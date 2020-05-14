Judge rejects three-story North Whisman hotel, reversing council's approval

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ruled that a developer will have to scale back a three-story hotel approved by the city of Mountain View in 2017 because the project conflicts with zoning standards for the area.

City Council members acknowledged the December ruling at a meeting this week, voting to rescind a decision allowing Holiday Inn to build a 74-room hotel on Leong Drive at the former site of a Denny's restaurant.

The ruling by Judge Helen Williams marks the end of a yearslong dispute between two hoteliers over the council's approval of the project. Right next to the proposed Holiday Inn development is the County Inn, owned by Chandrakant K. Shah, who vehemently opposed the project and filed a lawsuit in 2018 block it.

Shah had filed an appeal against the hotel, which was approved through a provisional use permit granted by the city's zoning administrator in 2017, stating that it was given far too many exemptions related to parking and building height. His broadside complaint made numerous objections, arguing that the hotel was too big, was "bad" for the neighborhood and had a visual appearance inconsistent with the area.

The City Council at the time disagreed, and allowed the project to move forward.

In reviewing the case, Williams ruled that the city's zoning laws don't allow for a three-story hotel to be built on Leong Drive, and that the city erred in interpreting the interplay between its general plan and the Evandale Precise Plan where the project is located.

The upshot is that Evandale -- and commercial neighborhood zoning in general -- allows for a maximum of two stories, and the general plan's allowance for additional stories in exchange for public benefits doesn't override that localized limit.

"The City Council's decision to approve the construction of a three-story building on the basis that it did here was an abuse of discretion, and it must be set aside," Williams wrote.

The ruling rejects the rationale given by the City Council and city staff, which was that the project could have fewer parking spaces and a third story in exchange for public benefits: allowing nonprofits and government agencies to use the hotel's meeting room free of charge.

Williams denied the other allegations made by Shah, however, stating that the city is well within its rights to accept the project's 70 parking spaces in lieu of the 75 typically required. Complaints raised by Shah over parking lot access for garbage and delivery trucks is fundamentally a private property dispute, and has nothing to do with the city's approval, Williams concluded.

Though the judgment partially rules in favor of Shah, it also chastised him for some of his methods. She wrote that Shah raised legal issues in a "confusing and problematic" manner, with an "overarching ad hominem theme" against the city's actions. Some allegations were presented without evidence or were found to be outright falsehoods.

The city claimed that many of Shah's arguments -- including accusations that city officials were corrupt and bullying to curry favor with hotel developers -- are both "off-base and defamatory." In its opposition brief, the city wrote that the outrageous claims reveal Shah's true motivation, which was to "prevent competition of a new hotel on the neighboring lot and to express frustration at (his) failed attempt to acquire and develop the subject property himself."

The City Council, in rescinding the approval, kicked the project back to planning staff to allow Holiday Inn to revise the project to comply with the court's decision. Construction had yet to begin.