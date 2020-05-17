 Letter to the editor: Will Mountain View please require masks? | News | Mountain View Online |

Letter to the editor: Will Mountain View please require masks?

 
I hope Mountain View will join Palo Alto, Cupertino, Milpitas, and the entire counties of San Mateo, Santa Cruz, and San Francisco in requiring masks or face shields in our city. This doesn't need to add to police work, but it makes it easier for Mountain View businesses to enforce their store guidelines.

Equally important, it sends a message. COVID-19 being transmitted via respiration, can you imagine if everyone just wore masks, along with social distancing and washing hands, how much faster this would be all better.

What a simple task that we have control over. We don't control testing or vaccine development, but we literally could sharply reduce the curve with our own habits and local action.

Christopher Chiang

Space Park Way

The Voice will publish letters to the editor online every weekend while the publication of our print edition is suspended. Send letters to letters@mv-voice.com by Thursday at 5 p.m. Letters must be signed and no more than 300 words long.

Comments

Posted by J
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

100% Agreed.

Posted by MVresident
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

I agree. At the very least it might encourage people to think about others when leaving their homes. MV law enforcement is already not able to address problems with those who don't care to follow the orders, i.e., large party of adults and kids at Rengstorff House on Saturday, nonessential workers continuing to work throughout the city. So don't expect increased enforcement over a mask requirement. A mask requirement at the very least communicates an intent, which might encourage more people to wear masks in public than currently do.

And also communicates to the public that COVID-19 is stlll here. Was at Trader Joe's on Saturday and the grocery clerk at checkout was exhausted from having to remind people to stay 6' back. She said that customers are getting relaxed about social distancing, etc. With a mask requirement, there's a visual reminder we are still in a crisis.

Posted by Sw
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Fully agree !!
Mountain view should set an example here.
It would be safer for everybody.

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
6 hours ago

100% Agree. It sets the right expectations for everyone.

Posted by Reality
a resident of Whisman Station
6 hours ago

Much like the airport security circus we endure, non-medical masks provide zero benefit in open spaces and are of questionable inside.

There is no silver bullet. The only solution is immunity. Staying at home destroying the economy is doing zero to enable that eventuality.

Remember, we started all of this to buy time for capacity. Now we are (obsurdly) dismantling capacity, and have moved from "flatten the curve" to "find the cure."

We have been waiting for vaccine for 30 years for HIV. We don't have an effective flu vaccine, nor a vaccine against the 5 other Coronavirus strains in circulation.

Much like the 1969 Hong Kong flu that swept across our State and then the country, with similar virility, we need to get back to work and prepare to treat the sick should it occur. We need a functioning economy to treat the sick- or we will keep seeing health care workers being laid off, hospitals close, and worse. That is truly the health crisis. Not a disease with a vastly overstated death rate based on junk science.

Posted by Rich
a resident of North Whisman
6 hours ago

The county of Santa Clara already requires a face covering: Web Link

Posted by @rich
a resident of North Bayshore
6 hours ago

Santa Clara County's policy is incomplete. See the article below:
Web Link

Excerpt:
"In adopting the law, the [Palo Alto] council joined a handful of other Bay Area cities that have adopted local laws that exceed Santa Clara County's regulations. San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco counties require face coverings, with violations punishable as misdemeanors. Santa Clara County has stopped short of making them a requirement but is "strongly recommending" their use.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer, had said that she believes an order to wear face coverings would be difficult to enforce and that she believes people will wear them voluntarily."

Posted by J
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

@Reality

> Much like the airport security circus we endure, non-medical masks provide zero benefit in open spaces and are of questionable inside.

This is false. Non-medical masks are not to protect yourself, they are to protect others around you and reduce (but not eliminate) the likelihood of transmission between people. They have been proven effective in doing this.

> There is no silver bullet. The only solution is immunity. Staying at home destroying the economy is doing zero to enable that eventuality.

It's true there is no silver bullet, and no one is suggesting there is. Nor is anyone saying to "destroy the economy", they are saying to ensure people wear masks to reduce transmission rates.

