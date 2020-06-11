Cannabis business files $900K claim against Mountain View after it was blocked from opening

A marijuana delivery business is seeking $900,000 in damages from the city of Mountain View, alleging that city staff blindsided them with new restrictions that prevented them from opening.
The company, MWKM Corporation, filed a claim against the city after it was effectively blocked last year from opening a cannabis business on Polaris Avenue due to security deficiencies. The Mountain View City Council reviewed the claim in closed session Tuesday and voted unanimously to reject it.
City planning staff, and later police officials, told the company last year that it must have an enclosed area for loading and unloading cannabis in order to meeting the city's security requirements. Matthew Mahaffey, the owner of the company, argues that this isn't spelled out anywhere in the city code, and that he was strung along by staff for months only to be told the property wouldn't work.
"The Police Department's position that an enclosure is required to satisfy (city code) is without basis," according to the claim. "There is no reason that an enclosure is necessary."
Mountain View is one of only a few cities in the region to allow cannabis businesses to open, passing a law in 2018 that allowed for up to four pot shops to open in numerous commercial locations in Mountain View -- including downtown. Last year, those rules were significantly tightened following pubic pressure, banning storefronts and only allowing up to three delivery-only cannabis businesses.
The revisions occurred midway through the city's cannabis business application process, changing the rules on 10 businesses that had already gone through a regulatory gauntlet including a full business description, security plan and -- most significantly -- evidence of a legal right to occupy a property or tenant space in the city.
MWKM Corporation's proposal to open a delivery business at 229 Polaris Ave. was the only application to meet the new requirements, and was the sole business initially allowed to move forward. Other applicants were given the opportunity to reapply under the new rules.
In the application, Mahaffey wrote that the state had recently allowed statewide delivery by cannabis businesses, and that this was an "ideal" time to open in Mountain View and serve customers not only in Mountain View but neighboring cities that have outlawed pot sales -- namely Los Altos, Sunnyvale and Palo Alto.
But in October last year, city staff informed Mahaffey that his business had a critical flaw: There was no enclosed area for loading and unloading cannabis products, and it's unlikely that the property could support such a structure.
Sharmi Shah, an attorney representing Mahaffey, wrote in the claim that the requirement is not explicitly stated anywhere, only that a "secure loading area" must be provided. Mahaffey began meeting with police officials to come up with an adequate alternative -- later developing a fenced-off loading area known as a sally port -- only to be told by police in January that it was still inadequate.
Running out of options, Mahaffey requested in February that he be allowed to scrap the plan and change his location entirely, which was denied two weeks later. The city has yet to give MWKM Corporation a formal denial pending a hearing, which has yet to be scheduled, according to the claim.
Shah alleges that the city gave other applicants the opportunity to find a new location under the changing city rules, and that the same chance was not afforded to MWKM Corporation in its bid to open its cannabis delivery business. It was only when these other businesses reapplied with enclosed loading areas that the city began insisting that MWKM do the same, Shah wrote in the claim.
When asked for comment on the claim, Shah said he is still awaiting a hearing date on the company's conditional use permit.
The claim is seeking $904,947, the majority of which would be to offset "loss of business opportunity" totaling $155,000 per month since December 2019. This assumes 50 deliveries per day at $100 per delivery. The remaining $145,000 would be to offset the cost of getting the business up and running, including renting the property, paying the licensing and legal fees and hiring an architect for the application.
Comments
Waverly Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Seems the city will go to any length to try to deny the will of the MV voters who overwhelmingly supported legalization. The small and vocal opponents and their misplaced fears are getting undue sway over this. They should be more concerned about illegal drug sales that involve violent crime, sales to juveniles, out of country operatives and don't meet any regulations or pay any taxes. While legal business is delayed, the illegal business thrives, selling not just cannabis but other, more dangerous drugs.
Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Completely forseeable. This legal action was part of what the City Council knowingly invited when it changed rules mid-stream, failing to follow through in good faith on the ordinance passed in 2018. From the article:
"The revisions occurred midway through the city's cannabis business application process, changing the rules on 10 businesses that had already gone through a regulatory gauntlet. . ."
The "public pressure" cited in the article was from a noisy minority that has stubbornly refused to acknowledge *repeated* general referenda supporting cannabis retailing in MV. Among that noisy minority was a large, highly organized contingent apparently containing many who weren't even MV residents, many of whom didn't appear to distinguish cannabis from opium. One or more City Council members seem to've been scarcely better informed.
Bailey Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Castro City
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
This is unfortunate.
The real problem is that the City council makes policies, and either doesn't comply with them or they change them so rapidly that they are meaningless.
This arbitrary and capricious action is involving more than this story.
They make policy regarding inclusive housing and then make it so no developer actually follows through. Just you watch, any project approved with the affordable housing allotment will be not complied with. The developer will simply ignore the deal and the city council WILL NOT enforce it.
THIS IS WHY THE CITY COUNCIL MUST NOT HAVE THIS KIND OF POWER IT IS TIME TO REMOVE IT.
Case closed.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@TBM
It's called selective enforcement, completely legal. That's why the city/MVPD doesn't enforce 72 hour parking violations, although the city/MVPD will still enforce abandoned (not occupied RV's) vehicles. That's why it's okay to protest in groups of a hundred (masks and social distancing recommended but not required, eat drink, hold hands, etc.) but now SCCounty requires you must order food and beverage in a single transaction and be with a member of your own family to share a table to enjoy our new dine out privileges.
Old Mountain View
52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Totally agree. The city council strung along several companies, at great expense to the companies, and change the rules along the way. It was completely inappropriate behavior. That's aside from any issue of marijuana sales.
But to speak to marijuana sales: C'mon, let's just allow this. Castro Street has plenty of places to buy alcohol, which is a MUCH more dangerous drug. Please allow recreational and medical sales of a much safer substance.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
If you buy cannabis and or alcohol, you must also purchase a substantial meal with a family member to eat on the street. Fair is fair under county guidelines per dine out guidelines, I think.