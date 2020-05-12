 Facebook emergency grant aids local journalists during COVID-19 crisis | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 10:28 am

Facebook emergency grant aids local journalists during COVID-19 crisis

Parent company of the Mountain View Voice receives funding to stabilize staffing

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Embarcadero Media staff / Mountain View Voice

Embarcadero Media has received a $100,000 emergency grant to sustain its work during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the Facebook Journalism Project's COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund. Embarcadero is one of 26 newsrooms in California selected to share $2.2 million in support from the Menlo Park social-networking giant.

Embarcadero Media — a local, independently owned news organization — publishes the Mountain View Voice, the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com, the Almanac, the Pleasanton Weekly, DanvilleSanRamon.com and TheSixFifty.com.

Other California newsrooms receiving Facebook grants range from Berkeleyside to San Jose Spotlight to CalMatters.

The Facebook program received 2,000 applications from newsrooms across the U.S. and its territories; in total, 144 recipients are being funded between $25,000 and $100,000, the company stated in a May 7 press release. The grants are supporting many publishers who are hardest hit by this crisis: Nearly 80% of recipients are family- or independently owned and more than half are published by or for communities of color.

"We're proud to support this diverse group of publishers — many of which are family- or independently owned. Not only are these journalists working tirelessly to serve people right now — they're focused on transformation, building innovative local news businesses that can continue to serve communities beyond the current pandemic," said Campbell Brown, vice president of global news partnerships at Facebook.

The COVID-19 Local News Relief Grant Program was designed to provide funding so newsrooms could both respond to immediate community needs and/or offset some revenue shortfalls to help publishers maintain long-term sustainability during this crisis, Facebook stated.

Embarcadero Media plans to use the grant to help reinstate some furloughed employees and restore other workers' hours, fund technology and IT upgrades that have been needed during this period of remote work and pay for marketing expenses to support membership initiatives, according to Bill Johnson, president and CEO of Embarcadero Media.

The grant will also help the company in its long-term plans, including accelerating expansion of its digital publishing and creating deeper synergies between its millennials-focused weekly newsletter TheSixFifty.com and dining-oriented newsletter Peninsula Foodist, Johnson said.

"This vitally important grant money is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only restore staffing levels so we can continue to serve the communities in which we publish but also to lay groundwork for our future journalism projects and business development," Johnson said.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 31 comments | 14,545 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 41 comments | 5,891 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 2,728 views

Should you read the comments?
By Sherry Listgarten | 31 comments | 1,856 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,798 views

View all local blogs
 