Much like speed limits, it is not a guarantee of safety but it is in the public interest and helps to limit and reduce bad outcomes.

> Not a disease with a vastly overstated death rate based on junk science.

You are spreading dangerous misinformation. Shame on you.

Posted by Rich
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago

Again, the county ALREADY REQUIRES face coverings. From SC order Web Link "Under the May 4 Order, you are required to wear a face covering whenever you are at a business (even if it’s an outdoor business), including as an employee or a customer. Businesses must post signs reminding you to wear a face covering when you are at their facilities. You are also required to wear face coverings while riding on public transit."
If you're recommending a law to wear a face covering whenever your 'out of the house' even if you're maintaining ample distance from others, that's completely ridiculous.

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

Thank you Mr. Chiang. The Reality is that these type of 'procedure' face masks do help limit the spread of respiratory droplets. That is why procedure facemarks have been used for over a century in medical situations. Silver Bullets are 100% effective I hear against vampires!

This or any other virus is not myth. And scientific studies show that this particular one is not "as viable" for as long a time period (half-life) as, for instance, measles air-borne virus. It needs those droplets - for air or surface transmission.

Mr. Chiang, like most of us WANTS TO REOPEN in a safe manner. I know he would love to get back to teaching, his profession, as much as many of the rest of us want to get back to our own lives.

But- LIVE LONG AND PROSPER. Don't be stupid and die or infect others.

Posted by Reality
a resident of Whisman Station
4 hours ago

To the well-intentioned individuals accusing me of spreading disinformation: please assume best intent, as I am with you.

My basis of opinion was not from TV news or a blog. I read the Stanford study (not the summary in the press) and also did a source code review of the Royal College model -- often referenced as "the standard." The former points to a grossly under-reported infection rate (which would then directly correlate to an inflated mortality rate) while the latter is quite frankly, terrifying in glaring technical inaccuracies which drive highly suspect output.

My assertion here is that the data has been wrong and continues to be wrong for a reason. Rather than simply listening and doing what one is told -- which may make sense in the early stages of a crisis, we absolutely have a right to question and critique anything that quite literally shuts down 1/4 of the Nation's economy. Especially after two months.

Hospitals need a thriving economy around them to survive. If we care about the economy -- and lives -- we must balance the needs of the many and the needs of the vulnerable as best as possible. Focusing on one -- or just the other -- is wrong. I worry about our 30% of our neighbors sent into an unemployment line, structural unemployment (businesses that close and don't/can't return), and a collapsing healthcare system by virtue of economics-- not to mention the mental health toll this is taking on people.

As an openly LGBT person, I remember the early days of the HIV epidemic, where many of the early "facts" were falsehoods. Spurious correlations of data from "experts" which drove people to ostracize those with HIV.

My critique -- and open questioning -- is not about disinformation, it's about education. Let's join together in a constructive discourse and critique of what we know, and what's to come.

Posted by LLJK
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

> To the well-intentioned individuals accusing me of spreading disinformation: please assume best intent, as I am with you.

As far as I can see no one has assumed anything about your intent. They have called you on the facts, where you were wrong.

That said, you continue to seem to argue against people who do not seem to exist -- certainly none here. No one is saying we should not have a phased, safe, "re-opening" of the economy. No one is saying there has not been severe economic damage done.

But continuing to minimize the severity and danger of this disease, minimize the need for masks, social distancing, and other safety measures, and continuing to advocate for the rapid resumption of "normal life" is dangerous. Period.

We need to move forward, yes. But we need to do so safely. So yes, let's balance the many (sometimes conflicting) needs of the public, and ensure that the effectiveness and importance of simple safety measures like social distancing and masks are not disparaged or conflated as a false binary choice between "destroy the economy" and "open the economy".

Posted by Holly
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Procedure masks do help reduce droplet infection and they remind us and others that the risk is still high. Masks also remind the wearers not to touch their faces which may be the greatest benefit to the wearer of all.
Its seems a really small irritation to bearin exchange for a large benefit.
Be a good citizen..

