In the wake of protests, Mountain View residents demand police reform

A coalition of Mountain View residents are demanding that the city take action to reform the Mountain View Police Department, ending what they describe as unjust law enforcement activities and a culture of systemic racism.
Dozens of residents, many identifying themselves as members of the Mountain View Coalition for Police Reform and Accountability, urged the City Council on Tuesday to take steps to hold its own police department accountable when it comes to use of force and racial inequities in policing.
Throughout the marathon meeting that extended past 3 a.m., speakers called for stronger community oversight of police misconduct, a complete review and revision of use of force policies and a scaling back of the police department's nearly $45 million budget. A flurry of close to 160 emails rolled in as the council discussed the upcoming budget, many advocating for cuts to law enforcement spending.
"Don't wait for a horrific event to put Mountain View front and center in the national news," said resident Molly Carlson. "We need to review, and reform when necessary, our police policies now."
The calls for change come in the wake of numerous protests in Mountain View and neighboring cities over the last two weeks, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The protests have largely been in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and have increasingly focused on policy changes aimed at curbing police violence that disproportionately targets people of color.
In light of the protests and civil unrest, Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel presented at the meeting with a conciliatory message — that racial equality and equal justice under the law is a goal shared by everyone, and that the department will strive to improve through collaboration, outreach and compassionate policing.
"We are not perfect," Bosel said. "We are human, we make mistakes and we need to constantly strive to do better."
Bosel pointed to the department's track record as proof of its restraint, noting that fewer than 30 out of 36,000 calls for service in 2019 resulted in use of force. Although neighboring law enforcement agencies have been roiled in controversy for officer-involved shootings in recent years, Mountain View has quietly avoided discharging a firearm for 19 straight years, according to the department.
But many speakers bristled at comments by Bosel and council members suggesting that the police department was somehow immune from the problems of police brutality, discrimination and bias. Bosel also drew fiery criticism when, during his presentation, he drew a correlation between racial bias and the negativity faced by police officers.
"This is a difficult time to be on the front line," Bosel said. "To be painted with a broad brush, the men and women in our community who volunteer in a career to protect and serve, and a prolific negativity bias — really in some cases a hate for all police officers — which is a phobia that I suggest is as unjust and misplaced as other biases."
One speaker called the connection "abhorrent" and "unacceptable," while Mountain View resident Eva Tang said the negativity officers face is hardly the same thing as racial discrimination.
"With all due respect, being judged for being a police officer is nothing like being murdered for being black," Tang said. "You can take that uniform off when you get home, black people cannot take their skin off."
Other speakers were taken aback by comments from councilwoman Lisa Matichak, who said she has attended ride alongs and other police events and has "never once" doubted the department and its "wonderful group of caring, compassionate professionals," and councilman John McAlister, who also heaped praise on the department.
"No one has ever said that their department was perfect, but boy I tell you, Mountain View is pretty much there," he said.
Police officers are going to be on their best behaviors in front of council members, argued Mountain View resident Caitlin Neiman, giving them a warped perspective that has put them out of touch.
"What about talking to people who have made complaints against officers — particularly from Latinx, black and other minorities who live and work in Mountain View? I suspect that their perspectives might be a little different."
Several speakers pointed to the department's own data showing that Latino residents make up just 21.7% of the population in Mountain View, but make up 42% of the suspects and 47.9% of the arrests. Black people make up 2.2% of the city's population, but 12.3% of the suspects and 10.6% of the arrests. The numbers are fairly similar to other law enforcement agencies in the region, but Ting argues that's not a good enough justification.
"It's not enough to say that our racial statistics are on par with other police departments. we need to do better than what is on par," she said.
Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga suggested that the council create a subcommittee to continue the dialogue between the community and the police department and determine next steps, while members of the city's Human Relations Commission have already launched its own, similar effort last week.
Calls for new police policies
Members of Mountain View's police reform coalition repeatedly pushed Tuesday for what they describe as data-driven policy changes that can bring down police violence, outlined in what has been dubbed the "8 Can't Wait" campaign.
The eight policies, if adopted, would prohibit officers from using chokeholds or strangleholds or shooting at a moving vehicle, and would require officers to give a verbal warning before using deadly force. It would also require officers to report any incidents in which they used force or threatened to use force.
Ellie Greene, a member of the coalition, told the Voice that the city has only adopted a few of the campaign's policies to date, including verbal warnings before shooting and the ban on chokeholds, but that many remain missing. What's more, she said Mountain View's "duty to intervene" policy — the requirement that police intervene to stop excessive force used by a fellow officer — is poorly written and relies solely on the judgment of an officer.
