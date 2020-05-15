 Proposed teacher reassignments at Mistral dropped following outcry | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 15, 2020, 1:52 pm

Proposed teacher reassignments at Mistral dropped following outcry

 
by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View Whisman School District administrators are walking back a decision to reassign 40% of the teachers at Mistral Elementary to a different grade level in the fall, following deep concerns that a staffing overhaul would be problematic during a global pandemic.

Mistral staff was informed in April that seven teachers would be reassigned to a different grade for the 2020-21 school year, altering grade-level teams and shuffling teachers to new and unfamiliar curriculum across four grade levels.

The decision raised serious concerns among teachers at the district's Dual Immersion program, who felt that such a significant change was poorly timed and could make an already difficult transition into the next school year even more challenging. The response to the new coronavirus has shut down schools since March, and the worry is that teachers will spend much of the next school year playing catch-up.

In a letter to Mistral Principal Tabitha Miller, which was shared by a teachers union representative at the May 7 school board meeting, Mistral teachers wrote that they were "extremely concerned" that moving teachers to new grades would make a rough transition into the next school year even harder. On top of learning a new grade-level curriculum, teachers will have to contend with a significant learning gap among kids who slid behind under the shelter-in-place orders, which means brushing up on content from the previous school year.

"Adding a new grade level on top of what we are already learning in order to deliver online lessons will, in the long run, hurt the quality of our teaching and the educational outcomes for all our kids next year," teachers wrote in the letter.

Since school closures began on March 16, teachers across the district and much of the Bay Area have scrambled to adjust to remote teaching, with Mountain View Whisman granting broad discretion for parents to decide the academic rigor of the last few months of the school year.

With little clarity on when exactly schools will reopen, teachers at Mistral say it may be impossible to pack up classroom supplies or set up new classrooms for the fall for an entirely different grade level. Meetings between teams of grade-level teachers that typically take place in person may also be untenable.

Parents at the school also aired their own concerns to the board at the May 7 meeting, suggesting that teachers and parents alike are reluctant to criticize the decision of school administrators.

"I would like to express my sincere concern for what appears to be a school culture that has bred, for a majority of teachers and many parents, a fear of retaliation for speaking up or disagreeing with school administration," Mistral PTA president Sara Kopit-Olson wrote.

The school has since reversed course. On Tuesday, five days after the board meeting, Miller notified parents that the teacher assignments would not proceed in the fall as planned.

When asked for the rationale behind the staffing shuffle, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice that staffing for the upcoming school year is always a work in progress in the spring. Mistral has sought to and continues to make progress in closing the achievement gap and accelerating the rate at which students learn both English and Spanish, he said, adding that the school has made significant improvements in the last two years.

Sean Dechter, president of the Mountain View Educators Association, said he was pleased with the decision not to reassign teachers, but declined to comment further.

Mistral Elementary School has been home to the district's Dual Immersion program since it split off from Castro Elementary School in 2015. The school seeks to enroll a roughly equal mix of students who speak Spanish and English at home, with instruction geared toward fluency in both languages. Studies have shown students enrolled in dual-language programs tend to perform better in high school, particularly those who are learning English as a second language when entering kindergarten.

Last year, district officials announced that the school would undergo major revisions in order to better serve the Spanish-speaking families at Mistral, following concerns that students weren't learning English fast enough to perform well on tests and keep up with grade-level content. The school now provides instruction in equal parts English and Spanish from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The changes were met with a mixed response from parents, who worried that the district was jumping the gun on big changes based on old data that failed to reflect improvements and new staffing changes at Mistral.

Comments

23 people like this
Posted by That Backfired
a resident of Castro City
7 hours ago

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The first-time principal they brought in from out of state over more qualified applicants has no idea how to motivate and lead. She misinterprets a clarifying questions as insubordination and responds with scorched earth personal attacks. Time for the superintendent to cut his losses on this one before the district has to start paying out on the grievances and lawsuits.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by always progress
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Seems like this Superintendent is "always a work in progress." Is it verified that this new principal, from the Superintendent's home state (?) was really picked for a first time administrative assignment here? Sara Kopit-Olson warning in writing about 'administrative retaliation'! Wow. She usually seems such a calm and steady presence among parents.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by @always progress
a resident of North Bayshore
6 hours ago

Two principals came from the superintendent's former community in North Carolina:
Mistral: Web Link
Vargas (but never served left before Vargas started): Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Unfortunate
a resident of Rengstorff Park
6 hours ago

Mistral is a fantastic program with involved parents and dedicated teachers and Principal Miller is not doing it any favors. We love the program but the principal's reputation is terrible. This is a perfect example of the way she operates. She puts a lot of faith in metrics and doesn't think through impacts on people and why those are just as important and she has not built support from parents or teachers.

She's Rudolph's hand-picked transplant so I don't have a lot of hope that we will have new leadership soon -- but it is due.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by North Carolina?
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

If the superintendent likes his old friends from North Carolina, maybe he knows and has a job for the senior U.S. Senator in North Carolina Richard Burr in trouble for dumping stocks on insider into and annoying Donald Trump with reports on Russia's campaign efforts on behalf of Trump.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Fill in the blank: _________ is incompetent and should be terminated.
A. Mistral's Principal
B. The District's Superintendent
C. The members of the MVW School Board
D. All of the above

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by neighbor
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

I'm a teacher, and this is bad policy at any time. Turning 40% of your staff effectively into first time teachers of a curriculum is going to impact learning negatively. Anytime you change your curriculum it means less time for differentiation and individualized feedback, because you are spending all your time making the new stuff you need for tomorrow instead.

