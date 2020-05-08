 Fatal crash involving motorcycle reported in Mountain View | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 8, 2020, 9:51 am

Fatal crash involving motorcycle reported in Mountain View

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Thursday night (May 7) on state Highway 237 in Mountain View.

The crash was first reported at 11:08 p.m. on eastbound state Highway 237 at the E Dana Street off-ramp, according to the CHP.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Is it true that traffic fatality rates have doubled since COVID-19 has drastically reduced traffic?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

No, but they have spiked in some areas. It seems traffic was the only thing keeping some of these speeding drivers alive. They can no longer be protected from themselves.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 9,305 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 38 comments | 8,036 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 35 comments | 3,970 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,530 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,494 views

View all local blogs
 