"These are all proven measures to reduce violence from the police force," Greene said.
Police officials contend that the department follows "the spirit" of the 8 Can't Wait campaign with its policies already on the books, and that the department's leadership will "discuss potential changes in verbiage" to more closely align with the campaign's recommendations.
Other speakers criticized the city for outsourcing the policy-writing process to an outside, for-profit company, pointing out that the department's policy manual has largely been written by the company Lexipol. Molly Carlson, also a member of the coalition, said Lexipol has crafted its policies to the benefit of the police, with plenty of loopholes protecting them from being held accountable.
Lexipol also reportedly uses an indemnity clause in its contracts with local police departments, meaning that if the policy is deemed faulty and leads to illegal activity by officers, all legal liability and settlement costs fall to the law enforcement agency.
Police budget mostly unscathed, with some items deferred
While council members were supportive Tuesday night of fostering a long-term dialogue about cultural and policy changes to the Mountain View Police Department, they were reluctant to take up a line-by-line review of the police department's budget just weeks before approving the 2020-21 budget that had been in the works for months.
The idea of "defunding the police" has gained considerable attention in recent weeks as protesters, incensed over repeated high-profile killings of unarmed black men and women by police, have argued that divesting from law enforcement and re-routing the funds to social and mental health services would be a better use of money in the long run. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced last week he intends to cut the Los Angeles Police Department budget by as much as $150 million this year, giving the movement significant traction in California.
Speakers at the Mountain View council meeting said the city should follow suit, and reject the staff recommendation to boost police funding from $43 million last year to $44.8 million this year. They hammered proposals to spend money upgrading police vehicles ($159,000), buying 30 new patrol rifles ($52,500) and spending further funding on police drones ($12,900).
Councilman Chris Clark said he wanted to have a dialogue with the public about what policing and public safety looks like in 2020 and beyond, but that he was unwilling to make sweeping changes to the police budget at this juncture. While residents were calling for a public hearing on the police budget by June 23, he said it simply wasn't reasonable.
"There is no way we can schedule a public hearing in 13 days to have a conversation about this and modify a budget that's been in process since October and November," he said.
In a last-minute amendment, councilwoman Alison Hicks requested that the council defer the funding for drone equipment, patrol rifles and a boost in spending for parking enforcement and RV towing, at least until February, granting additional time to consider the expenditures.
I still don't know why the Mountain View police need dozens of AR-15's and multiple armored vehicles that are basically tanks. We need a community-oriented police force, not a military equipped for a war zone.
Isn't it a pity that so many people can't take 'no' for an answer?
What does withholding funding for "parking enforcement and RV towing" have to do with concerns about bias and excessive force?
The Mountain View Police Department is ahead of most, and if advocates of reform can't get very far if they can't spot progress and allies.
I hope the police and city absorb this community concern by proactively modifying the existing spirit of police safety rules to reflect concerns brought by the community groups, including a ban of the use of tear gas and rubber bullets (never has been used in MV thanks to MVPD's proactive community policing). Given the police already agrees with the spirit of the requests, an easy victory can be achieved if all sides can put aside their emotional defenses, and sync their statutory language and safety commitments.
Thank you Council Member Hicks for seeking a delay, it may very well be that with time and internal reflection by the MVPD, it itself may find things closer to their existing community policing that need funding more than more guns. The police follow the goals of the city, so a directive by the city council to the police to find more ways to invest in community policing would be welcome.
I hope those who attended city council for the first time yesterday understand that the best way to influence city policies are via elections, rather than brutal activism that relies on intimidation. The very culture you seek the police to eliminate is the same culture activists must not themselves project.
I fully support the MVPD and their budget. There is a reason why MV has some of the best officers in the state and that is because we can afford them.
To respond to "militarized" questions, they need dozens of AR-15's because they have dozens of officers. Imagine only a select few being able to go into a situation that require them because there aren't enough to go around. That's like playing football with only 8 players because there isn't enough helmets. The other answer regarding the departments "tanks", they are in no way tanks since they do not have cannon. Best to call them a shield as that is what they are used for. Unlike in the movies, bullets go thru things like car doors.
Why defund a department that has a good relationship with the community? It is as if your car insurance went up because your neighbor was in an accident.
