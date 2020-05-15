Proposed teacher reassignments at Mistral dropped following outcry

Mountain View Whisman School District administrators are walking back a decision to reassign 40% of the teachers at Mistral Elementary to a different grade level in the fall, following deep concerns that a staffing overhaul would be problematic during a global pandemic.

Mistral staff was informed in April that seven teachers would be reassigned to a different grade for the 2020-21 school year, altering grade-level teams and shuffling teachers to new and unfamiliar curriculum across four grade levels.

The decision raised serious concerns among teachers at the district's Dual Immersion program, who felt that such a significant change was poorly timed and could make an already difficult transition into the next school year even more challenging. The response to the new coronavirus has shut down schools since March, and the worry is that teachers will spend much of the next school year playing catch-up.

In a letter to Mistral Principal Tabitha Miller, which was shared by a teachers union representative at the May 7 school board meeting, Mistral teachers wrote that they were "extremely concerned" that moving teachers to new grades would make a rough transition into the next school year even harder. On top of learning a new grade-level curriculum, teachers will have to contend with a significant learning gap among kids who slid behind under the shelter-in-place orders, which means brushing up on content from the previous school year.

"Adding a new grade level on top of what we are already learning in order to deliver online lessons will, in the long run, hurt the quality of our teaching and the educational outcomes for all our kids next year," teachers wrote in the letter.

Since school closures began on March 16, teachers across the district and much of the Bay Area have scrambled to adjust to remote teaching, with Mountain View Whisman granting broad discretion for parents to decide the academic rigor of the last few months of the school year.

With little clarity on when exactly schools will reopen, teachers at Mistral say it may be impossible to pack up classroom supplies or set up new classrooms for the fall for an entirely different grade level. Meetings between teams of grade-level teachers that typically take place in person may also be untenable.

Parents at the school also aired their own concerns to the board at the May 7 meeting, suggesting that teachers and parents alike are reluctant to criticize the decision of school administrators.

"I would like to express my sincere concern for what appears to be a school culture that has bred, for a majority of teachers and many parents, a fear of retaliation for speaking up or disagreeing with school administration," Mistral PTA president Sara Kopit-Olson wrote.

The school has since reversed course. On Tuesday, five days after the board meeting, Miller notified parents that the teacher assignments would not proceed in the fall as planned.

When asked for the rationale behind the staffing shuffle, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice that staffing for the upcoming school year is always a work in progress in the spring. Mistral has sought to and continues to make progress in closing the achievement gap and accelerating the rate at which students learn both English and Spanish, he said, adding that the school has made significant improvements in the last two years.

Sean Dechter, president of the Mountain View Educators Association, said he was pleased with the decision not to reassign teachers, but declined to comment further.

Mistral Elementary School has been home to the district's Dual Immersion program since it split off from Castro Elementary School in 2015. The school seeks to enroll a roughly equal mix of students who speak Spanish and English at home, with instruction geared toward fluency in both languages. Studies have shown students enrolled in dual-language programs tend to perform better in high school, particularly those who are learning English as a second language when entering kindergarten.

Last year, district officials announced that the school would undergo major revisions in order to better serve the Spanish-speaking families at Mistral, following concerns that students weren't learning English fast enough to perform well on tests and keep up with grade-level content. The school now provides instruction in equal parts English and Spanish from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The changes were met with a mixed response from parents, who worried that the district was jumping the gun on big changes based on old data that failed to reflect improvements and new staffing changes at Mistral.