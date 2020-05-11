 Obituaries: Mary Jo Milks | News | Mountain View Online |

Uploaded: Mon, May 11, 2020, 2:15 pm

Obituaries: Mary Jo Milks

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee

Mary Jo Milks, 99, a longtime resident of Mountain View, died on April 20.

Comments

Posted by Ellen Wheeler
a resident of Blossom Valley
10 hours ago

RIP Mary Jo. I remember when you worked for MVWSD and everyone said they enjoyed your fun spirit.

