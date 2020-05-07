A public safety salute for El Camino's nurses and hospital staff

Jayceeline Bautista, a sterile processing technician at El Camino Hospital, poses for a photo on a Santa Clara police motorcycle outside the Mountain View hospital on May 6. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Cop cars, motorcycles and fire trucks lined the parking lot outside El Camino Hospital on Wednesday as local police and firefighters massed to celebrate the hard work of medical staff during these trying times.

The public display, put on by the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department, marked a celebration of local nurses during National Nurses Day. The celebration outside the main hospital entrance at 3:30 p.m. May 6 "honored our nurses" at El Camino Hospital for "all their incredible efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a social media post.

The event drew a significant crowd, mostly medical staff and law enforcement, with plenty of selfies and posing for photos on police motorcycles. Most attendees wore masks, while few wore gloves.

The Mountain View police and fire departments were joined during the event by members of the Los Altos Police Department, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Palo Alto Police Department and the Santa Clara County Fire Department.