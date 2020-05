Coroner's Office identifies motorcyclist killed in Mountain View crash

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

A 56-year-old San Jose man was killed Thursday night (May 7) after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 237 in Mountain View, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Dwight Ford was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Highway 237 when he lost control at a turn and crashed at about 11:08 p.m. at the E Dana Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to the CHP.

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.