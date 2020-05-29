Mountain View Voice to remain online-only indefinitely

The Mountain View Voice will not be resuming its print edition and plans to focus exclusively on online local news coverage and its daily emailed news digest, Express, Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson announced today.

The Voice editorial staff will continue providing daily news coverage on its website and in Express, the popular local news digest that is emailed to more than 10,000 people in Mountain View every weekday afternoon.

The Voice suspended its print edition on March 20, immediately after businesses were ordered to close and residents were directed to stay at home.

“We believe that online publishing is the future of local journalism and have been planning for a multi-year transition away from print for some time. We’ve spent over two decades building a strong website with an audience today of more than 190,000 unique monthly visitors, far more than our newspaper readership,” Johnson said.

“With so many of our print readers now following the local news on our website throughout the week and with the prospects of a slow business recovery, we concluded now was the right time to make this change,” he said.