Fatal crash involving motorcycle reported in Mountain View

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Thursday night (May 7) on state Highway 237 in Mountain View.

The crash was first reported at 11:08 p.m. on eastbound state Highway 237 at the E Dana Street off-ramp, according to the CHP.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.