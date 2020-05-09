Coroner's Office identifies motorcyclist killed in Mountain View crash

A 56-year-old San Jose man was killed Thursday night (May 7) after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 237 in Mountain View, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Dwight Ford was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Highway 237 when he lost control at a turn and crashed at about 11:08 p.m. at the E Dana Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to the CHP.

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.