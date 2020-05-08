 Los Altos: Reward offered in connection with slaying of gardener | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 8, 2020, 10:08 am

Los Altos: Reward offered in connection with slaying of gardener

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Roberto Riviera in Los Altos on Monday, police said Thursday.

The reward is being offered by Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based nonprofit, in partnership with the Los Altos Police Department.

Riviera, a Union City resident, was shot sometime before 10:55 a.m. when police were called about a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle.

Riviera was shot in the backyard of the home and he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., police said.

The suspect may have left the area on a motorcycle, according to police.

Margaret Petros, executive director of Mothers Against Murder, said Thursday night after the reward was offered, "We really hope the criminal/criminals are arrested quickly."

Police, she said, reached out to her group to put up a reward.

Petros said Riviera was a gardener working at the home where he was shot. She said the neighborhood is very safe and it's shocking that something like this happened.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 9,305 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 38 comments | 8,036 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 35 comments | 3,970 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,530 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,494 views

View all local blogs
 