KEEP OUR OFFICERS FUNDED SO THEY CAN STAY SAFE AND GO HOME AT NIGHT
"Mountain View has quietly avoided discharging a firearm for 19 straight years" answers the question that MVPD does not need dozens of AR-15s.
we should get rid of our fire extinguishers too!
If council members are unwilling to do their job and are "reluctant to take up a line-by-line review of the police department's budget just weeks before approving the 2020-21 budget that had been in the works for months" they should resign. These are not small issues or even purely financial issues they are life and death issues. Fix it.
If you are buying 15 fire extinguishers I would say yes you should reconsider.
A perfect opportunity to also change to a defined contribution benefit plan (like a 401(k) that we all have) for all of the public safety officers to reduce costs.
I agree with Jake O.'s comments. We need to make sure that our police need to be able to protect us and themselves against criminals that are heavily armed.
More training and accountability are what is needed, not restraints. If you limit legally how the police are allowed to do their job, then you should also write a law that says that the criminal needs to give up when caught. No more resisting arrest, fighting to get away or firing weapons at our officers. Have you ever thought about what criminals do in prison? Not much, except to work out and lift weights, probably to be able to defend themselves while in prison. Now, when they get out of prison, our police have to deal with them so that we don't have to. I don't care to try to legislate them at that moment.
Mountain View police have a great record, as do most of our country's forces. Take away the immunity clauses from their contracts and make them accountable for their actions. Make prison time for them a reality if they mess up. Don't lessen their effectiveness to where we as citizens need to come up with other means of protection. Hello 2nd Amendment?
So with a police force of 100, slightly less here in MV but lets say 100, how many AR's should the department have?
I just sent the following to the Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice discussion list.
The national uprising for racial justice and against violent policing is heartwarming, promising, and long overdue. It’s exciting to see so many people locally, particularly young people, taking to the streets in protest. But what’s next?
Many people are suggesting cutting the Mountain View Police budget and adding “8 Can’t Wait” principles to the Department’s policies. Those ideas are worthy of consideration.
I suggest, however, that we start with a thorough, independent fact-finding review of Mountain View’s police practices. Our police department appears to have a record, better than most, of not using unnecessary force. Yet there are complaints, many of which have not surfaced because people are afraid to step forward. We need to know what has really been happening.
Rather than create a new body to launch such an investigation, I propose that the Human Relations Commission be empowered and funded to carry out such a review, complete with opportunities for public testimony, with the goal of issuing a report this fall.
Furthermore, while the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have elevated policing to the top of the racial justice agenda, it’s important not to take our eyes off of the broad spectrum of injustice, including income and wealth inequality, health injustice (manifest in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19), climate and environmental injustice, and perhaps most significant locally, housing injustice.
Lenny
lennysiegel@sonic.net
Why hasn’t the MVPD stop racial profiling? How are they addressing the harassment of minorities in the community? Why is that the council members refuse to hear the concerns of the community? Change is coming and if you don’t want to be in the right side of history get out of the way. We voted you in we can vote you out.
I fully support the MVPD and their budget. MVPD is awesome!
Max Bosel’s comment about police “volunteering” is disingenuous. People choose to be and train (for far too little of a time) to become police officers. We are seeing that police are very well compensated in California. People volunteer for the PTA—not to be police.
His comments about how hard it is to be a police officer explain why there is still racial profiling by MVPD.
The fact that a firearm hasn’t been discharged is reason enough to not fund more firearms for MVPD.
It is exactly the time for elected officials to take this on. We can’t wait to demilitarize the police. Anyone who is acting as if we have crime riddled streets is following Bosel’s disingenuous tone. MV is one of the safest places and it’s not because of police thwarting violence. It’s because it is an expensive suburb with relatively little crime.
Our tax dollars would be better utilized increasing mental health, homelessness, and other social services. Invest in people, not police. End the racist profiling of Black and Latinx residents. And end the MVPD practice of using an external vendor like Lexipol.
While 8 Can’t Wait sounds like a great framework, it would actually increase the police budget. We can imagine better. 8 to Abolition is there for anyone who imagines defunding the police.
Great that protesters are turning to specifics and looking at local departments. Local police unions endorse candidates that support the police - including higher compensation and maintaining the lack of oversight. Not many officers across the country would engage in misconduct in front of a ride-along on or running for City Council. As to the case of George Floyd, wow, there are some amazing stories about the 19-year veteran officer who killed him. They knew each other. Stay tuned.
Soooo glad we moved out of that "woke" MV cesspool in 2012, to the East Bay.