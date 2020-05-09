 Coronavirus weekend update: Santa Clara County reports 19 new cases | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Updated: Sat, May 9, 2020, 4:59 pm
Uploaded: Sat, May 9, 2020, 9:10 am

Coronavirus weekend update: Santa Clara County reports 19 new cases

A roundup of COVID-19 news in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

by Julia Brown / Palo Alto Weekly

California entered stage 2 of reopening the economy on Friday by allowing certain types of businesses to reopen under new guidelines, but no changes are coming soon to stay-at-home orders for the Peninsula, where COVID-19 extended its reach this past week.

As of Saturday, Santa Clara County reported 2,307 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 107 of which are hospitalized, and 128 deaths caused by the disease. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

San Mateo County's data dashboard shows 1,425 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths as of Friday. Of the total cases, 51 with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease are hospitalized.

The Peninsula saw some signs of normalcy this week through new shelter-at-home orders that went into effect on Monday, May 4 and peeled back a few restrictions. Days later, the state allowed businesses in the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors to reopen under specific conditions, such as stores offering curbside pickup.

Bay Area health officers in seven jurisdictions, including Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, commended the state's move in a joint statement, but stressed that their own stay-at-home orders won't be modified as they expect COVID-19 outbreaks to continue.

Tesla CEO threatens to move headquarters, plant

Elon Musk, CEO of Palo Alto-based electric automaker Tesla, vented on social media Saturday about Alameda County public health orders preventing Fremont's Tesla plant from resuming production, and threatened to file a lawsuit and move operations to another state.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA," Musk posted on Twitter.

"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately."

Musk targeted Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan, who maintained Friday that production at the Tesla plant could not yet resume.

"Tesla knows far more about what needs to be done to be safe through our Tesla China factory experience than an (unelected) interim junior official in Alameda County," Musk tweeted.

The county's health department issued a statement Saturday afternoon, saying that it had been working closely with Tesla in a "collaborative, good faith effort to develop and implement a safety plan that allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees who travel to and from work at Tesla's factory."

Although the department didn't announce lifting restrictions, the statement said "we look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon."

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine wrote, "I would be really sad and disappointed if @Tesla left @cityofpaloalto, and stand ready to help. I truly appreciate having a cutting edge company based here, employing people, paying taxes, and helping to solve the climate crisis. Happy to help @elonmusk."

Musk tweeted back, "Much appreciated, Mayor Fine!"

Fine later followed up, "Getting criticism from different quarters for tweeting this. Let me be clear: as Mayor, I’m committed to making my hometown as strong as it can be. I am pro housing pro business pro people pro schools pro transit pro environment, and most of all, pro Palo Alto. I love this place."

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

