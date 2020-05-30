News

Letter to the editor: Let's have graduation at Shoreline Amphitheatre

by James Klazura / Contributor

Uploaded: Sat, May 30, 2020, 9:07 am
Fireworks at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, on July 4, 2019. Photo by Sadie Stinson.

Graduation at Shoreline?

I had filled out a pretty cool graduation “solution” on a high school survey feedback form. I also sent an email to the principal at Mountain View High School. I’ve never heard a reply nor had I heard the idea brought up in any forum, which leads me to think the idea was just dismissed.

So what is the idea?

Shoreline Amphitheatre:

• With this venue, we could have at our disposal a very large facility that can seat an abundance of people (preassigned seating for a set number of attendees, for social distancing).

• We already have a precedent of local school systems getting fantastic deals for renting the facility (Mountain View Whisman School District uses Shoreline for a multi-school choir event).

• The facility’s schedule is going to be wide open, since no concerts are allowed.

Shoreline would be so much better: There are no parking issues, no people standing up blocking your view, sun in people’s eyes, etc. – a real graduation memory!

Please consider this option. Our graduating seniors have had so much pulled out from under them and deserve something special like this.

James Klazura

Los Altos

Comments

Le Dude
Blossom Valley
1 hour ago
Le Dude, Blossom Valley
1 hour ago
2 people like this

I'm sorry but it's just embarrassing to be asked to believe that high school seniors deserve anything other than to shelter in place and follow social distancing guidelines. Their lives are not over. Hopefully they've learned even greater lessons during this pandemic as well and their schools have taught them to be responsible and thoughtful citizens willing to sacrifice a few things for the greater good and empathize with the need to protect others. They've only asked to stay at home for a few months. There's no shortage of food or entertainment or lack of internet. They haven't been asked to go fight for their country and put themselves in harms way in a foreign land. Surely they are as strong as previous generations. Hopefully stronger.

