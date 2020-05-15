 Former Palo Alto VA cardiology chief indicted for sexual battery | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 15, 2020, 9:37 am

Former Palo Alto VA cardiology chief indicted for sexual battery

John Giacomini faces 2 years in prison, $250K fine if convicted

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

The former cardiology chief of the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System who is accused of sexually abusing a doctor in 2017 made his first court appearance by telephone in San Jose on Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Atherton resident John Giacomini, 71, of engaging in abusive sexual contact against a subordinate doctor during work at the hospital around December 2017, according to a press release issued Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Court documents show the indictment, which remains sealed, was filed on March 12.

If Giacomini is convicted of the abusive sexual contact charge, he faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Giacomini served as the chief of the Palo Alto VA's Cardiology Department for 30 years, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He also served as a professor of cardiovascular medicine at Stanford Medical School, according to past press releases from the university. According to a report by the Palo Alto Daily Post, he was placed on leave after the school conducted an investigation based on a complaint filed against the doctor in June 2018. The university did not disclose the nature of the complaint or investigation.

Giacomini is currently released on a $200,000 bond and is being supervised by the United States Pretrial Services Office in San Jose. He is set to return to court for a status conference on July 7.

Comments

Posted by Robyn
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Soon to follow will be a civil suit.

Posted by Huh?
Posted by Huh?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

What is “abusive sexual contact”? Is that different than sexual molestation? Never heard that term before. Can we assume this was a female doctor?

