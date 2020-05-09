 Coroner's Office identifies motorcyclist killed in Mountain View crash | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Sat, May 9, 2020, 5:39 pm

Coroner's Office identifies motorcyclist killed in Mountain View crash

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Julia Brown / Mountain View Voice

A 56-year-old San Jose man was killed Thursday night (May 7) after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 237 in Mountain View, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Dwight Ford was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Highway 237 when he lost control at a turn and crashed at about 11:08 p.m. at the E Dana Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to the CHP.

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 39 comments | 8,467 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 39 comments | 4,788 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 2,201 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 931 views

Help Our Local Restaurants Help Needy Residents
By Steve Levy | 0 comments | 662 views

View all local blogs
 