Hot weather returns to the Bay Area Tuesday

Peninsula will see spike in temperatures before conditions begin to cool on Thursday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 2, 2020, 12:34 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Hot weather is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo by Anuragrana18 obtained via Wikimedia Commons.

Temperatures around the Bay Area and along the Monterey Peninsula are expected to spike this week, with above-average seasonal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to rise between six and 12 degrees above average along the coast and as much as 18 degrees above average in the Bay Area's inland valleys.

Weather service forecasters expect the Santa Cruz-Aptos region, Big Sur and the San Francisco Bay shoreline to have highs for Tuesday and Wednesday peaking in the mid-80s.

Temperatures in the interior East Bay valleys are expected to approach triple digits, spurring a moderate high heat risk for vulnerable demographics, according to the weather service.

Temperatures in the Bay Area and along the Peninsula are expected to cool on Thursday, Friday and into next weekend. The weather service does not anticipate widespread rain in the immediate future.

Weather forecasts from the National Weather Service can be accessed at weather.gov/BayArea.

