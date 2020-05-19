County supervisors OK program to pay foster youth $1K per month

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors last week approved $900,000 in funding for a pilot program believed to be the first of its kind in the country that will provide basic income to youths transitioning out of the foster care system.

The board voted unanimously on Tuesday, May 12, in support of the measure introduced by Supervisor Dave Cortese to provide young adults ages 21 to 24 transitioning out of the foster care system unconditional cash payments of $1,000 per month from this June through May 2021.

"Youth transitioning out of the foster care system are a group of residents who are particularly in need of and deserve robust support," Cortese said in a news release, adding that the payments will "help them find a stable path to success, wellbeing and independence."

The Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to furthering the understanding and implementation of universal basic income programs for all Americans, is partnering with Cortese's office on the pilot program.

Cortese's office says the county plans to do a "robust evaluation" of the pilot program after the fact and said it may serve as a template for the adoption of other basic-income programs around the country.