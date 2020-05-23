Letters to the editor: Phase 2, budget cuts, notes for seniors

I appreciate the entire community’s efforts to socially distance and shelter in place. Wearing masks when out in public, particularly when you shop or run other essential errands, is critical to slow the spread of COVID-19. Let's all work together to keep up the good work that we have done so far.

The city of Mountain View falls under the revised Santa Clara County order and is actively putting forward an education campaign on the benefits of wearing a face mask, and how to wear one properly. The city, led by the Mountain View Police Department, recently held a face mask distribution event for our at-risk and vulnerable residents. Over 5,000 face masks have been distributed to date, with more to be shared soon! You can donate face masks (purchased or handmade) daily at the MVPD lobby at 1000 Villa St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. I know many in the community have already contributed to these efforts. Thank you!

With the revised county order in effect Friday, May 22, wearing masks at any business, whether it is indoors or outdoors, is required in Santa Clara County. It will also be required on public transit. The revised order allows for retailer curbside pickup, car parades, and outdoor museums, historical sites, and publicly accessible gardens to open. The order still keeps key restrictions in place, requiring people to stay in their homes except when engaging in essential trips or activities.

This week, Santa Clara County announced that we would enter phase two of the stay-at-home order. The new update by public health and legal experts is the next phase of responding to this unprecedented crisis.

To this end, I founded Mountain View Heart 2 Heart in partnership with CSA to deliver handwritten notes from our community to each of the seniors served by CSA each week. Our note writers use leftover greeting cards, construction paper, postcards, printer paper, and even children's drawings on regular paper, to write simple, uplifting messages. We will serve all the seniors getting help at CSA through this crisis, letting them know they matter and are not alone. Write with us! Email mvheart2heart@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/MVHeart2Heart to learn more. Thank you!

The Community Services Agency (CSA) has expanded its seniors meals and home deliveries for seniors to support over 300 people a week, and that number grows weekly. We owe much to our seniors, yet they are incredibly vulnerable to food insecurity and isolation as we shelter at home.

Please help us save CBAS from being eliminated, because there are no services to replace CBAS! Contact your senator and assembly member with calls and emails to the Capitol office this week. Find your reps here: findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov .

At the Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center, our nonprofit adult day health care program in Mountain View, one of our family members shared their thoughts about our invaluable program.“The peace of mind I get from bringing my mother here is priceless. The love and care that the Avenidas Rose Kleiner staff members show for the patients is priceless.The enthusiasm that my mother shows to attend here is priceless. It cannot be duplicated.”

One month later, Newsom is proposing to eliminate Community-Based Adult Services entirely as of January 1, 2021. Eliminating CBAS would affect all generations. These elders have family members who would otherwise have to care for them full-time. As the economy opens back up, families returning to work will need CBAS to keep their elders safe.

In April, Gov. Newsom called on CBAS (Community-Based Adult Services)/ adult day health care centers to protect seniors, our most vulnerable and fragile population, from the effects of COVID-19. In eight weeks of shelter at home, nurses, social workers and other CBAS health care team members have sprung into action to meet the emergency needs of older adults to keep people safe in their homes and connected to vital social services.

The Voice will publish letters to the editor online every weekend while the publication of our print edition is suspended. Send letters to letters@mv-voice.com by Thursday at 5 p.m. Letters must be signed and no more than 300 words long.

Letters to the editor: Phase 2, budget cuts, notes for seniors