends. It'd be nice if it didn't have to be this way, but it does.
If the officers who committed these acts must be fired, then they probably won't admit it. Instead of firing them, most can probably be rehabilitated. The worst must be assessed carefully.
Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reading LAW ENFORCEMENT CODE OF ETHICS on our police site I don’t see an item covering the responsibility and requirement that an officer report wrongdoing of a fellow officer. This should be added if it’s not specified elsewhere in police rules and regulations.
Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I am glad all these acts of service are being provided to our community? My question is, why are they being provided by the police? Why does a badge and a gun and the authority to arrest or use force need to be the ones handing out masks and building meal baskets? That all of these public services are being delivered by the police dept seems like PR. Think of how much further the meal baskets and masks would go if those were programs funded directly and not routed through the MVPD.
Cuernavaca
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Finally some common sense about our PD department. MVPD , because of its reputation is able to hire higher quality graduates who are more mature and able resolve conflict. The stat about african americans is another useless stat because it ignores the propensity to commit crimes. You could say the same thing about lower income residents. they get arrested at higher rates because they commit crimes at a higher rate.