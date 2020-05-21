News

Fire scorches Los Altos Hills home Thursday morning

The home's occupants escaped without injuries

Uploaded: Thu, May 21, 2020, 10:31 am
A fire caused major damage to a home in Los Altos Hills early Thursday morning. Courtesy Santa Clara County Fire Department.

A fire caused major damage to a home in Los Altos Hills early Thursday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at 4:51 a.m. to a report of a residential fire in the 10800 block of Mora Drive, and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front of a split-level, single-family home, fire officials said.

Three people had been inside the home at the time and were all able to escape. One cat was rescued from the home and a second cat was later found safe in the garage, according to the fire department.

The blaze was controlled within about 20 minutes with no injuries to firefighters or residents.

The home had fire damage to about 50% of the structure, with smoke and water damage throughout it. The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not considered suspicious, according to the fire department.

— Bay City News Service

