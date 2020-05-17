Letter to the editor: Will Mountain View please require masks?

I hope Mountain View will join Palo Alto, Cupertino, Milpitas, and the entire counties of San Mateo, Santa Cruz, and San Francisco in requiring masks or face shields in our city. This doesn't need to add to police work, but it makes it easier for Mountain View businesses to enforce their store guidelines.

Equally important, it sends a message. COVID-19 being transmitted via respiration, can you imagine if everyone just wore masks, along with social distancing and washing hands, how much faster this would be all better.

What a simple task that we have control over. We don't control testing or vaccine development, but we literally could sharply reduce the curve with our own habits and local action.

Christopher Chiang

Space Park Way