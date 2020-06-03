PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar Wednesday

PG&E is hosting a virtual meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, for San Mateo and Santa Clara County residents interested in learning about the utility's wildfire safety program.

The company has been holding similar webinars for residents throughout the state, with more scheduled throughout the summer.

"These virtual gatherings will allow community members to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness, meet with PG&E representatives, ask questions and share feedback," according to a statement on PG&E's website.

Last fall, the utility implemented public safety power shutoffs throughout Northern California in response to expected high wind gusts and dry conditions. In one late October shutoff, nearly 60,000 customers in San Mateo County were without power over a three-day period, including portions of Woodside and Portola Valley. Some 965,000 customers -- more than 2.5 million people -- were affected by that shutoff, PG&E said.

With fire season underway in the midst of a pandemic and shelter-at-home order, local and state fire officials have acknowledged that the coronavirus will add layers of complexity to fire fighting and prevention, likely impacting everything from evacuations during power shutoffs to mutual-aid responses when a fire breaks out.