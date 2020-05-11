Obituaries: Mary Jo Milks

Mary Jo Milks, 99, a longtime resident of Mountain View, died on April 20.
To read her full obituary, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/obituaries.
Uploaded: Mon, May 11, 2020, 2:15 pm
Comments
RIP Mary Jo. I remember when you worked for MVWSD and everyone said they enjoyed your fun spirit.
