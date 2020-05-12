Community briefs: Local high school students find ways to spread cheer during lockdown

Singing in harmony, remotely

When it comes to music and performing arts, sheltering in place can create barriers that need to be overcome.

Five sophomores at Mountain View High School, part of the "sophomore quintet," recently performed a rendition of the 1931 song "Dream a Little Dream of Me." Participating sophomores were Maya Itty, Caitlin Devenney, Sophie Lyons, Sofie Duarte and Eva Spaid.

The effort was led by choir teacher Jill Denny.

"We still are working to create something beautiful together even though we are apart. We are all better together, as an ensemble, as a choir, and we will continue to find ways to strengthen our community even while stay apart," she said in a statement.

Watch their performance here.

Spreading cheer, one "kindness gram" at a time

Students at Los Altos High School have found a new way to offer each other cheer and positive messages.

Junior Jimmy Dessouki, along with fellow classmates, has set up a program through which students can send handmade "kindness grams" to other students while sheltering in place. The cards are delivered by mail.

"We think it’s a nice way to make sure our friends know that we are all in this together," Dessouki said.

Dessouki and other 11th graders from the class of 2021 who are part of the school's Associated Student Body are taking on the task of creating hand-drawn cards inscribed with personalized messages that students can request for delivery.

"Sure, you can text your friends that you miss them, but if they receive a heartfelt card in the mail, they’ll know you truly mean it," he said.