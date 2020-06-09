Temperature checks and staggered schedules: State releases guidance on reopening schools

The guidance focuses heavily on physical distancing in classrooms and school campuses and recommends creating smaller cohorts of students who are on campus at any given time. Many California school districts, including some on the Midpeninsula, are planning for a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning. Thurmond said his department will be asking county superintendents to gather information from their local districts on the ratio of face-to-face and remote learning. School officials will be asked to "analyze their campus through the lens of 6 feet" to determine how many students and staff can safely be on a campus at the same time.

The California Department of Education is leaving it to school districts, in collaboration with local public health officials, to decide the specifics of when to reopen. The state guidance also will likely be adjusted as more information becomes available, Thurmond said.

"We recognize that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on everything that we know about providing an education," state Superintendent Tony Thurmond said in a virtual press conference on June 8. "It forces us to enter into new conversation about the way educational programming looks and will look going forward."

The 62-page document covers in detail everything from personal protective equipment for teachers and staggered schedules to seating assignments on school buses. It was compiled with guidance from public health experts and educational leaders, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, a statewide reopening schools task force and focus groups with educators and health officials.

At a meeting last month, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said each school district is taking a different approach, but that he fully expected that reopening would require adherence to the 6-foot social distancing standard across all school facilities and activities. He said there also needs to be a contingency plan in the event that virus has a resurgence and pushes students off campus and back to distance learning.

For weeks, the Mountain View Whisman School District has been planning for multiple reopening "stages," with an eye towards gradually returning to fully opened schools. The partial reopening could include a hybrid model or a selective reopening of schools for only part of the student body. A partial reopening could mean students will return to campus early based on grade level, with an emphasis on younger students, or could instead target those with special needs including special education students.

"We are not saying or mandating that anyone be in distance learning. We are simply saying districts accommodate what they can," Thurmond said.

There is a wide variety of different ways that schools are being reopened across the globe, she said. For example, in Spain, and likely Italy, classes will likely not reopen before September, while Israel has reopened some preschools and special education programs. In the U.K., most schools remain closed without a reopening date, but schools for children who have been expelled or are at risk of expulsion, who face the risk of domestic violence or are already working with a social worker, remain open. Estonia was working through ways to reopen schools to small groups of children, she said.

The task force and the district are relying on a number of different sources for guidance: the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, the county Office of Education, federal, state and international guidance, a McKinsey report and the district's own research. There are six different advisory groups developing guidelines on student support and training; teacher support and training; curriculum instruction and assessment; special education; counseling and therapeutic services; and technology and facilities, she added.

The Mountain View Los Altos High School District has set up a task force to work through options for reopening, and its members are working on making an action plan after they collect input from stakeholders on a number of topics, according to district Superintendent Nellie Meyer, in a presentation to the district's board on May 18.

While he acknowledged that the health and safety guidelines to reopen schools would be costly to the district, with requirements for personal protective equipment, thermometers, smaller class sizes and staff training, Rudolph said all of the precautions are "extremely important," and that the district is in good financial shape to absorb the costs with reserve funds.

Rudolph said Monday that the district is still reviewing the state's guidelines, but that his staff was already anticipating many of the requirements listed in the document. Much of the outreach to parents and staff has already been completed through focus groups last month, which was used to vet options for reopening.

"The intent of this document is to be a guide for our local discussion in reopening schools and it honors that there is no one-size-fits-all solution as the context of each of our districts varies and is unique," said state Chief Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Gregson. "There are no mandates in this document."

Schools are also waiting to hear from the state about flexibility with instructional minutes requirements and federal funding for school meals, Thurmond said. His department is lobbying the U.S. Department of Agriculture to free up funding to reimburse districts providing meals to students.

Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan said Friday that local school staff and faculty still do not have the required amount of personal protective equipment necessary to reopen campuses to students. Dewan said the district would need both state and local assistance, not only in acquiring protective equipment but also in maintaining uncovered costs for certain educational programs and after-school child care as schools begin to reopen later this year.

"In order to do these things, schools need to have lots of personal protective equipment. That means revenue from the state to support it. We acknowledge that there's a challenge right now, at least through the most recently proposed budget," he said, noting that the state Legislature proposed a budget last week that would restore education cuts.

The "biggest challenge" school officials face, Thurmond said, is how districts will be able to pay for additional equipment and operational changes as the state faces a $54 billion deficit, with budget cuts on the horizon.

Schools should check staff and students for symptoms of the virus, including "visual wellness checks" and temperature checks using a no-touch thermometer. The state suggests districts purchase a "sufficient number" of no-touch thermal scan thermometers for such screenings. The state also suggests parents screen their children before going to school each day.

If a school district requires students to wear face coverings, it must provide them, the state recommends. Districts should consider how to address this with students with disabilities who might not want or be able to wear a mask, the guidance reads.

Teachers and staff should be required to wear face coverings while on campus, the guidance says, which can include face shields to "enable students to see their faces and to avoid potential barriers to phonological instruction." Classified staff who are tasked with deep cleaning should also "be equipped with proper PPE for COVID-19 disinfection," including disposable gown, gloves, eye protection and a mask or respirator, the guidance states.

Districts should also have plans in place to close schools again and return to full distance learning if necessary due to local public health conditions, the state recommends. Thurmond said schools should prepare for the "likelihood" of this happening.

"We will be formally asking families to determine if they truly wish for online options or if they prefer face-to-face interaction with a hybrid (some physically in front of a teacher and some online) system," Superintendent Don Austin wrote in a message about reopening to staff and families on Monday.

There is a possibility that sport seasons could be switched, with perhaps lower-risk sports like golf or tennis moved up to the fall while others are pushed back to the spring, but those discussions are very preliminary, explained Mountain View High School Principal Dave Grissom. At the end of June , Grissom plans to depart Mountain View High School to become commissioner of the Central Coast Section (CCS), the organization in charge of interscholastic sports for 75,000 student athletes from San Mateo to San Benito counties. The district is in the process of selecting a new principal. Applicants are being screened, and interviews are set to be conducted this month, said Meyer.

"We are very optimistic about what positive things this could bring for us," she said. "We've had a lot of different types of student engagement in the last couple of months. ... And we look forward to keeping what works and hopefully coming back together as a community, physically, as soon as possible."

Temperature checks and staggered schedules: State releases guidance on reopening schools

Officials acknowledge state, federal funding will be school districts' 'biggest challenge'