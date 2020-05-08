News
Uploaded: Fri, May 8, 2020, 9:51 am
Fatal crash involving motorcycle reported in Mountain View
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Thursday night (May 7) on state Highway 237 in Mountain View.
The crash was first reported at 11:08 p.m. on eastbound state Highway 237 at the E Dana Street off-ramp, according to the CHP.
There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.
— Bay City News Service
