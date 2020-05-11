Redwood City man arrested in connection with Los Altos slaying

A Redwood City man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Los Altos a week ago, police said Monday.

Edgar Lainez-Portillo, 25, was arrested Saturday following the slaying May 4 of Roberto Rivera in the 1000 block of Highland Circle.

Lainez-Portillo was taken to the county jail and is being held without bail. Rivera was a gardener and was shot and killed in the backyard of the home on Highland Circle.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing. The reward is being offered by Los Altos-based Mothers Against Murder in partnership with police.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2770. Anonymous tips can be left by calling police at (650) 947-2774 or submitting a message online at svcrimestoppers.org.