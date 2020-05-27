Stanford Live releases next season's schedule, issues 'statement of hope'

Hip-hop artist Frank Waln with singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza, the SFJAZZ Collective, the Vienna Boys Choir and a rescheduled appearance by comedian Colin Quinn are among the fall performances optimistically announced by Stanford Live this week as part of the campus organization's 2020-21 season plans, which have a "process of reconciliation and forgiveness theme," according to a press release. This theme puts an emphasis on artists who represent indigenous cultures from around the world as well as the role reconciliation plays in fostering inclusive communities.

While the ambitious season includes music from a variety of genres, theatrical performances, comedy, dance and more, Stanford Live acknowledges in the release that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many performances may need to be drastically reimagined, postponed or canceled altogether.

"Our season launch is not a statement of fact but rather a statement of hope," Executive Director Chris Lorway said in the release. "We hope that we can deliver many of the programs we have planned in some format, but at the same time, we understand the reality that many of the things we wanted to share with you will likely not be possible."

Outdoor venues, use of audience-free livestreams and increased cleaning and sanitation protocols in venues will all be considered in hopes of maintaining programming starting in late September while also prioritizing health and safety, according to the release. Refunds will be offered for any affected performances.

According to Stanford Live's 2020-21 Season FAQ webpage, no performances will be held in the outdoor Frost Amphitheater this June or July, with August still up in the air.