Posted by 404
a resident of North Whisman
4 hours ago

The scientist in me (yes really MSc BSc, Physical science) say absolutely, gloves as well. However some people already have respiratory issues were a face shield would be better.

The realist in me say availability and cost may a issue, of course I know people can make their own. Some people lack the ability in one way or another.

Now a real social issue is the Karens of the world who take it upon themselves to ridicule and bemoan anyone they simply do not care for yet they dress it up as enforcement of compliance.

While I am no way besmirching MVPD, in some other cities usually larger than MV. Mask enforcement can be arbitrary applied to minority groups but I find that unlikely in MV currently.

Lastly what defines a mask, I know some will find this silly, but here's an example. Bathing suites come in many forms form board shorts to speedos and from a one peice to a string bikini, yet all fall under the umbrella of suites. So what is a mask, would a piece of floss over the nose and mouth each one strand count? What about the mask from the movie scream (yes I know that dates me) but people might think you are going to rob a place or commit violence. Again to most of us this sound laughably silly, but policy makers, law enforcement officials, or members of the court have failed to define what is a mask during this emergency.

Posted by Corrections
a resident of Willowgate
4 hours ago

@Reality

The Stanford antibody study didn't survive peer review. The criticisms I have read about the Imperial College code are about PRNG seeding bugs for reproducibility. The math itself has not been criticized, and seeding issues don't affect the the estimates that the model produces.

Posted by IR
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

As per earlier posters, masks are already required in business and on public transit. If the writer is suggesting that masks should be required anywhere outdoors, I think that would be an unnecessary overreach. All data points to the virus primarily spreading indoors in close quarters.

Posted by @IR
a resident of North Bayshore
2 hours ago

From the San Jose Mercury: Web Link
San Jose residents may soon be required to wear face masks outside of their homes to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

While the Santa Clara County Public Health Department has “urged” residents to cover their faces when they go outside, San Jose Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and Councilman Sergio Jimenez want to align with other neighboring Bay Area counties that have put stricter measures in place for face coverings.

“A similar mandate has been implemented in five other Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo) and the cities of Cupertino, and Milpitas,” Jones and Jimenez wrote in a memo arguing for a similar policy. “Considering the city of San Jose is the most populous city in the region with a population of over 1 million and 66 percent of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, adherence to this proposed mandate could have significant influence in further flattening the curve and reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

At Wednesday afternoon’s Rules and Open Government Committee meeting, Jones said he was “struck” by the number of people who aren’t wearing masks when he goes out to run essential errands. As businesses prepare to reopen in the coming months, the vice mayor said a mask mandate may help people feel more comfortable going out in public.

Jones and Jimenez have proposed a few exceptions to the rule in line with county health department guidance. Individuals who are exercising outdoors, under the age of 6, have trouble breathing or have been advised not to wear a mask by a medical professional would be exempt from the order.

Councilman Johnny Khamis, who is one of the five members on the subcommittee, said he was supportive of the proposal, but had concerns about enforcement. City Manager Dave Sykes said he had discussed the matter with San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia and said the department was unsure of the proposed law’s “practicality.”

“Often times we make laws to keep honest people honest,” Jones said in defense. “The vast majority of the people that know it’s a mandate will do the right thing anyway. And then if you have a situation where you have an egregious offense, say you have somebody without a mask that’s in the face of grandma, then that might be an opportunity for the police to intervene. It would be situational.”

Over the last few days, a number of other jurisdictions including the city of Palo Alto and the Santa Clara County Superior Court have also enacted its own mask mandates.

