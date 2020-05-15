Arts

Sweet Tomatoes permanently closing all restaurants, including Mountain View location

COVID-19 pandemic hits buffet-format restaurants particularly hard

by Jeremy Walsh / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 15, 2020, 1:36 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Sweet Tomatoes restaurant on Grant Road in Mountain View has shuttered for good after corporate officials announced last week that all Sweet Tomatoes locations nationwide, as well as its sister brand Souplantation, won't reopen again after temporary closures amid COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has severely impacted many restaurants, has hit those with a buffet business model particularly hard -- like Sweet Tomatoes, which centered on salads, soups, pasta dishes and baked goods that were self-served and self-portioned.

"As you may have heard, we are unable to reopen our 97 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic," officials said in a statement on the company website.

"The outpouring of love on social media has been overwhelming and we are so grateful to all of the sweet memories you have shared with us," they added. "We would like to thank our 4,400 team members for their dedication and love they have shown to our local communities. We will miss you tremendously and wish you all the best."

The Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Mountain View, which had been closed since mid-March since the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-in-place order first arrived, was located at 1040 Grant Road. Another nearby outpost was located in Sunnyvale.