Is this administrator someone who has ever been in a classroom??

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Mrs. B
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

I've heard pretty abhorrent stories from friends about this particular principal. From what I hear, she seems to gleefully exert her power over people (teachers and parents, alike). I wonder what her reasoning was for the shuffling of teachers in the first place? It doesn't really say WHY she would want a major overhaul. Makes me think that she may've been purposefully trying to stir **it up. Either way, this move was massively tone deaf. I *almost* enrolled my child at Mistral. Seems like I might've dodged a bullet.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago

Remember that this school board approved and defended replacing half the district's principals two years ago saying it would lead to better results. What it did was instill fear across the district. The district attacks dissent.

Don't be fooled again, make sure your elected school board reflects your values. If we carelessly transfer long time educators, we not only lose long earned relationships in the community, we make people wonder why stay in MVWSD long-term.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Mistral family
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

This principal has harmed the Mistral community. There is no confidence in her leadership. Families are distancing themselves from being involved in the school (and some are leaving) because of her. She does not appear concerned with fostering positive relationships with families or with teachers. Families don't feel they can speak up because of fear of retaliation. The teachers wrote a letter that was signed by 15 of the 18 teachers at Mistral. How can she effectively lead a school having lost the confidence of families (long ago) and teachers (timeline unknown, but certainly now)? We are desperate for new leadership.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Mistral parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

The community is grateful that the district reversed its position on this move. We lost good teachers to a similar (though less drastic) reshuffling a few years ago. Is the goal to drive away amazing qualified teachers to get new teachers who will kowtow to the principal? We do not want to lose our teachers to nasty politics. One teacher is now leaving because of Principal Miller and others may follow suit without a change in administration. Qualified bilingual teachers devoted to teaching dual immersion leaving for English only programs to get away from a toxic school environment?! What a loss for students.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Oh the Irony
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

The chickens are all coming home to roost now. Miller is completely outmatched and completely unqualified for the job. Soon there will no one left to save our schools with such reckless leadership from the principals to the superintendent to the board.

Don't forget that Mistral won a Blue Ribbon award from the state for progress made under the PREVIOUS principal who was ten times more qualified than both Rudolph and Miller combined, not to mention beautifully fluent in Spanish and a long-time resident in the community! How, because Blue Ribbon Awards look at and aggregate several years data for improvement, and not for one year under Miller. But, of course, Rudolph and his crony Miller were on hand to take full credit. Yuck! Sanitizer please. Carpetbaggers go home!

And pay no attention to Sara Kopit-Olson and those other power-play Mistral parents. You know who you are. Kopit-Olson loves to play the leader and knowledge broker and helped run out the previous principal as well. Well Sara, you clearly have no idea of what you are talking about do you? How's all that been working out for you. Why not just take over the job yourself since you're such an expert. The teachers clearly have your ear, and together I'm sure you'll all do a wonderful job of completely shipwrecking the school. The DI program is being decimated. Stand up at least and take some credit for it. You and the other resident expert parents chased out the former principal, and some of Mistral's best teachers with her, to the highest achieving Dual Immersion school in the state where they have continued the tradition of excellence while Mistral is driven off a cliff. Mountain View could have kept them, but no. Opportunity lost. Maybe next time you should listen to highly qualified and proven experts before jumping in. I'm just grateful my students benefited so immensely from their years at Mistral before Miller was flopped down.

But what is probably most alarming is that Miler and the district actually think that schools will be in session in the fall. Good luck with that. Yeah, go ahead and play musical chairs with all the teachers at the height of a pandemic and with remote teaching. My goodness one would be hard pressed to match such a display of sheer incompetence and stupidity.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Another Mistral Parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Just another load of nonsense from the whiny entitled rich folks of Mountain View. Once again the well-off fight change to try to help the poorer students. The principal emailed parents with data showing why the change was needed, but of course since the most impacted students were (mostly) poorer I guess it doesn't matter.

And does the Voice share any of that info? Of course not, because they want clickbait and to take the side of the people with money. Very sad.

Data showed the teachers getting the job done. MY children's teachers. In my job, when people consistently have poor performance, things get shaken up. But again, I guess the squeaky wheel gets the grease, no?

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Glad Not To Be There
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

I'm glad my daughter is out of there. She learned a lot, but I tried getting involved a few years back when my daughter was a student. I quit really fast after seeing how toxic and unpleasant the environment was--and it started with the parents who insist they and the teachers should be running the school.

After a few times seeing how unpleasant so many of the "involved" parents were, I quickly decided I had had enough of that and quit even trying to be volunteer for things. God help anyone trying to run that school.

Don't know anything about the current principal and have no opinion on her either way, but reading the vicious comments from the "we know better" crowd reminds me EXACTLY of the experiences I had a few years back. Some things never change.

Email Town Square Moderator      