Posted by Alex
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Masks should be required indoors, but I hope you don't mean to also require masks outdoors. There's no benefit, and much pointless annoyance, in that.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
1 hour ago

Masks should help. Some people - and corporations - argue that we should infect school children and young workers to create "herd immunity." People have been herded like cattle throughout recorded history. President Trump is predicting a vaccine or cure as soon as one day AFTER the November 3 election. Meanwhile, it's important that the cattle return to grazing. Ok. DONE WITH MY diatribe for the day. I suggest folks address any proposal for masks to the County Board of Supervisors. The County Board usually legislates especially for unincorporated parts of the county (not within cities). But the Governor has extraordinary emergency powers pursuant to state legislation enacted in 1970 under then-Governor Ronald Reagan. And the Governor may, in turn, empower lesser bodies and officials to make and enforce emergency rules. Maybe someone will post a link to a staff report in another county recommending a law concerning masks.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
1 hour ago

What Cupertino and Palo Alto did is make this issue very simple.
"Order generally requires you to wear a face covering when you are not at home" (from the city of Cupertino). Web Link

Mountain View City Council last week reviewed and rejected providing us this same clarity. Rather, the county rule only requires masks in businesses, placing a lot of burden on businesses alone to enforce safety rules with its customers.

Every mask rules make exceptions for personal health conditions and young children (though in Asian countries, face shields are used in many of those cases). The reality is it just takes a few people not wearing masks to continue the spread. Schools and businesses are open in Asia partly because no distinction is made of inside or outside, everyone wears masks or face shields, that's it. The power of that clarity is that the social norms make it nearly impossible to outside without a mask in Asia now.

Anything the city can do, and we can do individually, to broadcast to the wider community to stop respiratory transmission puts in our hands the power to end this crisis, now, not in the fall, or next year. As with most health issues, each time we give reasons for not doing the small daily things, we end up having to do much more costly things in the long run.

Posted by HC
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

>To the well-intentioned individuals accusing me of spreading disinformation: please assume best intent, as I am >with you.

>My basis of opinion was not from TV news or a blog. I read the Stanford study (not the summary in the press) and >also did a source code review of the Royal College model -- often referenced as "the standard." The former points >to a grossly under-reported infection rate (which would then directly correlate to an inflated mortality rate) while >the latter is quite frankly, terrifying in glaring technical inaccuracies which drive highly suspect output.

You see what you want to see. The Stanford study is problematic (it uses the point estimate of false positive rate of the test to derive its conclusion, and its claims would be inconclusive should it use any reasonable range estimate instead; this is long pointed out by many statisticians such as Andrew Gelman).

Posted by JW
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

When I go for runs, for exercise and mental health, I don’t wear a mask. If I were required to I’d have to stop running, which I see a lot of people doing for the same reasons. But hear me out: I avoid anyone walking or running, masked or not, by 10-15 feet even if it means running in the middle of the street to pass them safely.

I wish that we could be trusted to do this. I have never felt threatened by anyone too close to me and make every effort to make everyone around me not feel unsafe by making them, well, not around me.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
1 hour ago

Thanks Christopher Chiang for the link to Cupertino. You report that the Mountain View City Council already considered and rejected a rule for masks in the city. Lobby the County Board. Supervisor Joe Simitian cares about people and is brilliant. Talk to him. Another member of the County Board is running for higher office (State Senate) in November. Talk to him.

Posted by Mt View Resident
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

100% agree.
Unfortunately, most people do not seem to be wearing them voluntarily. As a high risk individual, I am often worried about even walking two hundred feet to my mailbox, as I live in a high density townhome complex, and most days the area right outside my front door is crowded with my neighbors who are hanging out -- chatting, playing ball, washing their cars -- without masks.
Essential workers often aren't wearing masks, either. As an example, backing up to my small backyard (and the backyards of several of my neighbors), they are building low income housing. Despite the construction noise, this is generally terrific -- we obviously need more housing in Mt View. However, the workers often don't wear masks; this is particularly dangerous, given that they are using machines that aerosolize particles, and that the construction workers are within mere feet of my own house, and my neighbors' homes. I called the city planning department, and while they said it's unfortunate the workers won't wear masks, there's nothing they can do, since Mt View isn't requiring masks. I currently don't feel safe getting some vitamin D in my own backyard, given that being outside on my patio could easily put me within 6 feet of construction workers who are working on the other side of my back fence, and not wearing masks.
I hope the city reconsiders requiring masks, for all of our safety.

Posted by anon
a resident of Jackson Park
11 minutes ago

No. If you want to require masks, require them from yourself and your family and friends. If you are afraid of others coughing at you, stay home and save lives.

