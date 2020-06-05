Grocery program throws a lifeline to families at Mountain View's highest-needs school

"My fear is many of our low-income families are going to be put in a position where they just can't stay here anymore, and that would be terrible," Puett said. "This is their home, and some of these families have lived here for generations."

The fear, according to parents leading the effort, is that low-income families at the school are more likely to lose work as a result of regional shelter-in-place orders and less likely to have savings to weather the storm. Many of the parents seeking help are working in food services, house cleaning, child care and under-the-table jobs that have been "decimated" in recent months, said Mistral parent Sandi Puett.

Fueled by $38,000 in funds raised by parents at the schools, the program aims to bring food pantry services as close and accessible for families in the community as possible. Nearly 85% of the students at Castro Elementary qualify for free or reduced-price meals -- more than twice as high as any other school in the city.

Volunteers with the nonprofit Reach Potential kick off each week bagging up and distributing essential groceries, fresh produce and personal hygiene products to families with kids enrolled at Castro and Mistral elementary schools and the district's preschool program, all of which share the campus on Escuela Avenue.

Reach Potential has been operating in Mountain View and Sunnyvale for years, and started doing food distribution to families living in RVs in 2019. When COVID-19 ramped up and shut down sectors of the economy in March, Pires said the grocery deliveries were rapidly expanded to include safe parking sites, low-income apartment complexes and eventually the Castro campus.

Even with the tight scope, the program has been serving between 180 and 230 families outside Castro's multipurpose room each week since it launched last month.

The needs are so significant, even in a relatively affluent place like Mountain View, that Reach Potential has had to curtail who is eligible. Families who are homeless and families who qualify for reduced-price school meals at the school site are the only beneficiaries, said Malia Pires, executive director of the nonprofit.

Recent studies have found that low-income and Latino families are disproportionately affected by job losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak and public health restrictions. They are also more likely to reduce spending on food, delay major purchases and rack up debt during the crisis.

What's not clear is how long Castro's grocery program will last. Puett said the plan was to continue through the end of the school year and see what funding is left to continue services into the summer. Pires said she anticipates coming back to the campus on June 8 and June 15, and that future weeks remain uncertain.

While similar programs exist elsewhere in the city, Puett said many families don't have the time and transportation needed to make it to centralized pantry services like Community Services Agency on Stierlin Road. Food banks in the region have frequently cited school-based pantry services as a big opportunity to fight against food insecurity.

Grocery program throws a lifeline to families at Mountain View's highest-needs school